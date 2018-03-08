Sporting take the lead

Europa League: Arsenal win at AC Milan

Summary

  1. Ramsey slots home second from Ozil through ball
  2. Mkhitaryan's first goal for Arsenal with shot across keeper
  3. Return leg takes place in London on 15 March

Live Reporting

By Emlyn Begley

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Goodnight

Thanks for joining me today for coverage of eight different Europa League games.

Our main focus obviously was AC Milan v Arsenal, and you can read our match report of that game here.

Elsewhere, Paris St-Germain and Basel have been charged by Uefa over their fans' behaviour during their Champions League games this week.

Goodnight.

FULL-TIME

Marseille 3-1 Athletic Bilbao

It's all over at the Velodrome. An entertaining game sees Marseille deservedly take a two-goal lead to the Basque Country.

DISALLOWED GOAL

Marseille 3-1 Athletic Bilbao

Clinton N'Jie has a goal correctly ruled out for offside with seconds left.

FULL-TIME

Sporting Lisbon 2-0 Viktoria Plzen

Fredy Montero's double has put Sporting in a good position for the second leg in the Czech Republic.

FULL-TIME

RB Leipzig 2-1 Zenit St Petersburg

It's all over in Germany, it was looking like a great result for Leipzig until Zenit's late away goal.

FULL-TIME

Lazio 2-2 Dynamo Kiev

Lazio won't be too happy to have drawn this, conceding two away goals. A 0-0 or 1-1 draw in Ukraine would be enough for Dynamo to progress.

INJURY TIME

Into the final few minutes of these four games now.

RB Leipzig 2-1 Zenit St Petersburg

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has scored 17 goals and assisted four - including to Bruma for today's opener - in 34 games this season.

GOAL - RB Leipzig 2-1 Zenit St Petersburg

Domenico Criscito (86 mins)

An excellent curling free-kick from Domenico Criscito into the top corner gives Zenit a potential vital away goal in Germany.

Criscito scores for Zenit
Reuters

Lazio 2-2 Dynamo Kiev

Ciro Immobile has scored six goals in as many Europa League games for Lazio. He's scored 33 in 35 in all competitions this season.

GOAL - Lazio 2-2 Dynamo Kiev

Junior Moraes (79 mins)

An excellent Junior Moraes goal levels it up for Dynamo Kiev in Rome - their second away goal.

He gets the ball on the edge of the box, turns and his 20-yard shot swerves past Lazio keeper Thomas Strakosha.

Moares scores for Dynamo Kiev
Reuters

GOAL - RB Leipzig 2-0 Zenit St Petersburg

Timo Werner (77 mins)

Liverpool-bound Naby Keita plays a ball through to Germany striker Timo Werner, who just lifts the ball over keeper Andrei Lunev.

Werner scores for Leipzig
Reuters

AC Milan 0-2 Arsenal

Since the start of the 2015-16 campaign, Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been directly involved in more goals than any other midfielder in the Europa League (15 - nine goals and six assists).

Arsenal's Henrik Mkhitaryan
Getty Images

Lazio 2-1 Dynamo Kiev

Each of Felipe Anderson's last seven goals have been scored at home.

SUBSTITUTION

Marseille 3-1 Athletic Bilbao

Marseille star Florian Thauvin goes off on a stretcher with what looked an innocuous-looking injury. Clinton N'Jie replaces him.

GOAL - Lazio 2-1 Dynamo Kiev

Felipe Anderson (62 mins)

Lazio go ahead, only 10 minutes after falling behind. Felipe Anderson converts Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's pass

Anderson scores for Lazio
Reuters

GOAL - Marseille 3-1 Athletic Bilbao

Lucas Ocampos (57 mins)

Marseille reestablish a two-goal lead and it's Lucas Ocampos' second. Dimitri Payet crosses from the right and it bounces its way across to Ocampos. He takes a first-time shot which squirms past Athletic keeper Iago Herrerin at his near post.

Lucas Ocampos scores for Marseille
Reuters

AC Milan 0-2 Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has been directly involved in 100 goals in 189 appearances for Arsenal (37 goals and 63 assists).

GOAL - RB Leipzig 1-0 Zenit St Petersburg

Bruma (56 mins)

RB Leipzig have been knocking on the door all game and they deservedly lead. Bruma picks up the ball in the box before just guiding one past the keeper.

Bruma scores for RB Leipzig
Reuters

GOAL - Lazio 1-1 Dynamo Kiev

Ciro Immobile (54 mins)

... but it doesn't last long as Ciro Immobile bags his 33rd goal of the season to cap off a good team passing move.

Ciro Immobile scores for Lazio
Reuters

GOAL - Lazio 0-1 Dynamo Kiev

Viktor Tsyhankov (52 mins)

A surprise lead for Dynamo Kiev from Viktor Tsyhankov's goal...

Kiev celebrate scoring
Reuters

GOAL - Sporting Lisbon 2-0 Viktoria Plzen

Fredy Montero (49 mins)

Fredy Montero scores his second goal and Sporting Lisbon are in control against the side from the home of pilsner beer.

The January signing receives a pass well and takes it into the area before lashing home.

Montero scores for Lisbon
EPA

KICK-OFF

Marseille 2-1 Athletic Bilbao

Now under way in all four games.

KICK-OFF

We're under way in three of our four late games - just waiting for Marseille v Athletic Bilbao.

Get Involved

#bbcfootball or 81111 on text

Who do you think is going to win the Europa League this year?

Atletico Madrid beat Lokomotiv Moscow 3-0 today, with Arsenal winning 2-0 at AC Milan. Borussia Dortmund suffered a surprise home defeat though.

Let us know your tips using #bbcfootball on Twitter or by texting 81111 if you're in the UK.

Get Involved

AC Milan 0-2 Arsenal

Get Involved

#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

In case you don't know, Arsenal won 2-0 at Milan earlier on....

Ed Woodhouse: Arsenal fans seem to have got ridiculously absolutist. It's entirely possible to feel both that it's past time for Wenger to leave, and wish him well and be glad for the win tonight. This doesn't make me a "Wenger In" who has "crawled back out from under my rock".

Well done Arsenal. What happened to the adage that for every negative criticism you should give nine positive encouragements? Real fans may get frustrated but still back their team whatever happens. Wenger has done so much for Arsenal and football in general. Give him the respect he deserves.

Anon

HALF-TIME

Lazio 0-0 Dynamo Kiev

Ciro Immobile of Lazio
Getty Images

HALF-TIME

RB Leipzig 0-0 Zenit St Petersburg

HALF-TIME

Marseille 2-1 Athletic Bilbao

HALF-TIME

Sporting Lisbon 1-0 Viktoria Plzen

GOAL - Marseille 2-1 Athletic Bilbao

Aritz Aduriz (45+3 mins)

Controversy. Aritz Aduriz's shot hits Adil Rami on the hand. Jorge Sousa says no penalty - but then the official behind the goal persuades him that it should have been a spot kick.

Aduriz steps up to take the pen and chips it home.

And they say those extra officials don't do anything...

Athletic Bilbao"s Aritz Aduriz
Reuters

GOAL - Sporting Lisbon 1-0 Viktoria Plzen

Fredy Montero (45+1 mins)

Sporting Lisbon lead just before the break as Fredy Montero chests a cross down before lashing home from close range.

Fredy Montero scores for Sporting
Reuters

Marseille 2-0 Athletic Bilbao

Tonight was Dimitri Payet's first goal in European competitions since 26 February 2009 (with Saint-Etienne against Olympiakos), more than nine years ago.

He has set up two goals as well in the Europa League this season.

Payet scores for Marseille
EPA

AC Milan 0-2 Arsenal

Arsenal’s opener today ended a run of 599 minutes without conceding a goal in all competitions for AC Milan.

Get Involved

#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

Just when you feel that the players and fans have totally given up, Arsenal actually turn up and play as a functioning team and gave a performance. All the fans have wanted are the players to show some heart and passion. Let's put things into perspective though - it's one game.

James Norwich

It's funny how the players get the accolades when Arsenal win, but it's all Mr. Wenger's fault when they lose.

Anon

HITS THE WOODWORK

RB Leipzig 0-0 Zenit St Petersburg

So close for RB Leipzig as Emil Forsberg curls a fantastic free-kick against the inside of the post. Zenit keeper Andrei Lunev was completely beaten.

Emil Forsberg of RB Leipzig hits the post
Reuters

Marseille 2-0 Athletic Bilbao

Lucas Ocampos' goal after 36 seconds is the quickest goal in the Europa League this season.

Oscampos goal for Marseille
Reuters

Get Involved

Tweet #bbcfootball or text 81111

Amrul Choudhury: Wenger needs to go out on a high. Which means now as they have beaten the 7 times European Cup winners. It is unlikely to get any better than this.

Kai Odegard: Solid from Arsenal. But as we all know, they can easily lose 3 or 4-0 at home next week.

Result

Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Red Bull Salzburg

Borussia Dortmund have lost four of their last six home games in European competition (W1 D1), as many as they had in their previous 27.

Salzburg are now 18 games unbeaten in Europe (W11 D7).

Dortmund players
Getty Images

