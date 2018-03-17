Premier League: Palace out of bottom three, West Brom closer to relegation

Getty Images

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson, speaking to BBC Sport: "It is vitally important. All the points teams get down near the bottom are vitally appoint. We have had a difficult run of games and not got any points but to get something here at least puts us back in some sort of equilibrium.

"I don't think I have ever had a feeling we are on a slide. We are getting players back to fitness and our squad is looking like what it was when we were getting results."

On Wilfried Zaha: "He is so good at carrying the ball and we noticed that in the second half for us. He is an outlet for us. He got past people and drew fouls and that put us in their part of the field and give our defenders a rest."

On taking the forward off: "I think it was partly fatigue but also he did take one or two knocks in the second half when he was bursting forward and their only way to stop him was to foul him.

"We are happier now to be playing teams where at least we are not having to come across the sort of quality we have in the last two or three weeks."