Europa League: Reaction to Arsenal's victory over AC Milan
- Calhanoglu fires in from range before Welbeck penalty
- Donnarumma error allows Xhaka to find net before Welbeck heads his second
- Atletico Madrid, Marseille, Lazio, RB Leipzig and Sporting Lisbon into last eight
- Dortmund out after 0-0 draw at RB Salzburg
By Gary Rose
All times stated are UK
Job done for Arsenal as they sail through to the Europa League quarter-finals.
Who awaits them in the last eight? Find out in tomorrow's draw at lunchtime.
That's it from us, see ya!
'Much better'
Arsenal 3-1 AC Milan (5-1 agg)
Arsenal
More from Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: "It's much better, we needed that to recover from our results.
"It shows how the team has responded. We had a difficult game but in the end we won it.
"It was an open game. We played backwards a bit too much in the first half to protect the result. We played a very good side.
"We have to improve defensively, but overall we are team with technical quality which is more offense-minded.
"We struggle a bit more when we have to defend. We finished the game more compact and more solid.
"We would certainly want to avoid Atletico Madrid, but we will see, we have no influence over that."
'Ref was conned'
Arsenal 3-1 AC Milan (5-1 agg)
Alan Shearer saw the penalty, and he has no doubt it was a dive...
Arsenal 3-1 AC Milan (5-1 agg)
Arsenal
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, speaking about Danny Welbeck's penalty decision: "When I watch the penalty, I will give you an honest answer.
"It was good to see a response from the team at 1-0 down.
"I don't want to accuse Danny Welbeck of diving before i see it again."
Fair reponse.
'Didn't see it'
Arsenal 3-1 AC Milan (5-1 agg)
Classic "I didn't see it" responses there from the Arsenal players.
Did Arsene Wenger have a better view? Here's what he had to say...
'I am happy'
Arsenal 3-1 AC Milan (5-1 agg)
Arsenal
Arsenal goalscorer Granit Xhaka speaking to BT Sport: "I am happy I scored and I could help the team.
"We have won the last three games and we need to keep going.
"I didn't see the penalty incident but maybe we will see it after the game."
'We showed we can play the top teams in Europe'
Arsenal 3-1 AC Milan (5-1 agg)
Arsenal
Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, speaking to BT Sport: "We needed it. We set the level last week in Milan. It was about getting the job done tonight and being professional. We didn't start well but it woke us up.
"They got a good goal early on and made us work for it. We are happy to be through to the next round and we will see who we get.
"I hope so. When we looked at the draw before, AC Milan was probably not one of the teams we fancied but we showed we can play against the top teams in Europe.
On Danny Welbeck's penalty: "I haven't seen it. The defender was between him and me. I will ask him afterwards."
On his England call up: "It is an honour to play for my country. I never gave up hope of getting back in there."
The last eight line up
Who do you fancy, Arsenal fans?
Arsenal
Atletico Madrid
Marseille
Lazio
RB Leipzig
RB Salzburg
Sporting Lisbon
CSKA Moscow
RB Salzburg in the quarter-finals
RB Salzburg 0-0 Borussia Dortmund (2-1 agg)
RB Salzburg become the first Austrian side to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League with a 2-1 aggregate win over Borussia Dortmund.
The German side were one of the favourites to win the competition.
Adam Salter: Huzzah! Our first home win in a European knockout tie since... AC Milan
Loser92: I remember when AC Milan was a great team and could boast to having the likes of Ruud Gullitt , Marco Van Basten and Frank Rijkaard among their ranks. How the mighty have fallen.
Ryan Lloyd: If Arsenal fans are depressed about how far their club have fallen, all they have to do to cheer up is look at this Milan team. See? It could be (much) worse!
A good night for Arsene Wenger & Co
Arsenal 3-1 AC Milan (5-1 agg)
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport at Emirates Stadium
That’s job done for Arsenal in front of a full house (almost), with some noisy support and very few nerves on display.
Arsenal trailed for four minutes on the night but that was the biggest scare they got over both legs, and they were never behind on aggregate.
Apart from Laurent Koscielny's early injury, there is plenty for Arsene Wenger to smile about.
When's the quarter-final draw
The quarter-final draw takes place at lunchtime tomorrow.
Not long to wait.
Arsenal 3-1 AC Milan (5-1 agg)
Into the last eight of a European competition, three wins in a row, Danny Welbeck bagging a brace and Jack Wilshere running the show.
Time to give Arsene Wenger a new contract...?
FULL-TIME
Arsenal 3-1 AC Milan (5-1 agg)
Job done! Arsenal are through to the Europa League quarter-finals.
Arsenal 3-1 AC Milan (5-1 agg)
Arsene Wenger said Arsenal must win over the fans tonight and they are certainly putting in a performance that suggests they are trying to do just that. They are still pushing forward now for a fourth.
Into the first of two minutes of stoppage time.
Arsenal 3-1 AC Milan (5-1 agg)
The fight has gone from the AC Milan players and it's Arsenal running the show now as Jack Wilshere goes within a whisker of a fourth for his side.
GOAL - Arsenal 3-1 AC Milan (5-1 agg)
Danny Welbeck
Danny at the double!
Brilliant cross by Jack Wilshere to Aaron Ramsey, who's point-blank header is saved but Danny Welbeck is well placed to nod home the rebound for his second of the night.
The Emirates is really rocking now
Arsenal 2-1 AC Milan (4-1 agg)
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport at Emirates Stadium
You can always rely on Billy Ray Cyrus to get the party started, and the Arsenal fans are joining in with the chant from the away end now.... not sure what it is about, but it has been going for more than five minutes.
Fair play to the Milan supporters - their team is going out, but their volume has not dropped all night.
Arsenal 2-1 AC Milan (4-1 agg)
Aaron Ramsey channels his inner Messi as he mesmerises three AC Milan players with some nifty footwork inside the area. Unlike Messi, he doesn't leave them standing as he slices through them, instead playing the ball back to Jack Wilshere, who in turn plays the ball back to a team-mate on halfway.
Roberta Wickham: Surname Scrabble. Regarding Arsenal's other premier team: women rock
Tom Fisk: NOKICK as in when a player goes down like he's been fouled but there's been nokick!
Arsenal 2-1 AC Milan (4-1 agg)
Ten minutes to go, AC Milan need a miracle from here. The away fans don't care, they are in great voice.
Arsenal 2-1 AC Milan (4-1 agg)
Surely that doesn't fit the lyrics properly?
Time to bring out the Billy Ray Cyrus hits...
Arsena 2-1 AC Milan (4-1 agg)
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport at Emirates Stadium
Arsenal fans can relax and enjoy themselves now, and how better to do that than singing about Mesut Ozil to the tune of 'Achy Breaky Heart' by mullet-headed maestro Billy Ray Cyrus, which has just echoed around the Emirates.
In case you want to join in, the exact lyrics were
"We've got Ozil, Mesut Ozil... I just don't think you understand.
"He's Arsene Wenger's man, he's better than Zidane, we've got Mesut Ozil."
I didn't get involved myself.
SUBSTITUTION
Arsenal 2-1 AC Milan (4-1 agg)
Final change for AC Milan as Manuel Locatelli replaces Franck Kessie.
Arsenal also make a change as Sead Kolasinac comes on for Mesut Ozil.
Dortmund running out of time
Lyon 2-3 CSKA Moscow (3-3 agg)
It's been a cracking game in France with four goals coming in the second half. As it stands, CSKA Moscow will go through on away goals.
If Lyon equalise, they will be in the quarter-final.
It's still goalless in Austria as Borussia Dortmund need two goals without reply to make it into the last eight.
As it stands, RB Salzburg will go through with a 2-1 aggregate victory.
CLOSE!
Arsenal 2-1 AC Milan (4-1 agg)
Fair play to AC Milan, they are throwing caution to the wind and going all out as David Ospina tips over a deflected Andre Silva header before Susa sweeps an effort just wide.
Okeke Obinna: Job done Arsenal.
Price C. Nnaji: It's game over. Thank you Donnarumma!
Oh Richard, if only you'd read our live text - we had that one ages ago!
Arsenal 2-1 AC Milan (4-1 agg)
Fabio Borini perhaps demonstrates why he is playing at right back as his foray into the Arsenal area sees him skew a cross-shot wide.
GOAL - Arsenal 2-1 AC Milan (4-1 agg)
Granit Xhaka
Ouch! Goalkeeper howler.
Granit Xhaka drives one from distance, Gianluigi Donnarumma dives and gets his hands to the ball but it spins off and under him and into the net.
Surely too much for AC Milan to do from here.
SUBSTITUTION
Arsenal 1-1 AC Milan (3-1 agg)
Arsene Wenger makes a change as Mohamed Elneny replaces Henrikh Mkhitaryan.AC Milan make a second change with Hakan Calhanoglu making way for Giacomo Bonaventura.
Arsenal 1-1 AC Milan (3-1 agg)
Oh Nikola Kalinic's first touch of the ball should result in a goal for AC Milan! He rises to meet a fine ball into the box but just cushions the header into David Ospina's hands.
SUBSTITUTION
Arsenal 1-1 AC Milan (3-1 agg)
Change o'clock for AC Milan. Patrick Cutrone goes off as former Blackburn striker Nikola Kalinic comes on.
Gunners fans do not have much to shout about
Arsenal 1-1 AC Milan (3-1 agg)
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport at Emirates Stadium
The loudest cheers by the Arsenal fans in this half have come when referee Jonas Eriksson penalised AC Milan's Suso for diving, and then when Riccardo Montolivo spooned his shot high into the crowd from the edge of the Arsenal box.
Other than that, the Gunners supporters are trying to rouse their side but at the moment the occasional plea of 'Come on Arsenal' is not getting its intended response - Milan are on top at the moment.
Arsenal 1-1 AC Milan (3-1 agg)
Jack Wilshere does some cleaning up in defence as he gets back to cut out a very inviting low ball into the box. He then wins Arsenal a free kick. Nice work.
Muhumuza: Arsenal fans complaining even when we’re winning. Bunch of whiners!
Hani Nyabam: Why do Arsenal fans complain about everything? Yes it was a dive from Welbeck but we take our luck when we get it. Other teams sometimes benefit from such why can't we now. Just enjoy the game and stop trying to be holier than thou.
Foxx_Bat: I'm an Arsenal fan and I am still enjoying the game! A lot more than I would be at 0-1 anyway. Thanks Danny.
Arsenal 1-1 AC Milan (3-1 agg)
Gennaro Gattuso looks to be getting more and more wound up as this game goes on. He's looking like someone who has been stood at the bar for ages but having to watch on as those around him keep getting served.
The frustration bubbles over as he throws the ball to Nacho Monreal a bit too strongly when Arsenal have a throw. He gets a little ticking off from the referee before going over to shake Monreal's hand as an apology.
