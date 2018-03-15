Europa League: Reaction to Arsenal's victory over AC Milan

More from Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: "It's much better, we needed that to recover from our results.

"It shows how the team has responded. We had a difficult game but in the end we won it.

"It was an open game. We played backwards a bit too much in the first half to protect the result. We played a very good side.

"We have to improve defensively, but overall we are team with technical quality which is more offense-minded.

"We struggle a bit more when we have to defend. We finished the game more compact and more solid.

"We would certainly want to avoid Atletico Madrid, but we will see, we have no influence over that."