Sportsound: Irish Cup quarter-finals
Semi-Final draw
Cliftonville v Loughgall
Coleraine v Larne
Ballymena United 1-2 Larne - result
Ballymena United take the lead from the penalty spot on 32 minutes as Tony Kane slots past Conor Devlin. The penalty was awarded for handball by referee Andrew Davey who ruled that Chris Ramsey had blocked a Johnny McMurray shot with an outstretched arm. Maybe a tad harsh. Larne level on 52 and it's a horror story for Kyle Owens as he horribly slices a harmless looking Martin Donnelly cross into his own net. The Championship side take the lead 15 minutes later as Thomas Stewart heads a Martin Donnelly cross past Ross Glendinning. Are Larne about to join fellow Championship outfit Loughgall in the semi-finals? The answer to that question is yes. Game over here.
Coleraine 1-0 Glentoran - result
Coleraine take the lead on nine minutes at the Showgrounds as Darren McCauley rifles in his 16th goal of the season with a low shot past Elliott Morris from 22 yards after a delightful back heel from Jamie McGonigle. McCauley's ninth-minute goals separates the sides at half-time.
Linfield 0-1 Cliftonville - result
Joe Gormley has put Cliftonville ahead with 10 minutes to go at Windsor Park with a nerveless finish after a superb defence-splitting pass from Ruairi Harkin. That's Joe the Goal's 25th strike of the season. It proves the difference between the teams as the Reds dump the holders out of the Irish Cup. And after winning three trophies last season, tonight's result confirms a barren campaign for David Healy's side. But make no mistake, Cliftonville were fully deserving winners in this contest.