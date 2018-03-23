Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica as it happened

Scotland head coach Alex McLeish: "We were never really up on them the way we wanted to be, high on the back three and make the goalie kick.

"Maybe a bit of apprehension, some new caps in the team. We've got five guys on the pitch who haven't played for Scotland before and that's a plus.

"The next step is, can they maintain and stay in the set-up? Getting a wee taste of that hopefully would've whetted their appetite.

"Second half was better - much more tempo, much more urgency. Just a little bit laboured in the first half.

"There's some young kids that we're still going to look at. It's an ongoing process, it's not going to be overnight.

"You could see they're a well-drilled side, they've played together for a long time."