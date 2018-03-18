Pedro scores for Chelsea

FA Cup: Man Utd face Spurs & Chelsea take on Southampton in semis

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Man Utd drawn to face Tottenham in semis, Chelsea v Southampton
  2. Morata with opener for Chelsea, Vardy equalises for Leicester
  3. Sub Pedro heads winner in first half of extra-time
  4. Hojbjerg & Cedric score as Southampton beat Wigan

Live Reporting

By Mike Henson

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Bye for now

Good plan Antonio.

Right that is us done and dusted on the live text for the evening.

We are heading into the international break so top-level club football is on the back burner.

See you there for all the ramifications and ruminations ahead of the World Cup.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'We will try to reach the final'

Leicester 1-2 Chelsea

Chelsea

Antonio Conte
Getty Images

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte speaking to BBC Sport: "When you arrive at this point, every game is difficult. They (Southampton) have just changed coach but now it is important to be happy and to go for another game at Wembley. We will try to do our best to reach the final. We want to give satisfaction to our fans.

"I think that for us our target is to try and do our best. To work hard with the players. I must be pleased with the commitment of the players. If you can win a trophy it is important for a team like Chelsea. But the most important thing is for us to fight until the end in every competition. We will try to reach the final."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Chelsea dug deep'

Leicester 1-2 Chelsea

Phil McNulty

BBC Sport chief football writer

Got to hand it to Chelsea. Dug deep to win in extra-time after that midweek Champions League loss in Barcelona. Real strength of character.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Fight until the end'

Leicester 1-2 Chelsea

Chelsea

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, speaking to BBC Sport: "A tough game but we knew this. The last game at home we suffer a lot against Leicester. We must be pleased today. I saw a good performance and great character from my team. After the game in the Champions League when we spent a lot of energy they showed good heart to beat Leicester.

On Alvaro Morata: "He played a good game. He showed great commitment and scored an important goal. The most important thing is that he works very well for the team with and without the ball. He has potential. He is a young player and this is his first full season in England.

"N'Golo (Kante) is a fantastic player. He is incredible the quality that he puts into every game. he played a fantastic game against Barcelona and now Leicester. But the performance of the whole team was good. We also have to thank our fans. They pushed us a lot."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

#bbcfacup or 81111 on text

Shuvam: So Chelsea have beaten the Canaries, Magpies, Tigers and Foxes en route to the Semi-finals. Good collection to open a new zoo..

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fourth time unlucky

FA Cup semi-finals

Tottenham have won their last three home games against Manchester United.

This season, Phil Jones' own goal put the cap on a 2-0 defeat after Christian Eriksen's lightning first-minute strike.

Phil Jones
Getty

Victor Wanyama got in on the act in the 2016-17 season in the final game at White Hart Lane.

Victor Wanyama
Getty Images

And three goals in six minutes did for the Red Devils back in 2015-16.

Dele Alli
Getty Images

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'We have to fight'

Leicester 1-2 Chelsea

Chelsea

Pedro speaking to BBC Sport: "It was a very difficult game. It was good for me to score for my confidence and to get to the next round.

"It was hard to find the pass in between the lines. Leicester defended very well and pressed high. It is difficult to win against this team.

"The most important thing for us was the teamwork and to make it through to the next round. "We have to fight in the next few games. It is a difficult situation for us in the league but we have to fight.

"We have a good opportunity to go to the final and fight for a place in the top four [of the Premier League]. But now is the moment to relax and enjoy this win."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

#bbcfacup or 81111 on text

Inge: Well, that means a fight between the ex-Champions League teams + Southampton. (Hopefully the Saints win the cup.)

Donald: Chelsea being the first team to go to extra time twice in the FA Cup this season. I reckon the cup is theirs to lose. The stars are on their side.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leicester 1-2 Chelsea

View more on twitter

(App users may need to click the link to view this tweet)

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

#bbcfacup or 81111 on text

Imeh: Excellent semi final draw. Tottenham finally has the chance to lift atrophy since ages

Sean: Of course Man United got drawn first & so get the home changing room at Wembley. Will be weird for Spurs to use away changing room. Mourinho already playing mind games.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

We deserved another result - Puel

Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea

Claude Puel
Reuters

Leicester City manager Claude Puel, speaking to BBC Sport: "I'm a bit upset at the moment because I think we deserved another result.

"They found a good clinical edge. Morata's goal was the only chance of the first half, it was harsh to concede just before half-time. But we came back with more calm and more quality.

"i'm proud of my players because it was a game with a high level against a good team. We improved and we deserve another result."

On Kasper Schmeichel's mistake for Pedro's winner: "I think since the beginning Kasper has been a fantastic goalkeeper. In goal there is always a mistake. but he has been fantastic.

"I can't say anything wrong about him - he's a fantastic keeper. We are unlucky today."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leicester 1-2 Chelsea

View more on twitter

(App users may need to click the link to view this tweet)

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

#bbcfacup or 81111 on text

Mercian: That was a good traditional FA Cup tie, credit to both teams

Scott: No matter how bad a season a good team has, they always come good somewhere. Chelsea showing why they're PL champions, if only for a few weeks longer. Wembley beckons. A day to forget for Schmeichel though

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea

Alan Shearer

Former England striker on BBC One

Antonio Conte made his changes at the right time. When the manager puts on his substitutes he asks them to affect the game in the right way and Pedro did that, albeit from a poor goalkeeping error.

Credit to Chelsea - they kept going. There have been some question marks about the attitude of some players at that club over the years but they came up with the right answer after Barcelona and in difficult circumstances today.

They saw it through and deserve credit for that.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

#bbcfacup or 81111 on text

Mike: Man United v Spurs, get in.

Lee: As a Spurs fan I'm delighted with a home draw...

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

FA Cup semi-finals

Manchester United beat Tottenham at Old Trafford this season in the league, but in the reverse fixture, played at Spurs' temporary home of Wembley, Phil Jones' own-goal and Christian Eriksen did for the Red Devils.

I expect Jose might mention that 'home' advantage that Tottenham have a few times in the build-up.

The ties will be played on the weekend of 21/22 April.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Second semi-final

Chelsea v Southampton

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

First semi-final

Manchester United v Tottenham

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The draw

A quick turnaround.

We are going straight to the draw for the semi-finals.

Short and sweet.

The numbers in the hat:

1 - Tottenham

2- Manchester United

3 - Chelsea

4 - Southampton

Here we go.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante: "I think Leicester played very well. It was important for us to win that, It is the only title we can have this season and we have to fight to the end."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'I feel for Leicester'

Leicester 1-2 Chelsea

Ian Wright

Former Arsenal & England striker on BBC Radio 5 live

I feel for Leicester. They really stepped it up in the second half. Apart from the mistake from Kasper Schmeichel it was 'even-stevens.' I thought Chelsea were running out of steam at the end.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Leicester didn't deserve to lose'

Leicester 1-2 Chelsea

Phil Brown

Swindon Town manager on BBC Radio 5 live

Chelsea's quality just shone through in final third to put them through.

Leicester didn't deserve to go out a draw was a good result, but they just didn't do enough to win the tie I'm afraid.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Thoroughly enjoyed it'

Leicester 1-2 Chelsea

Danny Murphy

Former England midfielder on BBC One

It was a really good game and it got going properly in the second half. I thoroughly enjoyed it.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

WATCH: Pedro 'ghosts in' to put Chelsea ahead in extra-time

Leicester 1-2 Chelsea

The goal that sent sent Chelsea into the FA Cup semi-final.

Pedro scores in the first half of extra-time, to put Chelsea ahead at the King Power.

This content only works in the UK.

Pedro scores in extra-time to put Chelsea ahead

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

FULL-TIME

Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea

Chelsea are heading to Wembley thanks to Pedro's header in extra time.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

INJURY TIME

Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea

One minute added on at the end of extra time.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Good character'

Leicester 1-2 Chelsea

Danny Murphy

Former England midfielder on BBC One

It has been a spirited performance by both teams but especially Chelsea. They have shown some good character.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea

Olivier Giroud is down after copping a blow to the face.

The Leicester players huddle round in animated fashion, presumably concerned about possible damage to that area of outstanding natural beauty.

Right, he is up and ready to continue.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea

Adrien Silva slashes a shot into a defender's shin as Leicester break forward at pace.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Hazard showing great attitude'

Leicester 1-2 Chelsea

Phil Brown

Swindon Town manager on BBC Radio 5 live

People talk about Eden Hazard and his ability going forward, but he's just won a header in the left-back area. He has shown a great attitude. he wants to win today.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea

Chelsea seeing out the time, soaking up the seconds.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

#bbcfacup or 81111 on text

Tom: Honestly, since Morata's goal, this has been one of the most exciting games I've watched as a neutral.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

SUBSTITUTION

Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea

And the last roll of the dice from Claude Puel.

Demarai Gray on in place of Marc Albrighton.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leicester 1-2 Chelsea

View more on twitter

(App users may need to click the link to view this tweet)

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea

Chelsea win a corner through some canny play from Olivier Giroud.

His team-mates go into slow motion as they prepare to take it.

Seven minutes to Wembley.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea

Chelsea are threatening a knockout blow on the break.

Marc Albrighton gets in a superb courageous block to turn away N'Golo Kante's effort.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'More composure'

Leicester 1-2 Chelsea

Danny Murphy

Former England midfielder on BBC One

A bit more composure from Harry Maguire was needed.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

#bbcfacup or 81111 on text

Josh: Kasper handing the game to Chelsea.

Ricky: That is a absolute howler from Schmeichel there, gifted a goal what a shocking decision.

Lee: Pedro scores but what a pass from Kante!!

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CLOSE!

Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea

That has set the tone.

Leicester pack the Chelsea box and Harry Maguire drills the ball across the face.

Jamie Vardy has a nibble, Riyad Mahrez has a shot blocked and Fousseni Diabate swipes at the loose ball.

None can find the net though.

And Mahrez's appeal for a handball against Cahill are turned down.

This is going to be manic.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

KICK-OFF

Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea

Back under way.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top