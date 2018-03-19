FA Cup reaction, Salah plaudits & gossip
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- Reaction to the FA Cup semi-final draw
- More praise for Salah as he leads the Premier League goalscoring chart
- Women's FA Cup semi-final draw
- Text 81111 or tweet #bbcfootball. Leave a comment on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/bbcsport
Live Reporting
By Greg O'Keeffe
All times stated are UK
BreakingBarnet sack Westley
Martin Allen is back at Barnet... for the fifth time! He replaces the sacked Graham Westley at League Two's bottom club.
The Bees are in danger of losing their Football League status - they're seven points from safety with eight games left.
Read more here.
Salah - the record-breaker
With his four goals against Watford, Mohamed Salah made quite a few Premier League and Liverpool records:
Mo leading the way
Salah now leads the way both in the Premier League and among those in Europe's top five leagues (England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain) for goals.
Mohamed Salah - Liverpool (28)
Lionel Messi - Barcelona (25)
Harry Kane - Tottenham (24)
Ciro Immobile - Lazio (24)
Edinson Cavani - PSG (24)
Robert Lewandowski - Bayern (23)
FA Cup highlights
Women's FA Cup semi finals
Earlier this morning our colleagues on BBC Radio 5 live hosted the draw for the Women's FA Cup semi-final.
And....your semi-final draw is:
More Back Pages
Monday's Back pages
The Express are one of many to use this image of Pedro scoring the winner for Chelsea against Leicester in their FA Cup quarter final yesterday.
They also have a tale about Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw's apparent unrest too.
FA Cup semi-finals
Just a quick re-cap of what the draw looks like in case you didn't catch it yesterday.
The games will be played on either 21/22 April.
Good morning
Welcome in.
Plenty to talk about on this brisk morning - not least the FA Cup moving into the business end!
There's more musing on Mo Salah's sparkling Saturday.
But first - here's what the national media are talking about.