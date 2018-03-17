Premier League: Reaction after Liverpool thrash Watford

Watford fans, if any of you are still with us, we'll forgive you if want to swerve it...
Stat attack - Salah special
Liverpool 5-0 Watford
Mohamed Salah has scored 36 goals for Liverpool in all competitions – the most by a single player in their debut season for the Reds
Salah has scored 28 Premier League goals this season, only one African player has netted more in a single campaign (Didier Drogba 29 in 2009-10)
Salah is the first Egyptian player to score a Premier League hat-trick, with Egypt the 43rd nation overall and the 10th African country to provide a hat-trick scorer in the competition
Salah scored four goals from his four shots - the first player to do so in the Premier League since Andrey Arshavin in April 2009, also at Anfield
Roberto Firmino (3 assists) and Mo Salah (4 assists) have combined for seven goals in the Premier League this season – the joint-most by any duo, level with Sadio Mane (6 assists) and Mo Salah (1 assist)
Mo Salah was soooo good today, we're even giving him his own stats section...
Stat attack
Liverpool 5-0 Watford
This was Jurgen Klopp’s 50th
Premier League home game in charge of Liverpool - he has won 28, drawn 18 and lost four
The Reds
have averaged 2.20 goals per game since Klopp took over – their highest
goals per game ratio at Anfield in the competition under any manager
Watford have lost 10 of
their 11 top-flight away games against Liverpool, winning only in August
1999 on what was the Hornets’ first visit in the Premier League
Sadio Mane has had a hand in
five goals in three Premier League games against Watford for Liverpool
(three goals, two assists)
Watford are winless in their
last nine Premier League away games (D1 L8), scoring just twice in that
run and failing to find the net in each of the last five
Do your bit for Sport Relief
As you may know, it's currently Sport Relief week and the goal is
to get people across the nation to do a combined billion steps per day.
Fans
can download the Sport Relief app and join a variety of mini leagues - one with
all your mates, one with fellow Harry Potter fans etc. There's a Premier League
league (if you catch the drift) where you pledge your allegiance to your football club and your steps
count for your club. Download the Sport Relief app - that's NOT the BBC Sport app (very important).
'It was brilliant'
Liverpool 5-0 Watford
Liverpool
Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It was brilliant. We got off to a fast start which was crucial to this game. We were dominant throughout.
"Last week was a huge disappointment but we've used this week to forget about it. We knew it was a big game and it's a big three points going into the international break.
"Mo [Salah] keeps on scoring, and what he's doing this season is phenomenal.
"It's massive for us to get a clean sheet."
'There are positives we can take'
Liverpool 5-0 Watford
Watford
Watford manager Javi Gracia, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We knew today was going to be a tough game. It was
difficult.
"We conceded an early goal again like we did against Arsenal and after
that it was difficult. We will try to do better next time.
"It was a very tough game for us, they were much better than us
and congratulations to them.
"We tried to be stronger in defence.Mo Salah is one of the best players at the moment. We know we
have played against one of the best teams in Europe.
"There are positives we can take, but we will try to do better
next time."
'We need to improve'
Liverpool 5-0 Watford
Watford
Watford manager Javi Gracia, speaking to BT Sport: "Playing against Liverpool is always difficult. They are very good and if you concede an early goal, it's very difficult. We tried, but they were much better.
"We know we need to improve our performances away from home but we are focusing on the next two home games. We would like to be better then with the support of our fans.
"We know we need to improve, but you need time to build up a better team. We have time over the next two weeks to improve.
"We need to get points as soon as possible. We will work hard."
Embarrassing defeat for us - Mariappa
Liverpool 5-0 Watford
Watford
Watford defender Adrian Mariappa: "It was a real tough day for the whole team - 5-0 is a pretty embarrassing scoreline.
"Poor defending on the whole from us, losing ball in key areas and they really capitalised on those mistakes.
"They are a good side with so much quality and we got punished. Today Salah was on it and he punished us. We will have to look at all the goals, like we usually do, and move onto the next game."
Four shots, four goals
Liverpool 5-0 Watford
Absolutely clinical from Mo Salah. He only had four shots at the Watford goal today. That's all he needed...
'I want to thank everyone'
Liverpool 5-0 Watford
Liverpool
Liverpool's four-goal hero Mo Salah, who has scored now scored 36 times this season, speaking to BT Sport: "I have to thank everyone but mainly my team-mates, without them I couldn't reach this number.
"Each game we try to win the three points, but every game I want to score and help the team. But today the most important thing is three points.
"We showed a god reaction after the last game. We had a good result and clean sheet - that's most important."
All very humble from Mo Salah in his post-match interview. Thanking his team-mates, saying points are the most important thing, etc, etc. He's as calm and composed in front of the cameras as he is in the penalty box...
Salah or De Bruyne?
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
Isaac: Salah, has to be, been the most consistent out the 2 and isn't surrounded by the team like De Bruyne has at city
Jared: Salah, no contest.
'Salah on a different level'
Liverpool 5-0 Watford
David Thompson
Former Liverpool midfielder on BBC Radio Merseyside
A superb performance by Liverpool, but unreal from Salah. He's on a different level. He has to be one of the top 10 strikers or wingers in the world. Sensational talent, and what a level-headed guy as well. I'm just surprised that's his first hat-trick.
Liverpool 5-0 Watford
If you weren't already licking your lips about the prospect of Liverpool facing Manchester City in the Champions League, then you will be now.
I reckon it'll be 8-6 on aggregate after two legs...
FULL-TIME
Liverpool 5-0 Watford
Wow. Arise Sir Mo.
Salah is given a standing ovation as he collects the matchball with a grin as wide as the River Mersey.
The bigger picture is Liverpool move up to third in the Premier League table, most importantly opening up a seven-point gap over fifth-placed Chelsea.
Liverpool 5-0 Watford
Any chance of a consolation? Kiko Femenía swings one in from the right but Joel Matip is perfectly placed to slide clear.
Looks like that clean sheet is coming...
Liverpool 5-0 Watford
Anfield is in fine voice as we head towards stoppage time. Two minutes of further torture for Watford to go through.
Liverpool 5-0 Watford
One pick... Salah or De Bruyne?
Saqib: Hurts to see De Bruyne and Salah dominating the league as a Chelsea fan.
Oh what could have been...
Liverpool 5-0 Watford
Sadly for Watford, Liverpool have used all their subs and can't bring Salah off for a standing ovation.
Liverpool 5-0 Watford
How many more could Mo Salah get in the last five minutes? One? Two?
Ar Vind: Some managers would have shut shop by now but not Klopp. Match going fans get full value for money.
Guy: Salah will be in a Barcelona shirt in the summer at this rate!
GOAL - Liverpool 5-0 Watford
Mo Salah
Guess who? Mo Salah could fall in a bed of manure and come up smelling of roses. He simply cannot do anything wrong.
Liverpool's talisman tries to set up Danny Ings but the ball still falls to his feet when the sub's shot is saved. Salah is right on the spot to crack in from close range.
Liverpool 4-0 Watford
Not long to go Bashir...
Bashir: Now comes the hardest part - for Liverpool to keep a clean sheet.
Well... what a night for Mo Salah. What a night for Liverpool.
You want to relive it again Reds fans? Have a gander at our match report by Emma Sanders.
'It's a big relief'
Liverpool 5-0 Watford
More from Reds boss Jurgen Klopp: "In sport, you always need to strike back against the next opponent and that's what we tried to do. We take it really seriously.
"There were a few things we needed to work on, but it was clear it was going to be a totally different game tonight. It's a big relief, I'm really happy.
"For Mo [Salah] to be involved in five goals is fantastic but to score four is even more fantastic.
"His goals are so important for us. We have to hope they all come back well from the internationals.
"The clean sheet is very important. They lost a little concentration in the last few minutes but that's normal. It helps us in the goal difference."
'That's how football should be'
Liverpool 5-0 Watford
Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It was very pleasing. It could have been really difficult tonight.
"We knew we had to be spot on from the first to the last second and our work rate had to be higher than 100%.
"The goals we scored were unbelievably good, and the boys didn't stop. That's how football should be, so I'm really happy with the performance."
High praise from the old guard
Liverpool 5-0 Watford
These two fellas knew a thing or two about scoring goals...
Another record for Salah
Liverpool 4-0 Watford
SUBSTITUTIONS
Liverpool 4-0 Watford
Finally Watford go to four at the back. I think it's too late. Miguel Britos has finally been relieved of his duties, Daryl Janmaat coming on.
Meanwhile, the lesser-spotted Danny Ings replaces Liverpool scorer Roberto Firmino.
Liverpool 4-0 Watford
I mean, don't get me wrong, it was incredible poise, balance and tenacity from Salah. But... the defending from about four Watford players was embarrassing.
Sensational Salah
Liverpool 4-0 Watford
David Thompson
Former Liverpool midfielder on BBC Radio Merseyside
Salah turns three or four Watford defenders inside out to score. Just a sensational signing for Liverpool.
GOAL - Liverpool 4-0 Watford
Mo Salah
There it is... the Mo Salah hat-trick.
More trickier than Dynamo this lad. He picks the ball up just inside the Watford area, he feints right, he goes left, he drops another shoulder, then pokes into the bottom left corner.
Watford defenders were slipping and sliding over all the place like spiders on an ice slope.
Liverpool 3-0 Watford
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has a pop from distance. Easy for Watford keeper Orestis Karnezis.