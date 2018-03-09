Man Utd-Liverpool build-up & other Premier League news conferences

I met up with former Man Utd skipper Nemanja Vidic earlier this week.

There will be a longer interview on the BBC Sport website later this evening but the Serbian had a few interesting things to say about Phil Jones and Chris Smalling, who were supposed to emulate the brilliant partnership Vidic enjoyed with Rio Ferdinand.

It hasn't quite worked out and Vidic feels one of the reasons why is that neither he, nor Ferdinand stayed fit long enough to help them out.

Vidic said: "It didn’t help them because they didn’t have a more experienced player to pick their brain when they played.

"It's not just about playing together with an experienced player. If Phil Jones is 24 and playing alongside someone who is 34, the player who is 34-year-old is using his brain more than the 24-year-old.

"If you lose that belief and think: ‘Should I be here, or here, or be here, then it’s difficult to play. That didn’t help them."