FT: Malaga 0-2 Barcelona - Suarez and Coutinho on target

That's it from us, thanks for popping by. See you later!
Who needs Lionel Messi? Barcelona got the job done comfortably without the forward which means not only will he have been able to spend time with his newborn son, but will also be fresh for Chelsea.
Malaga 0-2 Barcelona
Barcelona go 11 points clear of Atletico Madrid with that win, their 22nd of the season.
Malaga, meanwhile, are rooted to the foot of the table and 11 points from safety.
Not looking good for them.
FULL-TIME
Malaga 0-2 Barcelona
As comfortable as you'd like.
Malaga 0-2 Barcelona
The 90 minutes are up and we're into the first of two minutes added on.
Barcelona are going to go into the Chelsea game with plenty of energy.
Malaga 0-2 Barcelona
Superb defending by Ricca as he times a sliding tackle to perfection to clip the ball away from Philippe Coutinho inside the area just as he was about to shoot.
SUBSTITUTION
Malaga 0-2 Barcelona
Final change for Barcelona as Aleix Vidal comes on for Ousmane Dembele.
YELLOW CARD
Malaga 0-2 Barcelona
Luis Suarez is booked for a heavy tackle and that means he will miss Barcelona's next La Liga game through suspension.
Malaga 0-2 Barcelona
Barcelona going through the motions now as they wind down the clock.
SUBSTITUTION
Malaga 0-2 Barcelona
A double change for Malaga as Youssef En-Nesyri and Diego Rolan are replaced by a couple of players with Premier League experience. Isaac Success, on loan from Watford, and ex-West Brom forward Brown Ideye come on.
SUBSTITUTION
Malaga 0-2 Barcelona
Jordi Alba - who has been excellent in this game - is replaced now by Lucas Digne. He slots straight into left back.
Malaga 0-2 Barcelona
Another disappointing free-kick by Luis Suarez as he bends it wide of the near post.
SUBSTITUTION
Malaga 0-2 Barcelona
Jordi Alba sends a low ball across the face of goal. Very inviting but no-one's there.
Barcelona make a change as Sergi Roberto is replaced by Andre Gomes.
Surprised one of Barcelona's attacking players is not being taken off to save legs with one eye on the Chelsea game.
Malaga 0-2 Barcelona
Not been a great second half, it has to be said. The two first-half goals have really killed it off as a contest.
Malaga 0-2 Barcelona
A rare attack by Malaga has substitute Maxime Lestienne sets off on a dangerous weaving run. He's in shooting position but doubts himself and instead goes for a cross but hits it way beyond his team-mate.
Malaga 0-2 Barcelona
Lovely crisp strike by Ousmane Dembele as he shoots first time from Sergi Roberto's cutback but another good save by Roberto Jimenez. The Malaga keeper has had a great game.
Malaga 0-2 Barcelona
Paulinho heads wide from Philippe Coutinho's corner.
Malaga make a change as Chory Castro is replaced by fellow midfielder Maxime Lestienne.
Malaga 0-2 Barcelona
Philippe Coutinho launches a shot from 35 yards well over the bar. Malaga briefly have the ball but soon give it back to Barcelona. A very comfortable evening for the visitors.
Malaga 0-2 Barcelona
Barcelona looking very comfortable without pressing too hard, they'll have one eye on the upcoming Champions League game with Chelsea.
Malaga 0-2 Barcelona
A free-kick for Barcelona just outside the box. It's a great position but no Lionel Messi so Luis Suarez takes it and his effort is poor as he whacks it straight into the wall.
Malaga 0-2 Barcelona
Barcelona picking up right from where they had left off as Jordi Alba gets away down the left and lifts a great ball to Ousmane Dembele, who hits a volley just wide.
Hello. Rolan suddenly finds himself in loads of space down the right. He breaks forward and powers in a fierce cross, but Ivan Rakitc heads clear for Barcelona.
Malaga 0-1 Barcelona
These Malaga defenders are going to be seeing Luis Suarez at the end of their beds tonight. He's giving them a nightmare as he plays a brilliant first-time ball to put Paulinho clear but the midfielder hits the sidenetting.
Malaga 0-1 Barcelona
Youssef En-Nesyri has a go from distance as Malaga offer a quick response. It's well struck but Marc-André ter Stegen is behind it and makes the save.
GOAL - Malaga 0-1 Barcelona
Luis Suarez
But he's not denied this time!
Brilliant movement by Barcelona to open up a wealth of space in the Malaga defence. Luis Suarez runs into one of those pockets of space to meet Jordi Alba's brilliant ball and the striker finishes superbly.
Breakthrough made, it's going to be tough for Malaga from here.
GREAT SAVE!
Malaga 0-0 Barcelona
Superb save!
Paulinho plays a brilliant ball into the path of Luis Suarez, the former Liverpool striker opens up some space for himself with a clever change of movement to wrongfoot the Malaga defence but his low drive is palmed away by Roberto Jimenez.
