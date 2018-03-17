Bournemouth v West Brom

I think they probably can, Mitch. Bournemouth tick on to 36 points, and one more win should be enough for them. West Brom are so far adrift of safety, they might as well get out the atlas for Ipswich now.
Thanks for your company this afternoon - I'm off to knock together the match report.
Bournemouth 2-1 West Brom
Mark Mitchener
BBC Sport at Vitality Stadium
"You're nothing special, we lose every week," sing the Baggies fans with typical gallows humour. A West Brom fan I spoke to in midweek had already resigned himself to the Championship - it looks even bleaker for them now.
Meanwhile, even the most pessimistic Bournemouth supporter may allow themselves to dream of a fourth season in the top flight now?
FULL-TIME
Bournemouth 2-1 West Brom
And it was the last chance. West Brom slide closer to their inevitable fate. Bournemouth nudge towards safety. And Albion, as it turned out, could not continue their success rate against teams beginning with the letter B.
Bournemouth 2-1 West Brom
One last chance of West Brom - an almighty scramble. Matt Phillips heads Kieran Gibbs' cross goalwards, and Charlie Daniels boots off the line!
Bournemouth 2-1 West Brom
Mark Mitchener
BBC Sport at Vitality Stadium
Junior Stanislas was recommended as an inclusion earlier this week for Fantasy Premier League managers by the official Premier League website, after taking 22 shots in the last six gameweeks, more than any other midfielder. Clearly they know more than we do!
Just before that goal, Jordon Ibe was announced over the PA as the sponsors' man of the match, to general incredulity from the home fans seated near the press box. Arguably Stanislas deserves to take that title from him, purely for the quality of that free-kick from an acute angle. Another ex-West Ham man - Dimitri Payet - would have been pleased with that one.
Bournemouth 2-1 West Brom
Concern here. Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake is flat out following a nasty clash of heads with Hal Robson-Kanu. Thankfully, both players are sitting up quickly after treatment.
INJURY TIME
Bournemouth 2-1 West Brom
Five minutes to add on.
GOAL - Bournemouth 2-1 West Brom
Junior Stanislas
And what a free-kick! Stanislas, who has had a couple of goes from roughly the same range without success, gets it spot on this time, floating the ball over the wall and just inside the post. Surely that's the winner. Surely that's a seventh straight defeat for West Brom.
Bournemouth 1-1 West Brom
Bournemouth attack, as Joshua King runs at the West Brom defence, urged on by the crowd. Craig Dawson sends him sprawling about five yards outside the area, and picks up a yellow card. Charlie Daniels and Junior Stanislas deliberate over the free-kick...
Bournemouth 1-1 West Brom
One more change for West Brom. Goalscorer Jay Rodriguez departs to be replaced by Hal Robson-Kanu - who got the winner the last time Albion managed an away league victory, at Burnley in August.
Changing captains
Bournemouth 1-1 West Brom
Mark Mitchener
BBC Sport at Vitality Stadium
Claudio Yacob is the third Albion player to wear the armband this afternoon - while Bournemouth also have their third-choice captain on duty in Steve Cook, with Simon Francis injured in the first half and vice-captain Andrew Surman an unused substitute today.
Bournemouth 1-1 West Brom
West Brom make another change. Chris Brunt, who only took on the captaincy about five minutes ago, is replaced by Sam Field.
Bournemouth 1-1 West Brom
Mark Mitchener
BBC Sport at Vitality Stadium
It's only Jordon Ibe's second goal in Bournemouth colours since his £15m move in the summer of 2016 - and not unexpectedly, it has galvanised the home fans here, as a tense atmosphere is transformed into one which firmly believes the Cherries can go on and win this.
GOAL - Bournemouth 1-1 West Brom
Jordon Ibe
I think it's fair to say that West Brom lose their concentration amid the defensive reshuffle that follows the substitution. Craig Dawson has moved into the middle, with Matt Phillips going into the right-wing-back slot. Jordon Ibe takes advantage, cutting in from the left and bouncing a shot past Ben Foster from the edge of the box.
Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom
As if it were possible, West Brom's midfield appears to be playing even deeper than it was in the first half.
A change for the visitors. Captain Jonny Evans, perhaps felling the effects of the illness that kept him out against Leicester last weekend, is replaced by Matt Phillips. Chris Brunt takes over the captaincy.
Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom
Junior Stanislas takes the free-kick, and gets it over the wall - but clears the bar, with the ball brushing the top of the net.
Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom
All a bit of a mess on the edeg of the West Brom penalty area. Jake Livermore and Claudio Yacob get in each other's way trying to clear. Yacob, in attempting to tidy up, hacks down Joshua King just outside the area. Bournemouth free-kick, left of centre.
Jermain Defoe, still getting back to full match fitness after two months out with a broken ankle, is on for Callum Wilson.
Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom
Into the final 20 minutes. Lots of huffing and puffing from Bournemouth, to little effect. Eddie Howe has told Jermain Defoe to get ready to come on.
Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom
Hegazi is suddenly the centre of attention. Now he gets a talking to from referee Graham Scott for chopping down Lys Mousset by the touchline. No yellow card, though.
Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom
Ouch. Painful moment for West Brom centre-back Ahmed Hegazi, as he slides to block Jordon Ibe's cross and gets the ball right in a very sensitive area. He's OK after taking a moment.
As MOTD's John Roder puts it: "Any post-match interview with the Egypt international may well be conducted with him speaking in a voice like Mickey Mouse."
Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom
Mark Mitchener
BBC Sport at Vitality Stadium
It's not the first time West Brom's aerial threat has produced a goal against Bournemouth - and it was one of relative simplicity.
Home fans should not despair. After the 2-2 draw with Newcastle here three weeks ago, when Eddie Howe's side trailed 2-0 with 10 minutes left but battled back to draw 2-2, the stat was produced that they had rescued 13 points from losing positions - then a joint-high Premier League total.
That substitution has meant the hosts switching to 3-4-3, with Junior Stanislas and Jordon Ibe the unlikely wing-backs as Lys Mousset joins Wilson and King up front.
Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom
West Brom, having earned that lead, are happy to absorb Bournemouth's pressure for now. Junior Stanislas tries to make progress down the left, but Allan Nyom shepherds him out for a goal kick.
Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom
Tony Brown
Former West Brom striker on BBC WM 95.6
"The Albion goal came about through good passing. It’s come out
to Gibbs on the left hand side, and he’s acted like a winger, He’s playing in that
left-back position, but he’s just got enough room to get his cross in and he’s
sailed it along to the back stick.
"Rondon’s got up, he’s headed it across to
his team-mate, his twin partner, Rodriguez and he’s had a lot to do, he’s had
to turn and twist and volley it in and he’s took it ever so well. A good
combination between the front two lads."
Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom
Bournemouth have another injury problem. Defender Adam Smith has pulled up and cannot continue. Remember that the home side lost captain Simon Francis to a hamstring injury in the first half. Smith goes off, and Eddie Howe decides to bring on a forward. Lys Mousset is on. Change of formation here, as the home side go to a back three.
Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom
Bournemouth, stung into action by that Rodriguez goal, are now having the bulk of possession and territory. For the moment, West Brom are maintaining their discipline. Jordon Ibe swings over a bit of a hopeful cross, but the spin on it deceives Ben Foster, who can't gather. The ball runs loose, but Junior Stanislas is crowded out.
Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom
But Bournemouth have a free-kick on the right as Craig Dawson wrestles Joshua King to the floor, Jordon Ibe floats it over, Nathan Ake gets a head to it, the ball runs loose to the edge of the area... but Steve Cook's shot sails over the bar.
Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom
And just to reiterate what I said at the start of the text commentary, West Brom's only league victories this season have all come against teams beginning with the letter B.
GOAL - Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom
Jay Rodriguez
Told you. Kieran Gibbs, who had already made one promising run down the left in the half, gets beyond Adam Smith to cross to the far post, where Salomon Rondon gets above Nathan Ake to head down, and Jay Rodriguez turns and hooks in his ninth goal of the season.
KICK-OFF
Bournemouth 0-0 West Brom
Bournemouth haven't kept a clean sheet at home since November, West Brom haven't kept one on their travels in the league since December. Shouldn't really finish goalless this one, should it?
Bournemouth 0-0 West Brom
The half-time entertainment at the Vitality Stadium consists of a penalty competition where the taker has to run round a football to make themselves dizzy before shooting at a person dressed as a giant bear (Cherry Bear, the Bournemouth mascot). I only caught the last penalty, but the taker was well off target. Hope that's not an omen for the second half.
Wilson shut out
Bournemouth 0-0 West Brom
Just to prove John Roder's point, Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson only touched the ball four times in that first half.
HALF-TIME
Bournemouth 0-0 West Brom
John Roder
Match of the Day commentator
"West Brom have been strong in defence, which we haven't been able to say too many times this season. But the Baggies do need a goal at the other end.
"Not too much in the way of goalscoring opportunities for either side. Bournemouth have struggled to get the ball meaningfully to Joshua King and Callum Wilson up front."
Bournemouth 0-0 West Brom
Bournemouth win a free-kick in the closing seconds of the 45 minutes, by the left corner of the penalty area. Junior Stanislas, a scorer against Tottenham last week, floats the ball over the wall towards the near post, but Ben Foster anticipates and falls on the ball.
Three minutes to add, mainly for the injuries to Simon Francis and Adam Smith.
Bournemouth 0-0 West Brom
An awful lot of this first half seems to have consisted of Bournemouth playing sideways passes about 40 yards from the West Brom goal.
Once again, they lose possession and the visitors break. Jake Livermore bursts forward and feeds Salomon Rondon, but Steve Cook stands his ground and the counter-attack fizzles out on the edge of the home penalty area.
Bournemouth 0-0 West Brom
A loose ball from Lewis Cook to Bournemouth team-mate Charlie Daniels - perhaps the result of impatience at facing a blanket defence - is cut out by Allan Nyom, who has been West Brom's counter-attack in chief during this first half. Nyom makes good progress, but Daniels chases all the way back to shut off the Albion man.
Bournemouth 0-0 West Brom
Mark Mitchener
BBC Sport at Vitality Stadium
A few tempers frayed after that incident involving Adam Smith and Jake Livermore. Both Salomon Rondon and Joshua King had plenty to say while Smith was being treated, and had to be quietly shepherded away by their team-mates. King and Ahmed Hegazi, however, had time to share a joke - the penalty claim forgotten.
Bournemouth 0-0 West Brom
Well, that was all a bit lively. Back to the football. Craig Dawson hits one over the top for Salomon Rondon to chase; his first cross is cut out by Steve Cook, and then, in going for the loose ball, he is met by Nathan Ake's challenge. Rondon goes to the floor, but although the visiting fans appeal for a penalty, their centre-forward does not.
Bournemouth 0-0 West Brom
We're not finished here. West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore is also booked for his part in that incident. Smith is OK after treatment, and able to resume.
Live Reporting
By Mike Whalley
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Bournemouth 2-1 West Bromwich Albion
Mike Whalley
BBC Sport
Junior Stanislas' superb late free-kick for Bournemouth consigns bottom club West Brom to a seventh straight Premier League defeat.Read more
Bournemouth 2-1 West Brom
Bournemouth 2-1 West Brom
I think they probably can, Mitch. Bournemouth tick on to 36 points, and one more win should be enough for them. West Brom are so far adrift of safety, they might as well get out the atlas for Ipswich now.
Thanks for your company this afternoon - I'm off to knock together the match report.
Bournemouth 2-1 West Brom
Mark Mitchener
BBC Sport at Vitality Stadium
"You're nothing special, we lose every week," sing the Baggies fans with typical gallows humour. A West Brom fan I spoke to in midweek had already resigned himself to the Championship - it looks even bleaker for them now.
Meanwhile, even the most pessimistic Bournemouth supporter may allow themselves to dream of a fourth season in the top flight now?
FULL-TIME
Bournemouth 2-1 West Brom
And it was the last chance. West Brom slide closer to their inevitable fate. Bournemouth nudge towards safety. And Albion, as it turned out, could not continue their success rate against teams beginning with the letter B.
Bournemouth 2-1 West Brom
One last chance of West Brom - an almighty scramble. Matt Phillips heads Kieran Gibbs' cross goalwards, and Charlie Daniels boots off the line!
Bournemouth 2-1 West Brom
Mark Mitchener
BBC Sport at Vitality Stadium
Junior Stanislas was recommended as an inclusion earlier this week for Fantasy Premier League managers by the official Premier League website, after taking 22 shots in the last six gameweeks, more than any other midfielder. Clearly they know more than we do!
Just before that goal, Jordon Ibe was announced over the PA as the sponsors' man of the match, to general incredulity from the home fans seated near the press box. Arguably Stanislas deserves to take that title from him, purely for the quality of that free-kick from an acute angle. Another ex-West Ham man - Dimitri Payet - would have been pleased with that one.
Bournemouth 2-1 West Brom
Concern here. Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake is flat out following a nasty clash of heads with Hal Robson-Kanu. Thankfully, both players are sitting up quickly after treatment.
INJURY TIME
Bournemouth 2-1 West Brom
Five minutes to add on.
GOAL - Bournemouth 2-1 West Brom
Junior Stanislas
And what a free-kick! Stanislas, who has had a couple of goes from roughly the same range without success, gets it spot on this time, floating the ball over the wall and just inside the post. Surely that's the winner. Surely that's a seventh straight defeat for West Brom.
Bournemouth 1-1 West Brom
Bournemouth attack, as Joshua King runs at the West Brom defence, urged on by the crowd. Craig Dawson sends him sprawling about five yards outside the area, and picks up a yellow card. Charlie Daniels and Junior Stanislas deliberate over the free-kick...
Bournemouth 1-1 West Brom
One more change for West Brom. Goalscorer Jay Rodriguez departs to be replaced by Hal Robson-Kanu - who got the winner the last time Albion managed an away league victory, at Burnley in August.
Changing captains
Bournemouth 1-1 West Brom
Mark Mitchener
BBC Sport at Vitality Stadium
Claudio Yacob is the third Albion player to wear the armband this afternoon - while Bournemouth also have their third-choice captain on duty in Steve Cook, with Simon Francis injured in the first half and vice-captain Andrew Surman an unused substitute today.
Bournemouth 1-1 West Brom
West Brom make another change. Chris Brunt, who only took on the captaincy about five minutes ago, is replaced by Sam Field.
Bournemouth 1-1 West Brom
Mark Mitchener
BBC Sport at Vitality Stadium
It's only Jordon Ibe's second goal in Bournemouth colours since his £15m move in the summer of 2016 - and not unexpectedly, it has galvanised the home fans here, as a tense atmosphere is transformed into one which firmly believes the Cherries can go on and win this.
GOAL - Bournemouth 1-1 West Brom
Jordon Ibe
I think it's fair to say that West Brom lose their concentration amid the defensive reshuffle that follows the substitution. Craig Dawson has moved into the middle, with Matt Phillips going into the right-wing-back slot. Jordon Ibe takes advantage, cutting in from the left and bouncing a shot past Ben Foster from the edge of the box.
Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom
As if it were possible, West Brom's midfield appears to be playing even deeper than it was in the first half.
A change for the visitors. Captain Jonny Evans, perhaps felling the effects of the illness that kept him out against Leicester last weekend, is replaced by Matt Phillips. Chris Brunt takes over the captaincy.
Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom
Junior Stanislas takes the free-kick, and gets it over the wall - but clears the bar, with the ball brushing the top of the net.
Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom
All a bit of a mess on the edeg of the West Brom penalty area. Jake Livermore and Claudio Yacob get in each other's way trying to clear. Yacob, in attempting to tidy up, hacks down Joshua King just outside the area. Bournemouth free-kick, left of centre.
Jermain Defoe, still getting back to full match fitness after two months out with a broken ankle, is on for Callum Wilson.
Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom
Into the final 20 minutes. Lots of huffing and puffing from Bournemouth, to little effect. Eddie Howe has told Jermain Defoe to get ready to come on.
Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom
Hegazi is suddenly the centre of attention. Now he gets a talking to from referee Graham Scott for chopping down Lys Mousset by the touchline. No yellow card, though.
Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom
Ouch. Painful moment for West Brom centre-back Ahmed Hegazi, as he slides to block Jordon Ibe's cross and gets the ball right in a very sensitive area. He's OK after taking a moment.
As MOTD's John Roder puts it: "Any post-match interview with the Egypt international may well be conducted with him speaking in a voice like Mickey Mouse."
Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom
Mark Mitchener
BBC Sport at Vitality Stadium
It's not the first time West Brom's aerial threat has produced a goal against Bournemouth - and it was one of relative simplicity.
Home fans should not despair. After the 2-2 draw with Newcastle here three weeks ago, when Eddie Howe's side trailed 2-0 with 10 minutes left but battled back to draw 2-2, the stat was produced that they had rescued 13 points from losing positions - then a joint-high Premier League total.
That substitution has meant the hosts switching to 3-4-3, with Junior Stanislas and Jordon Ibe the unlikely wing-backs as Lys Mousset joins Wilson and King up front.
Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom
West Brom, having earned that lead, are happy to absorb Bournemouth's pressure for now. Junior Stanislas tries to make progress down the left, but Allan Nyom shepherds him out for a goal kick.
Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom
Tony Brown
Former West Brom striker on BBC WM 95.6
"The Albion goal came about through good passing. It’s come out to Gibbs on the left hand side, and he’s acted like a winger, He’s playing in that left-back position, but he’s just got enough room to get his cross in and he’s sailed it along to the back stick.
"Rondon’s got up, he’s headed it across to his team-mate, his twin partner, Rodriguez and he’s had a lot to do, he’s had to turn and twist and volley it in and he’s took it ever so well. A good combination between the front two lads."
Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom
Bournemouth have another injury problem. Defender Adam Smith has pulled up and cannot continue. Remember that the home side lost captain Simon Francis to a hamstring injury in the first half. Smith goes off, and Eddie Howe decides to bring on a forward. Lys Mousset is on. Change of formation here, as the home side go to a back three.
Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom
Bournemouth, stung into action by that Rodriguez goal, are now having the bulk of possession and territory. For the moment, West Brom are maintaining their discipline. Jordon Ibe swings over a bit of a hopeful cross, but the spin on it deceives Ben Foster, who can't gather. The ball runs loose, but Junior Stanislas is crowded out.
Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom
But Bournemouth have a free-kick on the right as Craig Dawson wrestles Joshua King to the floor, Jordon Ibe floats it over, Nathan Ake gets a head to it, the ball runs loose to the edge of the area... but Steve Cook's shot sails over the bar.
Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom
And just to reiterate what I said at the start of the text commentary, West Brom's only league victories this season have all come against teams beginning with the letter B.
GOAL - Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom
Jay Rodriguez
Told you. Kieran Gibbs, who had already made one promising run down the left in the half, gets beyond Adam Smith to cross to the far post, where Salomon Rondon gets above Nathan Ake to head down, and Jay Rodriguez turns and hooks in his ninth goal of the season.
KICK-OFF
Bournemouth 0-0 West Brom
Bournemouth haven't kept a clean sheet at home since November, West Brom haven't kept one on their travels in the league since December. Shouldn't really finish goalless this one, should it?
Bournemouth 0-0 West Brom
The half-time entertainment at the Vitality Stadium consists of a penalty competition where the taker has to run round a football to make themselves dizzy before shooting at a person dressed as a giant bear (Cherry Bear, the Bournemouth mascot). I only caught the last penalty, but the taker was well off target. Hope that's not an omen for the second half.
Wilson shut out
Bournemouth 0-0 West Brom
Just to prove John Roder's point, Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson only touched the ball four times in that first half.
HALF-TIME
Bournemouth 0-0 West Brom
John Roder
Match of the Day commentator
"West Brom have been strong in defence, which we haven't been able to say too many times this season. But the Baggies do need a goal at the other end.
"Not too much in the way of goalscoring opportunities for either side. Bournemouth have struggled to get the ball meaningfully to Joshua King and Callum Wilson up front."
Bournemouth 0-0 West Brom
Bournemouth win a free-kick in the closing seconds of the 45 minutes, by the left corner of the penalty area. Junior Stanislas, a scorer against Tottenham last week, floats the ball over the wall towards the near post, but Ben Foster anticipates and falls on the ball.
Three minutes to add, mainly for the injuries to Simon Francis and Adam Smith.
Bournemouth 0-0 West Brom
An awful lot of this first half seems to have consisted of Bournemouth playing sideways passes about 40 yards from the West Brom goal.
Once again, they lose possession and the visitors break. Jake Livermore bursts forward and feeds Salomon Rondon, but Steve Cook stands his ground and the counter-attack fizzles out on the edge of the home penalty area.
Bournemouth 0-0 West Brom
A loose ball from Lewis Cook to Bournemouth team-mate Charlie Daniels - perhaps the result of impatience at facing a blanket defence - is cut out by Allan Nyom, who has been West Brom's counter-attack in chief during this first half. Nyom makes good progress, but Daniels chases all the way back to shut off the Albion man.
Bournemouth 0-0 West Brom
Mark Mitchener
BBC Sport at Vitality Stadium
A few tempers frayed after that incident involving Adam Smith and Jake Livermore. Both Salomon Rondon and Joshua King had plenty to say while Smith was being treated, and had to be quietly shepherded away by their team-mates. King and Ahmed Hegazi, however, had time to share a joke - the penalty claim forgotten.
Bournemouth 0-0 West Brom
Well, that was all a bit lively. Back to the football. Craig Dawson hits one over the top for Salomon Rondon to chase; his first cross is cut out by Steve Cook, and then, in going for the loose ball, he is met by Nathan Ake's challenge. Rondon goes to the floor, but although the visiting fans appeal for a penalty, their centre-forward does not.
Bournemouth 0-0 West Brom
We're not finished here. West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore is also booked for his part in that incident. Smith is OK after treatment, and able to resume.