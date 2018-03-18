La Liga: Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao - Messi doubles Barca's lead

Summary

  1. Alcacer scores after eight minutes, Messi makes it 2-0
  2. Coutinho starts for leaders Barcelona, Suarez suspended
  3. Valverde's side can go 11 points clear with win
  4. Later: Real Madrid v Girona (19:45 GMT)
Live Reporting

By Shamoon Hafez

All times stated are UK

HALF-TIME

Barcelona 2-0 Athletic Bilbao

No way back for Athletic Bilbao from this, Barcelona have been on a different level.

Barcelona 2-0 Athletic Bilbao

For the first time in the match, Barcelona goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen has work to do.

It is comfortable though, jumping off his line to punch the ball away from a corner.

HITS THE WOODWORK

Barcelona 2-0 Athletic Bilbao

For the third time in the match, Barcelona strike the woodwork.

Ousmane Dembele has had a difficult start in a Barca shirt but is starting to find his form.

The Frenchman makes a darting run and pops the ball off to Paulinho on the edge of the box, but the former Spurs man's curled effort strikes post.

Goalkeeper Kepa was nowhere near it.

Barcelona 2-0 Athletic Bilbao

Close him down? No?

Lionel Messi is getting so much time on the ball and he is taking full advantage, rolling a pass in to Philippe Coutinho down the left.

The Brazilian says thank you, have it back and pulls the ball back to Messi on the edge of the box, but his shot is blocked by his own team-mate Paco Alcacer.

That was heading towards the bottom corner.

YELLOW CARD

Barcelona 2-0 Athletic Bilbao

Good defensive work from Ousmane Dembele but he brings down Enric Saborit while chasing back.

The young Frenchman is too vocal towards the referee after a free-kick is awarded against him and gets booked.

Athletic Bilbao's Inigo Lekue follows soon after for an uncompromising chop of Lionel Messi.

Barcelona 2-0 Athletic Bilbao

Lionel Messi is not happy with the referee as he is illegally impeded by a couple of Athletic Bilbao players.

The referee does not agree and waves play on.

Lionel Messi
Getty Images

HITS THE WOODWORK

Barcelona 2-0 Athletic Bilbao

Oh my, Athletic Bilbao are being ripped to shreds here.

Paulinho has turned into Zinedine Zidane since joining Barcelona and plays an incredibly weighted outside-of-the-foot ball over the top of the visiting defence.

It falls perfectly for Phillipe Coutinho, but the ex-Liverpool man's effort - lofted over goalkeeper Kepa - strikes the top of the crossbar.

GOAL - Barcelona 2-0 Athletic Bilbao

Lionel Messi

Too good, just too good.

I am not just talking about the finish from Lionel Messi, but Ousmane Dembele's pass is sublime too.

The Frenchman picks out his team-mate with a pin-point pass from the right, into the feet of Messi on the edge of the box.

The Argentine takes a touch and with four Athletic Bilbao defenders closing in, flashes a low drive into the bottom corner. A lovely strike.

His 25th of the season.

Lionel Messi
Reuters

Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao

Barca goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen has been a watching spectator so far.

The German goalkeeper basking in the Catalunian sun.

Someone get the lad a deckchair and ice cream.

CLOSE!

Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao

Some of the football that Barca play is mesmerising.

Lionel Messi lifts a delightful ball over the top of the Athletic Bilbao defence into the path of Philippe Coutinho, whose shot is blocked by goalkeeper Kepa.

The ball then falls back to Messi in the box, but even the little magician cannot get a shot away.

Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao

Athletic or Bilbao?

Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao

Ousmane Dembele is not short of pace, but how quick is Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa if he beats the Frenchman to the ball?

Excellent sweeping by the visiting number one, sprinting off his line to pump the ball away.

Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao

All those chances for Barca but it remains 1-0.

The longer it stays that way, the more chance Bilbao have an opportunity to get something from the game.

Can they hang in there?

YELLOW CARD

Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao

Too much chat from Barca defender Samuel Umtiti and he is booked by the referee.

The man in yellow taking no nonsense today.

Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona are so dangerous and look like scoring on every occasion they get into that final third.

Philippe Coutinho is turning it on with a reverse pass to the always available Jordi Alba, but the full-back's low cross is cleared to safety.

Get Involved

#bbcfootball, 81111 (UK only)

Barcelona are the only side ever to complete two Treble triumphs in their history.

Can they make it a Treble Treble this season? Will they go the full La Liga season unbeaten?

Send me your thoughts on Twitter using #bbcfootball or text in on 81111 (UK only).

Barcelona
Reuters

HITS THE WOODWORK

Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao

The crossbar is still shaking.

Barcelona are all over Bilbao like a rash and strike the woodwork through Philippe Coutinho's thumping left-footed strike from inside the area.

Fortunately for the visitors, it drops clears of the goalline and they manage to scramble the ball away.

CLOSE!

Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao

Bilbao are all over the place at the back and they escape three times in quick succession.

It is Lionel Messi causing the problems on all three occasions, pinching the ball off Mikel San Jose and dancing through the defence before striking a weak effort at goal.

The Argentine then lets fly with a low drive which goalkeeper Kepa does well to keep out, before having to deal with a Messi effort at the front post.

GOAL - Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao

Paco Alcacer

That did not take long.

A difficult afternoon for Athletic Bilbao has just been made impossible.

It is all too easy for Barcelona as Lionel Messi picks out the marauding Jordi Alba down the left.

The Spain international looks up and picks out the unmarked Paco Alcacer in the box, with the former Valencia man rolling a finish into the far corner.

Paco Alcacer
Getty Images

Barcelona 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

Aamir and his mates are enjoying a weekend in Barcelona and not a spec of snow in sight.

Bring some of that sun back when you return home please.

Of course, they are excited to see star man Lionel Messi in action, but with some of them being Liverpool fans, the performance of midfielder Philippe Coutinho will be of interest too.

Aamir and mates
BBC

CLOSE!

Barcelona 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

Good hit, good save.

Lionel Messi curls a well-executed free-kick over the wall, but Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa gets across to push the ball to safety.

Barcelona 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

As you would expect, Barcelona are hogging the ball.

No Andres Iniesta or Sergio Busquets today, let's see how they get on in the middle of the park.

Barca, though, get a free-kick on the edge of the box as Lionel Messi is felled by Mikel San Jose.

Barcelona 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

Annoying Fifa shadow cast on the pitch by the main stand at the Nou Camp.

Just a strip of the vast pitch on the far side is uncovered.

KICK-OFF

Barcelona 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

Under way in sunny Spain.

Can Bilbao stop the Barca juggernaut?

LINE-UPS

Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao (15:15 GMT)

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen, Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba, Dembele, Paulinho, Rakitic, Coutinho, Alcacer, Messi.

Athletic Bilbao XI: Kepa, Lekue, Nunez, Martinez, Saborit, San Jose, Etxeberria, De Marcos, Susaeta, Garcia, Merino.

Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao (15:15 GMT)

All very cordial in the tunnel at the Nou Camp.

Plenty of hugs and kisses between the two sets of players.

Game's gone.

Elsewhere...

Spanish La Liga

Manchester United will still be scratching their heads as to how they were knocked out of the Champions League.

Sevilla, who sent them packing, suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Leganes earlier today.

Atletico Madrid travel to Villarreal (17:30 GMT), while we will have live text commentary of Real Madrid's match against Girona (19:45 GMT).

Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao (15:15 GMT)

La Liga
.

Fresh off taking apart Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday, Barcelona are back in domestic action looking to maintain their incredible run in the top-flight which has seen them go unbeaten for the opening 28 games.

Barca aim for big T

Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao (15:15 GMT)

Lionel Messi
Getty Images

2008-09: Won La Liga, Champions League and Spanish Cup under Pep Guardiola.

2014-15: Won La Liga, Champions League and Spanish Cup under Luis Enrique.

2017-18: Under Ernesto Valverde?

