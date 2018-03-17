Premier League: Reaction after Liverpool thrash Watford

More from Reds boss Jurgen Klopp: "In sport, you always need to strike back against the next opponent and that's what we tried to do. We take it really seriously.

"There were a few things we needed to work on, but it was clear it was going to be a totally different game tonight. It's a big relief, I'm really happy.

"For Mo [Salah] to be involved in five goals is fantastic but to score four is even more fantastic.

"His goals are so important for us. We have to hope they all come back well from the internationals.

"The clean sheet is very important. They lost a little concentration in the last few minutes but that's normal. It helps us in the goal difference."