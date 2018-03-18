FA Cup: Man Utd face Spurs & Chelsea take on Southampton in semis
Summary
- Man Utd drawn to face Tottenham in semis, Chelsea v Southampton
- Morata with opener for Chelsea, Vardy equalises for Leicester
- Sub Pedro heads winner in first half of extra-time
- Hojbjerg & Cedric score as Southampton beat Wigan
Live Reporting
By Mike Henson
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Bye for now
Good plan Antonio.
Right that is us done and dusted on the live text for the evening.
We are heading into the international break so top-level club football is on the back burner.
See you there for all the ramifications and ruminations ahead of the World Cup.
'We will try to reach the final'
Leicester 1-2 Chelsea
Chelsea
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte speaking to BBC Sport: "When you arrive at this point, every game is difficult. They (Southampton) have just changed coach but now it is important to be happy and to go for another game at Wembley. We will try to do our best to reach the final. We want to give satisfaction to our fans.
"I think that for us our target is to try and do our best. To work hard with the players. I must be pleased with the commitment of the players. If you can win a trophy it is important for a team like Chelsea. But the most important thing is for us to fight until the end in every competition. We will try to reach the final."
'Chelsea dug deep'
Leicester 1-2 Chelsea
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Got to hand it to Chelsea. Dug deep to win in extra-time after that midweek Champions League loss in Barcelona. Real strength of character.
'Fight until the end'
Leicester 1-2 Chelsea
Chelsea
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, speaking to BBC Sport: "A tough game but we knew this. The last game at home we suffer a lot against Leicester. We must be pleased today. I saw a good performance and great character from my team. After the game in the Champions League when we spent a lot of energy they showed good heart to beat Leicester.
On Alvaro Morata: "He played a good game. He showed great commitment and scored an important goal. The most important thing is that he works very well for the team with and without the ball. He has potential. He is a young player and this is his first full season in England.
"N'Golo (Kante) is a fantastic player. He is incredible the quality that he puts into every game. he played a fantastic game against Barcelona and now Leicester. But the performance of the whole team was good. We also have to thank our fans. They pushed us a lot."
Get Involved
#bbcfacup or 81111 on text
Shuvam: So Chelsea have beaten the Canaries, Magpies, Tigers and Foxes en route to the Semi-finals. Good collection to open a new zoo..
Fourth time unlucky
FA Cup semi-finals
Tottenham have won their last three home games against Manchester United.
This season, Phil Jones' own goal put the cap on a 2-0 defeat after Christian Eriksen's lightning first-minute strike.
Victor Wanyama got in on the act in the 2016-17 season in the final game at White Hart Lane.
And three goals in six minutes did for the Red Devils back in 2015-16.
'We have to fight'
Leicester 1-2 Chelsea
Chelsea
Pedro speaking to BBC Sport: "It was a very difficult game. It was good for me to score for my confidence and to get to the next round.
"It was hard to find the pass in between the lines. Leicester defended very well and pressed high. It is difficult to win against this team.
"The most important thing for us was the teamwork and to make it through to the next round. "We have to fight in the next few games. It is a difficult situation for us in the league but we have to fight.
"We have a good opportunity to go to the final and fight for a place in the top four [of the Premier League]. But now is the moment to relax and enjoy this win."
Get Involved
#bbcfacup or 81111 on text
Inge: Well, that means a fight between the ex-Champions League teams + Southampton. (Hopefully the Saints win the cup.)
Donald: Chelsea being the first team to go to extra time twice in the FA Cup this season. I reckon the cup is theirs to lose. The stars are on their side.
Leicester 1-2 Chelsea
(App users may need to click the link to view this tweet)
Get Involved
#bbcfacup or 81111 on text
Imeh: Excellent semi final draw. Tottenham finally has the chance to lift atrophy since ages
Sean: Of course Man United got drawn first & so get the home changing room at Wembley. Will be weird for Spurs to use away changing room. Mourinho already playing mind games.
We deserved another result - Puel
Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea
Leicester City manager Claude Puel, speaking to BBC Sport: "I'm a bit upset at the moment because I think we deserved another result.
"They found a good clinical edge. Morata's goal was the only chance of the first half, it was harsh to concede just before half-time. But we came back with more calm and more quality.
"i'm proud of my players because it was a game with a high level against a good team. We improved and we deserve another result."
On Kasper Schmeichel's mistake for Pedro's winner: "I think since the beginning Kasper has been a fantastic goalkeeper. In goal there is always a mistake. but he has been fantastic.
"I can't say anything wrong about him - he's a fantastic keeper. We are unlucky today."
Leicester 1-2 Chelsea
(App users may need to click the link to view this tweet)
Get Involved
#bbcfacup or 81111 on text
Mercian: That was a good traditional FA Cup tie, credit to both teams
Scott: No matter how bad a season a good team has, they always come good somewhere. Chelsea showing why they're PL champions, if only for a few weeks longer. Wembley beckons. A day to forget for Schmeichel though
Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea
Alan Shearer
Former England striker on BBC One
Antonio Conte made his changes at the right time. When the manager puts on his substitutes he asks them to affect the game in the right way and Pedro did that, albeit from a poor goalkeeping error.
Credit to Chelsea - they kept going. There have been some question marks about the attitude of some players at that club over the years but they came up with the right answer after Barcelona and in difficult circumstances today.
They saw it through and deserve credit for that.
Get Involved
#bbcfacup or 81111 on text
Mike: Man United v Spurs, get in.
Lee: As a Spurs fan I'm delighted with a home draw...
FA Cup semi-finals
Manchester United beat Tottenham at Old Trafford this season in the league, but in the reverse fixture, played at Spurs' temporary home of Wembley, Phil Jones' own-goal and Christian Eriksen did for the Red Devils.
I expect Jose might mention that 'home' advantage that Tottenham have a few times in the build-up.
The ties will be played on the weekend of 21/22 April.
Second semi-final
Chelsea v Southampton
First semi-final
Manchester United v Tottenham
The draw
A quick turnaround.
We are going straight to the draw for the semi-finals.
Short and sweet.
The numbers in the hat:
1 - Tottenham
2- Manchester United
3 - Chelsea
4 - Southampton
Here we go.
Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante: "I think Leicester played very well. It was important for us to win that, It is the only title we can have this season and we have to fight to the end."
'I feel for Leicester'
Leicester 1-2 Chelsea
Ian Wright
Former Arsenal & England striker on BBC Radio 5 live
I feel for Leicester. They really stepped it up in the second half. Apart from the mistake from Kasper Schmeichel it was 'even-stevens.' I thought Chelsea were running out of steam at the end.
'Leicester didn't deserve to lose'
Leicester 1-2 Chelsea
Phil Brown
Swindon Town manager on BBC Radio 5 live
Chelsea's quality just shone through in final third to put them through.
Leicester didn't deserve to go out a draw was a good result, but they just didn't do enough to win the tie I'm afraid.
'Thoroughly enjoyed it'
Leicester 1-2 Chelsea
Danny Murphy
Former England midfielder on BBC One
It was a really good game and it got going properly in the second half. I thoroughly enjoyed it.
WATCH: Pedro 'ghosts in' to put Chelsea ahead in extra-time
Leicester 1-2 Chelsea
The goal that sent sent Chelsea into the FA Cup semi-final.
Pedro scores in the first half of extra-time, to put Chelsea ahead at the King Power.
FULL-TIME
Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea
Chelsea are heading to Wembley thanks to Pedro's header in extra time.
INJURY TIME
Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea
One minute added on at the end of extra time.
'Good character'
Leicester 1-2 Chelsea
Danny Murphy
Former England midfielder on BBC One
It has been a spirited performance by both teams but especially Chelsea. They have shown some good character.
Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea
Olivier Giroud is down after copping a blow to the face.
The Leicester players huddle round in animated fashion, presumably concerned about possible damage to that area of outstanding natural beauty.
Right, he is up and ready to continue.
Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea
Adrien Silva slashes a shot into a defender's shin as Leicester break forward at pace.
'Hazard showing great attitude'
Leicester 1-2 Chelsea
Phil Brown
Swindon Town manager on BBC Radio 5 live
People talk about Eden Hazard and his ability going forward, but he's just won a header in the left-back area. He has shown a great attitude. he wants to win today.
Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea
Chelsea seeing out the time, soaking up the seconds.
Get Involved
#bbcfacup or 81111 on text
Tom: Honestly, since Morata's goal, this has been one of the most exciting games I've watched as a neutral.
SUBSTITUTION
Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea
And the last roll of the dice from Claude Puel.
Demarai Gray on in place of Marc Albrighton.
Leicester 1-2 Chelsea
(App users may need to click the link to view this tweet)
Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea
Chelsea win a corner through some canny play from Olivier Giroud.
His team-mates go into slow motion as they prepare to take it.
Seven minutes to Wembley.
Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea
Chelsea are threatening a knockout blow on the break.
Marc Albrighton gets in a superb courageous block to turn away N'Golo Kante's effort.
'More composure'
Leicester 1-2 Chelsea
Danny Murphy
Former England midfielder on BBC One
A bit more composure from Harry Maguire was needed.
Get Involved
#bbcfacup or 81111 on text
Josh: Kasper handing the game to Chelsea.
Ricky: That is a absolute howler from Schmeichel there, gifted a goal what a shocking decision.
Lee: Pedro scores but what a pass from Kante!!
CLOSE!
Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea
That has set the tone.
Leicester pack the Chelsea box and Harry Maguire drills the ball across the face.
Jamie Vardy has a nibble, Riyad Mahrez has a shot blocked and Fousseni Diabate swipes at the loose ball.
None can find the net though.
And Mahrez's appeal for a handball against Cahill are turned down.
This is going to be manic.
KICK-OFF
Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea
Back under way.