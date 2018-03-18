La Liga: Real Madrid v Girona

Summary

  1. Bale on the bench for Real Madrid
  2. Ex-Boro players Stuani and Bernardo start for Girona
  3. Earlier: Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0

By Shamoon Hafez

All times stated are UK

Time for revenge

Real Madrid v Girona (19:45 GMT)

Real Madrid-Girona
.

Earlier this season, minnows Girona claimed one of the most shocking results in Europe this season when they defeated heavyweights Real Madrid in La Liga.

Just look at the graphic to see the difference in between the two sides.

The two sides meet again tonight, can the Catalonia's claim a double over their much vaunted opponents or will Real hit back?

