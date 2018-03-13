Sportsound: Irish Cup quarter-finals

Ballymena United take the lead from the penalty spot on 32 minutes as Tony Kane slots past Conor Devlin. The penalty was awarded for handball by referee Andrew Davey who ruled that Chris Ramsey had blocked a Johnny McMurray shot with an outstretched arm. Maybe a tad harsh. Larne level on 52 and it's a horror story for Kyle Owens as he horribly slices a harmless looking Martin Donnelly cross into his own net. The Championship side take the lead 15 minutes later as Thomas Stewart heads a Martin Donnelly cross past Ross Glendinning. Are Larne about to join fellow Championship outfit Loughgall in the semi-finals? The answer to that question is yes. Game over here.