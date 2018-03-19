FA Cup reaction, Salah plaudits & gossip

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Reaction to the FA Cup semi-final draw
  2. More praise for Salah as he leads the Premier League goalscoring chart
  3. Women's FA Cup semi-final draw
  4. Text 81111 or tweet #bbcfootball. Leave a comment on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/bbcsport

Live Reporting

By Greg O'Keeffe

All times stated are UK

BreakingBarnet sack Westley

Martin Allen applauds the fans while manager of Eastleigh
Getty Images
Martin Allen applauds the fans while manager of Eastleigh before he was sacked last February

Martin Allen is back at Barnet... for the fifth time! He replaces the sacked Graham Westley at League Two's bottom club.

The Bees are in danger of losing their Football League status - they're seven points from safety with eight games left.

Read more here.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Salah - the record-breaker

Mohamed Salah with the match ball
Reuters

With his four goals against Watford, Mohamed Salah made quite a few Premier League and Liverpool records:

  • Salah has scored 36 goals for Liverpool in all competitions - the most by a single player in their debut season for the Reds.
  • He has scored 28 Premier League goals this season - only one African player has managed more in a single campaign (Didier Drogba's 29 in 2009-10).
  • Salah is the first Egyptian player to score a Premier League hat-trick, with Egypt the 43rd nation overall and the 10th African country to provide a hat-trick scorer in the competition.
  • The winger scored four goals from his four shots - the first player to do so in the Premier League since Andrey Arshavin in April 2009, also at Anfield.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Mo leading the way

Mo Salah celebrates
PA

Salah now leads the way both in the Premier League and among those in Europe's top five leagues (England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain) for goals.

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool (28)

Lionel Messi - Barcelona (25)

Harry Kane - Tottenham (24)

Ciro Immobile - Lazio (24)

Edinson Cavani - PSG (24)

Robert Lewandowski - Bayern (23)

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

FA Cup highlights

This content only works in the UK.

Catch up with all the goals, highlights and funnies from the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
The women's FA Cup semi-final draw
The SSE Women's FA Cup
The Draw took place at BBC Radio 5 live

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Women's FA Cup semi finals

Earlier this morning our colleagues on BBC Radio 5 live hosted the draw for the Women's FA Cup semi-final.

And....your semi-final draw is:

  • Durham Women or Everton Ladies v Arsenal Women or Charlton Athletic Women

  • Chelsea Ladies v Sunderland Ladies or Manchester City Women

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

More Back Pages

Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
Daily Telegraph
Daily Telegraph
Daily Telegraph

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Monday's Back pages

Daily Express
Daily Express
Daily Express

The Express are one of many to use this image of Pedro scoring the winner for Chelsea against Leicester in their FA Cup quarter final yesterday.

They also have a tale about Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw's apparent unrest too.

The Guardian
The Guardian
The Guardian

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

FA Cup semi-finals

Just a quick re-cap of what the draw looks like in case you didn't catch it yesterday.

  • Man Utd v Tottenham
  • Chelsea v Southampton

The games will be played on either 21/22 April.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning

Welcome in.

Plenty to talk about on this brisk morning - not least the FA Cup moving into the business end!

There's more musing on Mo Salah's sparkling Saturday.

But first - here's what the national media are talking about.

Mohamed Salah
Getty Images
Mohamed Salah's home trophy cabinet will be full soon

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top