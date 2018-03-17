Huddersfield v Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace look up, Huddersfield staring the other way.
Thanks for joining me.
Huddersfield 0-2 Crystal Palace
Waheyyy, another Huddersfield shot on target, another easy one for Wayne Hennessey.
Jonathan Hogg's long-range strike is straight at the Palace goalkeeper.
CLOSE!
Huddersfield 0-2 Crystal Palace
Superb from Yohan Cabaye.
The Frenchman plucks the ball from the sky and in one motion, turns and leathers a strike at goal which is pushed away by Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.
Huddersfield 0-2 Crystal Palace
Four minutes of added time to play.
This is a terrific win for Crystal Palace and a terrible one for Huddersfield.
SUBSTITUTION
Huddersfield 0-2 Crystal Palace
Problems for Palace? Wilfried Zaha hobbles off and is replaced by the returning Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
Huddersfield 0-2 Crystal Palace
Acrobatic effort from Steve Mounie from a corner, not troubling the net.
CLOSE!
Huddersfield 0-2 Crystal Palace
Yohan Cabaye has a pop from distance, onto the roof of the net. Not a bad effort.
Huddersfield 0-2 Crystal Palace
Not happening for Huddersfield.
Rajiv van la Parra cuts inside and shoots wide from the edge of the box.
Huddersfield 0-2 Crystal Palace
All Crystal Palace need for a perfect performance is a Christian Benteke goal.
The striker almost gets it, but his header sails just over the crossbar.
Five remaining.
YELLOW CARD
Huddersfield 0-2 Crystal Palace
It is snowing and referee Mike Dean is dishing out cards left, right and centre.
Again, Wilfried Zaha is on the receiving end, this time from Christophe Schindler's lunging challenge.
Huddersfield 0-2 Crystal Palace
First shot on target for Huddersfield.
Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey is called into action for the first time, but it is an easy gather from Rajiv van la Parra's tame shot.
YELLOW CARD
Huddersfield 0-2 Crystal Palace
A mis-timed challenge from Aaron Wan-Bissaka on Chris Lowe. Yellow.
Into the last 10.
CLOSE!
Huddersfield 0-2 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace are having plenty of chances to grab a third but they are not taking their opportunities.
This time Yohan Cabaye is played in down the right, but the Frenchman's shot from the angle is straight at Jonas Lossl.
YELLOW CARD
Huddersfield 0-2 Crystal Palace
Wilfried Zaha has caused Huddersfield all sorts of problems all game and the home players are starting to get frustrated.
Aaron Mooy goes in once, twice on the Ivorian and the second is a nasty kick to the Achilles.
A yellow card and quite rightly so.
Huddersfield 0-2 Crystal Palace
The Beast from the East has returned with a vengeance.
Heavy snowfall once more in West Yorkshire.
CLOSE!
Huddersfield 0-2 Crystal Palace
This was close to being curtains for Huddersfield.
The excellent Aaron Wan-Bissaka chips a cross to James McArthur, whose header sails towards the back post, but Christian Benteke cannot get on the end of it.
SUBSTITUTION
Huddersfield 0-2 Crystal Palace
Final Huddersfield change.
Alex Pritchard makes way for the returning Elisa Kachunga, who last played before Christmas.
Huddersfield 0-2 Crystal Palace
Goal difference may come into it at the end of the season. Huddersfield won't want to get pummelled here. They have to be careful.
GOAL - Huddersfield 0-2 Crystal Palace
Luka Milivojevic
Cool as you like.
Luka Milivojevic goes left, goalkeeper Jonas Lossl goes right.
Crystal Palace have a lovely cushion now.
Huddersfield in deep trouble.
PENALTY TO CRYSTAL PALACE
Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace
He got away with one earlier, but not this time.
Martin Jorgensen sliding in on Andros Townsend.
Stonewaller.
Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace
It is getting very scrappy between the two sides, you can feel the tension.
An old cliche, I know, but the next goal is so crucial here.
Crystal Palace score, it is game over. Huddersfield grab it, they may just stay up.
CLOSE!
Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace
Huddersfield have not carved open many chances today, that is credit to the resolute Crystal Palace defence.
The ball drops in the box for striker Steve Mounie, eight yards out, but the Frenchman scuffs a shot wide of goal.
Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace
Christian Benteke has a chance to put the game to bed and gallops into the box, but Chris Lowe makes a brilliant challenge to stop the big Palace striker.
CLOSE!
Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace
Huddersfield again fail to deal with a corner and it falls to goalscorer James Tomkins again at the far post.
The defender rockets a low effort towards the bottom corner, but Steve Mounie sniffed the danger and cleared the ball off the line.
SUBSTITUTION
Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace
An hour gone.
Huddersfield make their second change, pulling off Tom Ince and sending on Rajiv van La Parra.
YELLOW CARD
Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace
Yohan Cabaye awarded a yellow card for a cynical trip on Tom Ince.
PENALTY APPEAL
Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace
Palace break forward for the first time in the match as James McArthur slips a ball through to Christian Benteke.
The big striker turns inside and, with defender Martin Jorgensen grabbing a handful of the Palace player's shirt, sees him go down in the box.
Surely a penalty? Referee Mike Dean waves play on.
Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace, despite keeping a league low five clean sheets all season, are holding firm so far and looking good value for their one-goal advantage.
Huddersfield are going to have to turn it up a notch or two.
Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace
"HTFC, HTFC, HTFC," bellow the home supporters. They are making lots of noise and have got their clappers out too.
Can their team respond with a goal?
Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace
Huddersfield have started the second period on the front foot but are still waiting to make in-roads into the Crystal Palace backline.
Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace
These are very difficult conditions the players to deal with now.
The swirling snow is sweeping right into the face of Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.
Let's see how he contends with the conditions.
KICK-OFF
Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace
Back under way
SUBSTITUTION
Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace
Heavy snow starting to fall in Huddersfield as the players emerge for the second half.
The hosts make a change with Chris Lowe replacing Scott Malone.
Earlier...
Swansea 0-3 Tottenham
Tottenham eased into the semi-finals of the FA Cup with a 3-0 win at Swansea.
Watch the highlights below.
HALF-TIME
Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace
James Tomkins' goal the difference at the interval.
Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace
A couple of minutes added on in the first half.
Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace
Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has performed like a seasoned pro since coming into the first team, but the 20-year-old shows his inexperience by chopping down Tom Ince, with the Huddersfield winger running down a blind alley.
Aaron Mooy's free-kick is a forgettable one, failing to clear the first man.
Very frustrating for the players and supporters.
Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace
Got to say, striker Christian Benteke has had his critics this season - and rightly so - but he has played well for Crystal Palace today.
The former Liverpool striker uses all his 6ft 3in frame to hold the ball up on the edge of the box and bring Andros Townsend into the play.
But the ball is on his weaker foot and the winger shanks a horrible right-footed shot over the crossbar.
Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace are starting to drop deeper and deeper into their own half and that is just inviting pressure.
Can Huddersfield capitalise?
Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace
Wilfried Zaha helping his team out in attack and in defence, sprinting back to dispossess Huddersfield full-back Florian Hadergjonaj.
Live Reporting
By Shamoon Hafez
All times stated are UK
Get involved
