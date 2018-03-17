Premier League: Palace out of bottom three, West Brom closer to relegation
Summary
- Tosun double, either side of Choupo-Moting goal for Stoke, who have Adam sent off
- Tomkins goal & Milivojevic penalty give Palace victory
- Ibe and Stanislas turn game Bournemouth's way after Rodriguez opener for Baggies
- Liverpool host Watford in day's late game (17:30 GMT)
Live Reporting
By Gary Rose
All times stated are UK
And here are the reports from today's games.
What happened in the Premier League today?
Almost time for us to wrap things up. Before we head off, here's a reminder of what happened in the Premier League today.
On another important day at the bottom of the table, Crystal Palace were the big winners as they beat fellow strugglers Huddersfield 2-0 to climb out of the relegation zone.
There was also more suffering for West Brom. They ended up losing 2-1 at Bournemouth on the south coast, having gone ahead through Jay Rodrguez's strike just after the break.
Meanwhile, fellow strugglers Stoke stay 19th after a 2-1 defeat at home to Everton. Charlie Adam was sent off for a lunging challenge on Wayne Rooney in the first half of a match played in wild wintry conditions.
Read the Premier League round up here.
'Injured animals'
Bournemouth 2-1 West Brom
West Bromwich Albion
More from West Brom boss Alan Pardew. He said: "It is just tough for us, we have had one of those seasons when nothing has gone right for us.
"The players have worked so hard, it is hard to look them in the eye when they haven't got anything for it. They are walking out of here injured animals because they didn't deserve it.
"We are not getting the results and that is the business we are in. I have to take responsibility for that. It is more and more difficult [to stay up] as the games tick by. It is just galling. It was a really committed effort to get something."
Ellis: Cenk Tosun. The Man.
Steven: Keep hearing the negative comments about Big Sam - but his two signings Tosun and Walcott have dramatically improved this Everton team
'No complaints over Adam red'
Stoke 1-2 Everton
Stoke City
Stoke manager Paul Lambert speaking to Match of the Day: "I couldn’t ask more for the effort. We had 10-men for most of the game and got ourselves back into it. It's a disappointing result but effort, I couldn’t have asked for anymore."
On whether he disagreed with Charlie Adam's red card: "Not really, the referee's position is probably a better angle than anyone has and looking at it now, I can see why he has given it.
"The first Everton goal was offside and how he's not seen that I don’t know. These are big moments and when you're fighting for your life you need those decisions to go for you."
On a break in the schedule: "If you win then you want the next game to come quickly but if you lose or have injuries then you want time to regroup but, as I say, I can't fault the effort."
And the weather? "The weather is part of the game. There's no excuses, that’s just the British weather I'm afraid."
Salah strikes again
Liverpool 1-0 Watford
We're six minutes into today's late Premier League kick off and Liverpool have taken the lead already, Mohamed Salah firing home.
You can follow that game here.
'A huge step in the right direction'
Bournemouth 2-1 West Brom
Bournemouth
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe told BBC Sport: "It was a difficult game, we always knew it would be and West Brom got bodies behind the ball, defended deep, were quite direct and it was difficult when we went behind.
"But thankfully we found something again and we came back. It didn't look like it was on the cards but give the players credit. We weren't opening them up, but we believed we could do it.
"Junior has been practising, practising, practising and we have not had a recognised free-kick taker since Yann Kermorgant in our Championship days, so we took Junior away and said 'let's work on your technique'. We knew the importance of it as we were getting free-kick chances but not capitalising.
"This league is so tough and, as we have always said, we are never safe until we are safe, but this is a huge step in the right direction and we still have a lot of work to do. We hadn't won in a few weeks and hopefully that gives the players some confidence."
Improvising...
'I hold my hands up'
Stoke 1-2 Everton
Stoke City
Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland speaking to Match of the Day: "I thought the fight and desire was there but we were given an uphill task with the red card. We made it very hard for ourselves, when the conditions were already doing that. We gave it a right go but ultimately we came out on the wrong side of the result.
On Charlie Adam's sending off: "Charlie apologised, we've not spoken too much about it to be honest but he has apologised either way. It will hurt him and it hurts us but we need to stop making it so difficult for ourselves.
"We have a great attitude, we have a great bunch of lads and the responsibility was there. Everyone stepped up but it just wasn't enough."
On Everton's goals: "Disappointing. I need to look at the first one again but I felt I got a good hand on it and felt I should have turned it round the post. I hold my hands up, with the work we put in it's very disappointing to concede the goals that we did."
'Massive for us'
Huddersfield 0-2 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace defender James Tomkins: "Massive. To get a victory today in them conditions was very, very good. The lads put in a great shift today.
"You can never say never, you have to concentrate for the full 90 minutes. They looked quite dangerous at the end.
"Today was massive for us. We have some teams who are around us but also a hard one next one against Liverpool. It will go to the wire but that was a massive win for us."
'Heartbreaking'
Bournemouth 2-1 West Brom
West Bromwich Albion
West Brom boss Alan Pardew told BBC Sport: "It is so hurtful for our fans and our players. We have almost done most things really well. That free-kick really did hurt us, but we should have done better for the equaliser.
"We were not expecting to lose Jonny [Evans], he was cramping up and we had to take him off, that unsettled us and they got the equaliser. We created chances right from the start of the game and for the players in there, after seeing their effort, it is so heartbreaking.
"This was an opportunity to just get a win and get our confidence up, instead we have had a really hurtful blow. The team deserved more than they got today. It is really hard on our players, it was an unbelievable effort and we have nothing to show for it."
'We can start to prepare for next season'
Stoke 1-2 Everton
Everton
Everton manager Sam Allardyce speaking to Match of the Day: "Under the circumstances we are extremely pleased. Considering the elements both teams competed with today they've given everything - even Stoke after they went down to 10 men.
"It looked a bit iffy for us again but Cenk popped up with a super goal and that's why we bought him. It's paid dividends for us and it puts us on the 40-point mark, and even though mathematically we are not safe I don't think anyone can catch us now and we can start to prepare for next season.
"I think the quality of the finish caught everyone out, including the goalkeeper, but it was very difficult today to put any quality together because of the wind and snow. Wayne Rooney kept us going in midfield and kept us prodding but breaking down 10-men can be difficult.
"There weren't that many chances and any chance can come in today's weather - anything could happen, likely a mistake in these conditions and luckily we were the ones that capitalised on that today."
On Pickford's claim for England number one shirt: "He's been ready since he was at Sunderland, nevermind Everton, there's no doubt about that."
'We need to put it right'
Huddersfield 0-2 Crystal Palace
Huddersfield boss David Wagner: “Credit to Crystal Palace; they deserved this win. We were below par, particularly with the ball.
"There’s no doubt about our attitude and effort - we fought - but in ball possession, we were not good enough. We were two steps too late today.
"It’s important how you manage defeats and a disappointment like today. The good thing is that we know what we have done wrong and what we need to put right."
'Vitally important win'
Huddersfield 0-2 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson, speaking to BBC Sport: "It is vitally important. All the points teams get down near the bottom are vitally appoint. We have had a difficult run of games and not got any points but to get something here at least puts us back in some sort of equilibrium.
"I don't think I have ever had a feeling we are on a slide. We are getting players back to fitness and our squad is looking like what it was when we were getting results."
On Wilfried Zaha: "He is so good at carrying the ball and we noticed that in the second half for us. He is an outlet for us. He got past people and drew fouls and that put us in their part of the field and give our defenders a rest."
On taking the forward off: "I think it was partly fatigue but also he did take one or two knocks in the second half when he was bursting forward and their only way to stop him was to foul him.
"We are happier now to be playing teams where at least we are not having to come across the sort of quality we have in the last two or three weeks."
'Costa del Huddersfield' - Snow storms hit Premier League grounds
'Still a chance of Europe'
Stoke 1-2 Everton
Everton
Everton goalscorer Cenk Tosun: "I think I've settled in very well, I feel better today and it was great to win here after five or six defeats away. I want to thank all the lads, it was a great game for us.
"For both goals I had seconds to react and this is just how strikers must work in the box.
"We want to win as much as possible and we still have the chance to play in Europe next season. We have seven games and we want to win a lot of these.
"It was very cold. With the snow, it was really difficult to play and we couldn’t see the ball sometimes, but in the second half it got better."
Richard: If West Brom had not sacked Pulis then they would not be relegated
Josh: Junior Stanislas has developed into a really effective player and is on fire! I wonder if Gareth Southgate has even given him a thought...
'We weren't very good in the first half'
Bournemouth 2-1 West Brom
Bournemouth
Bournemouth's match-winner Junior Stanislas said: "That is one of the only free kicks I've scored. In the last few weeks I have been practising them every day and it is nice for it to come off today.
"We weren't very good in the first half, they made it hard for us, defended deep. With the mentality of our players and manager there will be no relaxing in our mindset."
Jordon Ibe, who scored Bournemouth's first, said: "I saw the opportunity and thought 'just have a shot' and luckily I got the goal. It was difficult for us, but we did well and are delighted to get the three points. In the last half hour you can see how well we played."
Here's how it looks at the bottom of the table with Crystal Palace the day's big winners.
It is incredibly tight.
'Stoke will be frustrated'
Stoke 1-2 Everton
Tom Heaton
Burnley and England goalkeeper on 5 live sports extra
An excellent result for Everton. They have done well to get over the line today given they run they have been on away from home, of course the man advantage helps.
But if you’re Stoke you would be frustrated. They’ve shown a lot of fight, a lot of work rate and they will need that in their final seven games.
FULL-TIME
Bournemouth 2-1 West Brom
All over as Bournemouth hang on for the win.
Bournemouth 2-1 West Brom
Should be 2-2!
Matt Phillips' header looks to be creeping into the bottom corner but Charlie Daniels clears off the line.
Bournemouth 2-1 West Brom
Into stoppage time and there will be a few more minutes added on after a clash of heads involving Nathan Ake and Hal Robson-Kanu. Both players are OK now.
FULL-TIME
Huddersfield 0-2 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace end a run of seven games without a win in impressive fashion.
The Eagles move out of the relegation zone and are just one point behind Huddersfield.
FULL-TIME
Stoke 1-2 Everton
All over. Stoke remain in deep doo-doo, Everton to the magic 40-point mark.
'I feel sorry for Pardew'
Bournemouth 2-1 West Brom
Alex Bruce
Wigan defender on Final Score
A great free-kick. I really feel sorry for Alan Pardew, they've really taken the game to Bournemouth today.
When you're down there, you're out of luck and that's just what happens.
Is it all over for Pardew's men?
Stoke 1-2 Everton
Is there going to be a late twist in the tale? Saido Berahino makes a nuisance of himself in the Everton box, turning Michael Keane and looking for Peter Crouch with a low pass.
But the ball doesn't reach its target and Everton hammer the ball downfield.
SUBSTITUTION
Huddersfield 0-2 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace make a change as Wilfried Zaha is replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
The Eagles look a different side with Zaha back in the first XI. His return is a big boost to their battle against relegation, although it looked like he's picked up a little knock there.
Stoke 1-2 Everton
Remarkably it was a record crowd at Stoke today. Just over 30,000 turned up. I'd guess about 10,000 of them have legged it back to the car/bus/train.
The home side are battling away but I don't see them rescuing a point. Sorry Stoke fans. Into stoppage time...
GOAL - Bournemouth 2-1 West Brom
Junior Stanislas (89 mins)
The hosts pinch it!
Junior Stanislas curls a sublime free-kick just inside the top corner as Bournemouth complete the turnaround and put more pressure on Baggies boss Alan Pardew.
The visitors are currently nine points from safety...
Huddersfield 0-2 Crystal Palace
Rajiv van la Parra has added some much-needed energy for Huddersfield but the hosts' season-long problem of getting shots on goal continues as the forward ends a promising run forward with a wayward strike.
Bournemouth 1-1 West Brom
A whipped ball in is just over Junior Stanislas' head. Bournemouth are doing all the pressing in these final few minutes.
Alex Lancaster: The performances of the goalkeepers this afternoon are enough reason alone for England to boycott the World Cup this summer.
GOAL - Stoke 1-2 Everton
Cenk Tosun (84 mins)
He's only gone and done it again!
Cenk Tosun bags his - and Everton's - second with a flying diving header that Jack Butland can't keep out.
That's four goals in his past three games for the £20m striker. Anyone still calling him a waste of cash?
Cracking ball in from Theo Walcott on the right, by the way.
Bournemouth 1-1 West Brom
The Crystal Palace scoreline isn't good news for West Brom. They really need a win to stay in the fight for survival.
Eight minutes remaining and Baggies boss Alan Pardew sends on Sam Field for Chris Brunt.
Stoke 1-1 Everton
Which way is this going to go? Place your bets now...
Huddersfield 0-2 Crystal Palace
Eighty minutes on the clock and Crystal Palace keeper Wayne Hennessey makes his first save of the game, dropping at his near post to hold Rajiv van la Parra's low strike from distance.