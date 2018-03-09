Man Utd-Liverpool build-up & other Premier League news conferences
Summary
- News conferences ahead of Man Utd v Liverpool
- Man Utd v Liverpool 5 live commentary, Saturday 12:30 GMT
- Eight other Friday Premier League news conferences
By Jamie Lillywhite and Daryl Hammond
All times stated are UK
Motty's farewell
Arsenal v Watford (Sunday, 13:30 GMT)
A reminder that the Arsenal against Watford match on Sunday marks the final live commentary of the legendary John Motson, who is retiring at the end of the season after 50 years with the BBC. Enjoy some great moments in this montage.
Live this weekend
Manchester United against Liverpool, kicks off at 12:30 GMT tomorrow, watched by John Murray and Chris Waddle. Ian Dennis and Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill will describe the 15:00 GMT match between Newcastle and Southampton.
Then on Sunday it is Arsenal against Watford at 13:30 GMT and Bournemouth host Spurs at 16:00 GMT.
Then on Sunday it is Arsenal against Watford at 13:30 GMT and Bournemouth host Spurs at 16:00 GMT.
'Man Utd are building under Mourinho' - Smalling
Manchester United v Liverpool (Saturday 12:30 GMT)
Manchester United defender Chris Smalling says the squad is "building" under Jose Mourinho as they prepare to face rivals Liverpool on Saturday.
Nemanja Vidic on Man Utd's current centre-halves
Man Utd v Liverpool (Sat, 12:30GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
I met up with former Man Utd skipper Nemanja Vidic earlier this week.
There will be a longer interview on the BBC Sport website later this evening but the Serbian had a few interesting things to say about Phil Jones and Chris Smalling, who were supposed to emulate the brilliant partnership Vidic enjoyed with Rio Ferdinand.
It hasn't quite worked out and Vidic feels one of the reasons why is that neither he, nor Ferdinand stayed fit long enough to help them out.
Vidic said: "It didn’t help them because they didn’t have a more experienced player to pick their brain when they played.
"It's not just about playing together with an experienced player. If Phil Jones is 24 and playing alongside someone who is 34, the player who is 34-year-old is using his brain more than the 24-year-old.
"If you lose that belief and think: ‘Should I be here, or here, or be here, then it’s difficult to play. That didn’t help them."
Flashback - Martial scores on debut
Manchester United put three past Liverpool for a second successive season at Old Trafford in September 2015, when the then-teenaged Anthony Martial marked his debut with a superb goal, a mazy run followed by a calm finish past Simon Mignolet, in a 3-1 win.
'We deserve more points' – Benitez
Newcastle v Southampton (Saturday 15:00 GMT)
Newcastle United
More from Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez, who feels his 16th-placed side, who are only two points above the drop zone, have underachieved this season.
"I’m disappointed - I’d like to be higher," he admits. "We have a good team with a lack of experience. We deserved to win some games if we’d managed them differently in the last 10-15 minutes."
'Tightest relegation battle I've known' - Moyes
West Ham v Burnley (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
West Ham United
David Moyes' West Ham sit only three points from the relegation zone, and the Scot says this season's fight for survival is as close as he can remember.
"This is the most competitive I've known it," he observes. "Anywhere down from the top six anyone can beat anyone else and it will be tight for many teams.
"I don't think there's a good time to play any Premier League team because you don't know when they'll have a good spell or a bad spell. We've got six home games left and we need to make them count."
Pep will watch Man Utd v Liverpool
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will be watching Manchester United against Liverpool tomorrow, even if it has hardly any bearing on his own fortunes.
City are 16 points in front of United and 18 ahead of Liverpool with nine games left, so no matter what happens the Blues are almost certain to end up as champions.
Not that Guardiola sees it that way of course.
He said: "United-Liverpool is a big derby, a classic in England. One of the most exciting games by far.
"The distance is not normal. It is almost done for us but we are not the champions. That is still Chelsea.
"We have to get the points as soon as possible."
'A chance for a crucial win' - Wagner
Huddersfield v Swansea (Saturday 15:00 GMT)
Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield and Swansea sit level on points in the Premier League, but only three points from the relegation zone, and Huddersfield manager David Wagner has emphasised just how vital a win would be for his side.
"I expect a good game between two teams that are even in terms of points and momentum; hopefully we can turn it into our favour," he says.
"We are aware of how important this game is. It's a chance to get another crucial win in front of our own fans in an incredible atmosphere."
'It doesn't bother me if Wolves sign Neymar'
Cardiff boss Neil Warnock is always good for a heartfelt quote - and when asked about Championship rivals Wolves being quizzed by Football League bosses over the relationship between their Chinese owners Fosun and Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes, he said: "It doesn't bother me if they sign Neymar. I wish we all had their contacts."
'Sir Alex messages me' - Wenger
Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger has revealed he receives message of support from fellow managers. His side put an end to a dismal run of four straight losses with their win against Milan on Thursday and says there is a solidarity among managers in an interview with Sky Sports News.
"I’ve good relation with Ferguson now, sometimes he sends a message when things don’t go well.
"There is a solidarity," he added. "I always support other managers where I can. There is no possibility not to suffer. You have to suffer."
Bournemouth v Tottenham (Sunday, 16:00 GMT)
'We showed we can compete at this level'
Bournemouth v Tottenham (Sunday, 16:00 GMT)
Tottenham Hotspur
After that defeat against Juventus ended their Champions League hopes and a 17-match unbeaten run, Spurs travel to Bournemouth this weekend aiming to close the two-point gap on third-placed Liverpool.
Manager Mauricio Pochettino, whose side beat Real Madrid to top their Champions league group, adds: "The last Champions League final was Juventus against Real Madrid, and we were able to compete with them. We showed ourselves we can compete at this level. Now we need to believe more and compete in the Premier League and FA Cup."
'A win can change a lot' - Pardew
West Brom v Leicester (Saturday 15:00 GMT)
West Bromwich Albion
West Brom manager Alan Pardew is looking for a reaction from his side this weekend after a run of five straight losses in the Premier League.
“I can’t ask my players to scrap and fight and dig themselves out if I’m not doing so myself," he says. "A win can change a lot of things. We know where we are and I’ll do the very best I can every week. We were unfortunate at Watford last week.”
Poch dismisses Kane speculation
Bournemouth v Tottenham (Sunday, 16:00 GMT)
Tottenham Hotspur
Reports in the tabloids this morning that Harry Kane will commit to Spurs for next season but will then assess. I'm not sure how they know all this and Poch isn't it either.
"Look, Harry is so disappointed after Wednesday," the Argentine says. "You think he has time to talk with me about the future? That’s impossible. No-one can believe this situation."
'The competition doesn't wait for you'
Bournemouth v Tottenham (Sunday, 16:00 GMT)
Tottenham Hotspur
Time to hear from Mauricio Pochettino, who admits it has been a difficult time following that crushing Champions League exit to Juventus in midweek.
"We are all disappointed, still disappointed," he says. "Yesterday worse, today better and I'm sure tomorrow better still. It's a personal thing you need to manage. Only you need to give time. The competition doesn't wait for you. Now the team moves on."
Reid and Byram out for the season.
West Ham v Burnley (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
West Ham United
West Ham manager David Moyes has confirmed that injuries suffered in the 4-1 defeat to Swansea last week has left him without two of his defenders for the rest of the campaign.
"Unfortunately we lost Winston Reid and Sam Byram in the game last week. Winston will be out for the rest of the season, and it doesn't look great for Sam either."
'It is always a pleasure to see him'
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is also asked about the recent appearance of John Terry at the training ground. "For John Chelsea is home and he can come when he wants, the doors are always open for players that wrote the history of this club," the Italian says. "For me it is always a pleasure to see him and have a chat."
'Some of the guys couldn't resolve their own problems as managers'
Manchester United v Liverpool (Saturday, 12:30 GMT)
Bill Rice
BBC Radio Manchester at Old Trafford
Manchester United and Liverpool may be English football's two most successful clubs with a historic rivalry, but tomorrow's second versus third clash in the Premier League is being played down by United boss Jose Mourinho.
He was keen to remind everyone it is still only three points at stake at Old Trafford tomorrow, and stressed every opponent is a rival for him - even admitting he didn't view Atletico Madrid or AC Milan as a big rival when he was at Real Madrid and Inter Milan.
Mourinho also responded to pundits who continue to question his team's performances, saying "some of the guys with an opinion couldn't resolve their own problems when they were managers."
'Every game is a final' - Benitez
Newcastle United
Newcastle sit one point and one place above Southampton in the Premier League, but a loss for either could see them drop into the relegation zone, making this match a must-win for Magpies boss Rafael Benitez:
“Every game is important for us. This against Southampton is the most important because it’s the next one. Every game is a final now.
"Against a team that’s close to us, we must be sure that we try our best to get three points. We will realise where we are in April or May, there are a lot of games to play.”
'Gareth Barry won't make it'
West Brom v Leicester (Saturday 15:00 GMT)
West Bromwich Albion
More news from Alan Pardew, who says "Gareth Barry won’t make it." Against Leicester tomorrow he means. Daniel Sturridge is no stranger to injury and Pardew explains the striker is "getting closer but will probably miss Bournemouth (on 17 March) too."
Baggies duo struck by illness
West Brom v Leicester (Saturday 15:00 GMT)
West Bromwich Albion
Alan Pardew has had issues with Jonny Evans and Chris Brunt for various reasons recently and the West Brom boss, whose side are seven points adrift at the foot of the table ahead of tomorrow's home game with Leicester, says both have been ill this week, with Evans the most doubtful for the match at the Hawthorns.
'My agent is not in town'
Manchester City
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola dismisses suggestions of contract issues. "My agent is not in town and will not be in town the next few weeks," he says.
Flashback - Liverpool claim Europa League win
March 2016
The last decisive outcome of a Man Utd-Liverpool encounter came at Anfield in March 2016, a Europa League last-16 tie first-leg tie which was the first European meeting between the teams. Jurgen Klopp's side won 2-0 courtesy of a 20th-minute Daniel Sturridge penalty and Roberto Firmino's close range finish with 17 minutes left, which made my best friend scream out "Bobby Firmino" at full volume in his best Scouse accent in the Dragon public house.
The return was drawn and Liverpool went on to make the final, where they were beaten 3-1 by Sevilla, a third successive Europa League title for the Spanish side.
'Our confidence is normal'
Chelsea v Crystal Palace (Saturday, 17:30 GMT)
Chelsea
Crystal Palace have won their last two matches against Chelsea and Blues boss Antonio Conte says of the 18th-placed Eagles: "they deserved more against Manchester United and Tottenham. We are playing against a highly good team with talented players."
Chelsea have lost four of their last five league games and are five points behind fourth-placed Spurs. Conte adds: "It is not simple but our confidence is normal, we are working very well."
'It's not a battle of philosophies' - Klopp
Manchester United v Liverpool (Saturday, 12:30 GMT)
Liverpool
While Jurgen Klopp and his side have been lauded for their open attacking football, Jose Mourinho has maintained the defensive approach that has won him trophies in the past. But the German does not see tomorrow's game as 'attack vs defence'
"I have no problem with defending," he says. "People say we play a specific style, they play a specific style. But it's about winning and there are different ways to win.
"We have to defend with all we have. It's not a battle of two philosophies, it's a game between two very good teams. When we defend, I want all our players to defend. I don't think there will be a lot of space."
Red alert
Manchester United v Liverpool (Saturday, 12:30 GMT)
It's the 170th meeting in league competition between two two north-west adversaries tomorrow lunchtime and Manchester United have the edge, winning 67 to Liverpool's 55.
What are the chances of a red card do you think? there have been 16 in Premier League matches between the clubs - and only the merseyside derby has produced more.
There is unlikely to be a quicker dismissal than Steven Gerrard's is there? He was on the pitch for just 38 seconds, having been introduced as a half-time substitute, when was shown the red card for stamping on Ander Herrera at Anfield in 2015.
'Biggest game I can imagine' - Klopp
Manchester United v Liverpool (Saturday, 12:30 GMT)
Liverpool
In a complete contract to Jose Mourinho's comments, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has not played down the enormity of the occasion.
"It's the biggest game I can imagine," he says. "Really looking forward to it. We need to be 100% to get something there. It's a good moment to go there but they have outstanding quality.
"If we win we have one point more but that's not big for the rest of the season. The only thing we can positively influence is winning the next match and that's United. I don't need to talk about the table."
United duo available
Manchester United v Liverpool (Saturday, 12:30 GMT)
Manchester United
Team news from Jose Mourinho now and midfielder Marouane Fellaini is available to face Liverpool, while defender Eric Bailly has also fully recovered from injury.
'In my mentality, every match is the same'
Manchester United v Liverpool (Saturday, 12:30 GMT)
Manchester United
Jose Mourinho now and he insists he is not aware of any extra spice in a match between Manchester United and Liverpool. "In my mentality every match is the same," he says. "I'm not very good on that culture of rivalry, I've never been very good at it. I never looked to Spurs or Arsenal, for me it's just a big match, two stellar clubs not just in England but the world. At this moment important points against a team that is just behind us."
Klopp coming up
We're due to hear from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shortly, as we look ahead to the north-west derby.
The Liverpool manager has a good record against Jose Mourinho, who has only managed to beat the German once in eight attempts.
Salah success
Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has picked up his second Premier League Player of the month award.
The Egyptian scored in every single one of Liverpool's league matches in February, including a brace against Tottenham.
Salah is the Premier League's joint-top goalscorer this season alongside Harry Kane with 24 goals.
Wanyama strike claims February award
Wanyama's stunning strike was chosen ahead of Danilo, Mario Lemina, Jose Izquierdo (twice), Mo Salah, Sergio Aguero and Adam Smith.
In case you wondered, the prize is won from the combined votes of both a panel of experts and the public.
Wanyama wins
Victor Wanyama has only scored one goal for Spurs this season but what a goal it was, that thunderbolt from 27 yards at Anfield timed at 63mph. Not surprisingly it has been named Goal of the Month for February.
Recognition for Hughton
Brighton manager Chris Hughton has won the Premier League manager of the month award for the first time in his career.
Brighton remained unbeaten throughout February, picking up victories against Swansea and West Ham.
'Both teams are always under pressure'
Rangers v Celtic (Sunday, 12:00 GMT)
A big old showdown north of the border too this weekend as the Old Firm derby takes place at Ibrox on Sunday.
The Gers are eight points behind the champions, having played a game more, and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says: "They're always tough games but we've always been up for the challenge. Both teams are always under pressure, they need to win to get closer, for us we want to win the game to extend the lead."
Champions elect
Stoke v Man City (Mon, 20:00GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
There will probably be fewer journalists here than normal today as the majority of the Manchester 'pack' will be concentrating on Jose Mourinho and United's clash with Liverpool tomorrow.
However, that is very much a battle for second.
Manchester City need 12 points from their remaining nine games to claim Pep Guardiola's first Premier League title.
They get a chance to earn the first three at Stoke on Monday.
Guardiola is due to speak about it at 13:30GMT.