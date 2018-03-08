Europa League: Arsenal win at AC Milan

Elsewhere, Paris St-Germain and Basel have been charged by Uefa over their fans' behaviour during their Champions League games this week.
Goodnight.
FULL-TIME
Marseille 3-1 Athletic Bilbao
It's all over at the Velodrome. An entertaining game sees Marseille deservedly take a two-goal lead to the Basque Country.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Marseille 3-1 Athletic Bilbao
Clinton N'Jie has a goal correctly ruled out for offside with seconds left.
FULL-TIME
Sporting Lisbon 2-0 Viktoria Plzen
Fredy Montero's double has put Sporting in a good position for the second leg in the Czech Republic.
FULL-TIME
RB Leipzig 2-1 Zenit St Petersburg
It's all over in Germany, it was looking like a great result for Leipzig until Zenit's late away goal.
FULL-TIME
Lazio 2-2 Dynamo Kiev
Lazio won't be too happy to have drawn this, conceding two away goals. A 0-0 or 1-1 draw in Ukraine would be enough for Dynamo to progress.
INJURY TIME
Into the final few minutes of these four games now.
RB Leipzig 2-1 Zenit St Petersburg
RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has scored 17 goals and assisted four - including to Bruma for today's opener - in 34 games this season.
GOAL - RB Leipzig 2-1 Zenit St Petersburg
Domenico Criscito (86 mins)
An excellent curling free-kick from Domenico Criscito into the top corner gives Zenit a potential vital away goal in Germany.
Lazio 2-2 Dynamo Kiev
Ciro Immobile has scored six goals in as many Europa League games for Lazio. He's scored 33 in 35 in all competitions this season.
GOAL - Lazio 2-2 Dynamo Kiev
Junior Moraes (79 mins)
An excellent Junior Moraes goal levels it up for Dynamo Kiev in Rome - their second away goal.
He gets the ball on the edge of the box, turns and his 20-yard shot swerves past Lazio keeper Thomas Strakosha.
GOAL - RB Leipzig 2-0 Zenit St Petersburg
Timo Werner (77 mins)
Liverpool-bound Naby Keita plays a ball through to Germany striker Timo Werner, who just lifts the ball over keeper Andrei Lunev.
AC Milan 0-2 Arsenal
Since the start of the 2015-16 campaign, Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been directly involved in more goals than any other midfielder in the Europa League (15 - nine goals and six assists).
Lazio 2-1 Dynamo Kiev
Each of Felipe Anderson's last seven goals have been scored at home.
SUBSTITUTION
Marseille 3-1 Athletic Bilbao
Marseille star Florian Thauvin goes off on a stretcher with what looked an innocuous-looking injury. Clinton N'Jie replaces him.
GOAL - Lazio 2-1 Dynamo Kiev
Felipe Anderson (62 mins)
Lazio go ahead, only 10 minutes after falling behind. Felipe Anderson converts Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's pass
GOAL - Marseille 3-1 Athletic Bilbao
Lucas Ocampos (57 mins)
Marseille reestablish a two-goal lead and it's Lucas Ocampos' second. Dimitri Payet crosses from the right and it bounces its way across to Ocampos. He takes a first-time shot which squirms past Athletic keeper Iago Herrerin at his near post.
AC Milan 0-2 Arsenal
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has been directly involved in 100 goals in 189 appearances for Arsenal (37 goals and 63 assists).
GOAL - RB Leipzig 1-0 Zenit St Petersburg
Bruma (56 mins)
RB Leipzig have been knocking on the door all game and they deservedly lead. Bruma picks up the ball in the box before just guiding one past the keeper.
GOAL - Lazio 1-1 Dynamo Kiev
Ciro Immobile (54 mins)
... but it doesn't last long as Ciro Immobile bags his 33rd goal of the season to cap off a good team passing move.
GOAL - Lazio 0-1 Dynamo Kiev
Viktor Tsyhankov (52 mins)
A surprise lead for Dynamo Kiev from Viktor Tsyhankov's goal...
GOAL - Sporting Lisbon 2-0 Viktoria Plzen
Fredy Montero (49 mins)
Fredy Montero scores his second goal and Sporting Lisbon are in control against the side from the home of pilsner beer.
The January signing receives a pass well and takes it into the area before lashing home.
KICK-OFF
Marseille 2-1 Athletic Bilbao
Now under way in all four games.
KICK-OFF
We're under way in three of our four late games - just waiting for Marseille v Athletic Bilbao.
Who do you think is going to win the Europa League this year?
Atletico Madrid beat Lokomotiv Moscow 3-0 today, with Arsenal winning 2-0 at AC Milan. Borussia Dortmund suffered a surprise home defeat though.
Let us know your tips using #bbcfootball on Twitter or by texting 81111 if you're in the UK.
In case you don't know, Arsenal won 2-0 at Milan earlier on....
Ed Woodhouse: Arsenal fans seem to have got ridiculously absolutist. It's entirely possible to feel both that it's past time for Wenger to leave, and wish him well and be glad for the win tonight. This doesn't make me a "Wenger In" who has "crawled back out from under my rock".
Well done Arsenal. What happened to the adage that for every negative criticism you should give nine positive encouragements? Real fans may get frustrated but still back their team whatever happens. Wenger has done so much for Arsenal and football in general. Give him the respect he deserves.
HALF-TIME
Lazio 0-0 Dynamo Kiev
HALF-TIME
RB Leipzig 0-0 Zenit St Petersburg
HALF-TIME
Marseille 2-1 Athletic Bilbao
HALF-TIME
Sporting Lisbon 1-0 Viktoria Plzen
GOAL - Marseille 2-1 Athletic Bilbao
Aritz Aduriz (45+3 mins)
Controversy. Aritz Aduriz's shot hits Adil Rami on the hand. Jorge Sousa says no penalty - but then the official behind the goal persuades him that it should have been a spot kick.
Aduriz steps up to take the pen and chips it home.
And they say those extra officials don't do anything...
GOAL - Sporting Lisbon 1-0 Viktoria Plzen
Fredy Montero (45+1 mins)
Sporting Lisbon lead just before the break as Fredy Montero chests a cross down before lashing home from close range.
Marseille 2-0 Athletic Bilbao
Tonight was Dimitri Payet's first goal in European competitions since 26 February 2009 (with Saint-Etienne against Olympiakos), more than nine years ago.
He has set up two goals as well in the Europa League this season.
AC Milan 0-2 Arsenal
Arsenal’s opener today ended a run of 599 minutes without conceding a goal in all competitions for AC Milan.
Just when you feel that the players and fans have totally given up, Arsenal actually turn up and play as a functioning team and gave a performance. All the fans have wanted are the players to show some heart and passion. Let's put things into perspective though - it's one game.

It's funny how the players get the accolades when Arsenal win, but it's all Mr. Wenger's fault when they lose.
It's funny how the players get the accolades when Arsenal win, but it's all Mr. Wenger's fault when they lose.
HITS THE WOODWORK
RB Leipzig 0-0 Zenit St Petersburg
So close for RB Leipzig as Emil Forsberg curls a fantastic free-kick against the inside of the post. Zenit keeper Andrei Lunev was completely beaten.
Marseille 2-0 Athletic Bilbao
Lucas Ocampos' goal after 36 seconds is the quickest goal in the Europa League this season.
Amrul Choudhury: Wenger needs to go out on a high. Which means now as they have beaten the 7 times European Cup winners. It is unlikely to get any better than this.
Kai Odegard: Solid from Arsenal. But as we all know, they can easily lose 3 or 4-0 at home next week.
Result
Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Red Bull Salzburg
Borussia Dortmund have lost four of their last six home games in European competition (W1 D1), as many as they had in their previous 27.
Salzburg are now 18 games unbeaten in Europe (W11 D7).
