Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica as it happened

It's the same result as when the sides met at Italia 90. We'll have more reaction and highlights at our website later.
Thanks for your company, good night.
FT: Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
"It was a good exercise," says Scotland's Matt Ritchie. "Obviously, a new squad, a new manager and new ideas. You could see from the first half that to the second half, it was much improved.
"I think that was down to the lads getting to know one another. It was a good night but obviously not the result we were hoping for. We created some good chances in the second half and hopefully we can continue to improve and be ready for the qualifiers."
'If guys don't step up, bin them' - Miller
FT: Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Willie Miller
Former Scotland defender on BBC Sportsound
I think Alex McLeish will give more players an opportunity in the Hungary game and have a good look at them. He's got every right - if these guys don't step up to the plate and don't take the opportunity, then bin them. It's as simple as that.
Debutants 'a plus' for McLeish
FT: Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Scotland head coach Alex McLeish: "We were never really up on them the way we wanted to be, high on the back three and make the goalie kick.
"Maybe a bit of apprehension, some new caps in the team. We've got five guys on the pitch who haven't played for Scotland before and that's a plus.
"The next step is, can they maintain and stay in the set-up? Getting a wee taste of that hopefully would've whetted their appetite.
"Second half was better - much more tempo, much more urgency. Just a little bit laboured in the first half.
"There's some young kids that we're still going to look at. It's an ongoing process, it's not going to be overnight.
"You could see they're a well-drilled side, they've played together for a long time."
Mulgrew positive despite loss
FT: Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Speaking after the match, Scotland skipper Charlie Mulgrew said: “It’s been a good week, it’s been different.
“It’s difficult when it’s a friendly but it’s up to us to
create that atmosphere. In the first half we didn’t press as a team and didn’t
sit off as a team, and that’s where we got most of our problems.
“We sorted that at half-time and [there were] definitely
encouraging signs.
“The message was nice and clear at half time, get up higher,
get pressing. You saw that in the second half, they never had much and we
dominated."
Thefootballblether: Defeat for Scotland in Alex McLeish's first game back. Disappointing but got to search for green shoots of hope.
Robertson head and shoulders above rest, get one of the strikers re-familiarised with a barn door and could be promising.
Michael Griffin: I thought the Scotland team that finished the game was much stronger than that which started. A lot more zip and energy.
Craig Currie: Was that positive or not? Unsure some decent showings but formation needs work.
Emz Adam: Well, that was appalling Scotland.
Alan P: Scotland: are you Hungary for more?
Lindyloo: Andrew Robertson is world-class.
'Difficult to judge Scotland' - Miller
FT: Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Willie Miller
Former Scotland defender on BBC Sportsound
"It was better in the second half and we showed more appetite, but I didn't think it could get any worse. Let's put it that way.
"We sat off them in the first half and allowed them to dictate play and our possession was very poor. We created hardly any opportunities; the second half was much better and the substitutions helped as well.
"It's difficult to judge because Costa Rica just settled for it in the second half, didn't they?"
The boos say a lot
FT Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Martin Dowden
BBC Sport Scotland at Hampden
There were notable boos at full time which suggest not many onlookers saw too much to get excited about tonight.
Costa Rica were far too comfortable in the first half and although Scotland showed more intent thereafter, it wasn't entirely inspiring.
Oli McBurnie, Scott McTominay and Scott McKenna have not done their chances much harm but for a first match in charge and talk of building excitement and belief, this side simply did not deliver.
A better showing is required against Hungary.
FULL-TIME Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Boos accompany the full-time whistle as Costa Rica see out added time to secure victory in the first game of Alex McLeish's second spell in charge of Scotland.
Derek Brown: This is poor.
Get the feeling that Costa Rica could score more if they wanted to.
Graeme: Terrible Scotland performance tonight. Terrible team selection. Big Eck has his work cut out!
INJURY TIME
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Three minutes of added time at Hampden.
CLOSE!
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Callum Paterson whips in a sumptuous cross... headed narrowly wide by Andrew Robertson.
Will that prove to be Scotland's best chance to restore parity?
McGinn industry
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Substitute John McGinn has brought some added zip and energy to Scotland's midfield as they search for an equaliser.
Robertson continues to threaten
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Scotland hit Costa Rica on the counter attack as Andrew Robertson shows the opposition a clean pair of heels but Matt Ritchie can't get a clean shot away from Robertson's centre.
Skipper Charlie Mulgrew is replaced by Hibernian midfielder John McGinn.
CLOSE!
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Stuart Armstrong does well to regain possession on the right before teeing up Matt Ritchie but Acosta is there to block the shot.
More frustration for Scotland, as Matt Phillips comes on for Oli McBurnie.
Better but not enough
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Martin Dowden
BBC Sport Scotland
Scotland’s second half performance has improved but not enough to suggest many players have impressed.
Matt Ritchie did have a great opportunity moments ago as did Robertson but there has not been enough threat, not enough to get supporters overly engaged in the action.
One thing Alex McLeish would have wished for would have been moments to build confidence, moments to give a sense that momentum can be built over the coming fixtures.
It hasn’t emerged leaving a rather flat feeling around the stadium.
CLOSE!
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Another Scotland chance is lost. Andrew Robertson, the hosts' most impressive player on show, sends a low cross into the box but Oli McBurnie can't connect from six yards out.
GREAT SAVE!
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Scotland come alive as substitute Callum McGregor threads a superb ball through to Matt Ritchie, whose fierce drive is parried high into the air by Keylor Navas... and drops onto the roof of the net.
"Good play from Scotland and a real opportunity," says BBC Sportsound's Willie Miller.
Can Scotland find an equaliser?
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Alex McLeish's side trail by that early Marco Urena strike and are stepping up their efforts to restore parity but they've lacked a cutting edge in front of goal.
Half an hour remaining at Hampden.
Scotland changes
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Stuart Armstrong and Callum McGregor come on for Scott McTominay and Tom Cairney, respectively.
All smiles for the visitors...
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
McBurnie thwarted
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Oli McBurnie spurns a chance for a Scotland equaliser as he turns back into Costa Rican traffic to get a shot away with his right foot, when he might have been better going with his left.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Costa Rica are a whisker away from doubling their lead as Bryan Ruiz ghosts away from Andrew Robertson but sees his fierce drive clip the crossbar to give Scotland a reprieve.
Better from Scotland
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Better, much better from Scotland. Some neat passing sees Scott McKenna free down the left but the debutant's cross is too deep and high for Matt Ritchie.
"It's the world of a difference," says BBC Sportsound's Willie Miller on Scotland pushing up their back three.
KICK-OFF
We're back under way at Hampden.
Mikey Love: Strachan SOS
HALF-TIME Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Costa RIca press for second
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Colindres fires in a shot from just outside the box but it's blocked by Andrew Robertson and the hosts repel the danger.
Positive slant?
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Martin Dowden
BBC Sport Scotland at Hampden
Thus far, there has not been much to celebrate for Scotland in this match.
Scott McTominay has looked comfortable. Oli McBurnie has shown desire and energy. Beyond that? Not much at all. Andrew Robertson is beginning to look his usual threat down the left though.
It is difficult to fathom the overall lack of inspiration. Pre-match, Alex McLeish talked a very good game. His side have failed to match it.
Scotland's dangerman
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Andrew Robertson is getting more and more of the ball, and the Liverpool defender is looking like Scotland's most dangerous player.
However, a few teasing deliveries have failed to find the boot, or head, of a Scotland team-mate.
Goldenbhoy: Well, gets any false hope buried deep as early as possible. Back to pessimistic despair for Scottish football fans.
Kevin Dawson: Well, Charlie Mulgrew just demonstrated there why Division 3 defenders should not be playing at international level for Scotland.
Scotland chance
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
The flicker of a chance for Scotland? Andrew Robertson gallops down the left and sends a low cross into the box... Oli McBurnie tumbles in the box under the close attentions of the Costa Rica defence, but no penalty.
"That wasn't a penalty," booms BBC Radio Scotland's Willie Miller.
Counting the Costa
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
It's the visitors who have their tails up at Hampden. Will Scotland find an equaliser before the break?
GREAT SAVE!
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Oli McBurnie checks that Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas is still awake, forcing the Real Madrid star into a save from a fierce drive.
Better from Scotland, but Alex McLeish will want to see a quicker pace from his players as they search for an equaliser.
Costa Rica growing in confidence
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
The visitors are growing in confidence, with Borges and Oviedo looking to attack Scotland at every opportunity.
YELLOW CARD
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Guzmán earns a yellow card for chopping down Oli McBurnie. Referee Tobias Stieler flashes the card but Scotland can't muster up an equaliser from the subsequent free kick.
Alex McLeish will be looking for more from his troops.
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Celtic's Cristian Gamboa, in a rare start in Glasgow, is trying to get involved in every Costa Rica foray forward.
Uncertainty reigns
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Martin Dowden
BBC Sport Scotland at Hampden
This is exactly the start Scotland did not want. The performance to this point just hasn’t been up to scratch.
Alex McLeish’s side started very tepidly allowing Costa Rica far too much time on the ball.
The swagger he demanded has been missing in these early stages.
Let’s remember though that this is an experienced Costa Rican side who will go to the World Cup. They are not the so called minnows of 1990.
The teams are very different from then but the scoreline isn’t.
Scotland chance
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
The Scots, looking to respond immediately, go close through Callum Paterson's effort from Matt Ritchie's wicked corner. However, the ball drifts narrowly wide.
INJURY TIME
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Three minutes of added time at Hampden.
CLOSE!
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Callum Paterson whips in a sumptuous cross... headed narrowly wide by Andrew Robertson.
Will that prove to be Scotland's best chance to restore parity?
McGinn industry
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Substitute John McGinn has brought some added zip and energy to Scotland's midfield as they search for an equaliser.
Robertson continues to threaten
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Scotland hit Costa Rica on the counter attack as Andrew Robertson shows the opposition a clean pair of heels but Matt Ritchie can't get a clean shot away from Robertson's centre.
Skipper Charlie Mulgrew is replaced by Hibernian midfielder John McGinn.
CLOSE!
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Stuart Armstrong does well to regain possession on the right before teeing up Matt Ritchie but Acosta is there to block the shot.
More frustration for Scotland, as Matt Phillips comes on for Oli McBurnie.
Better but not enough
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Martin Dowden
BBC Sport Scotland
Scotland’s second half performance has improved but not enough to suggest many players have impressed.
Matt Ritchie did have a great opportunity moments ago as did Robertson but there has not been enough threat, not enough to get supporters overly engaged in the action.
One thing Alex McLeish would have wished for would have been moments to build confidence, moments to give a sense that momentum can be built over the coming fixtures.
It hasn’t emerged leaving a rather flat feeling around the stadium.
CLOSE!
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Another Scotland chance is lost. Andrew Robertson, the hosts' most impressive player on show, sends a low cross into the box but Oli McBurnie can't connect from six yards out.
GREAT SAVE!
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Scotland come alive as substitute Callum McGregor threads a superb ball through to Matt Ritchie, whose fierce drive is parried high into the air by Keylor Navas... and drops onto the roof of the net.
"Good play from Scotland and a real opportunity," says BBC Sportsound's Willie Miller.
Can Scotland find an equaliser?
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Alex McLeish's side trail by that early Marco Urena strike and are stepping up their efforts to restore parity but they've lacked a cutting edge in front of goal.
Half an hour remaining at Hampden.
Scotland changes
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Stuart Armstrong and Callum McGregor come on for Scott McTominay and Tom Cairney, respectively.
All smiles for the visitors...
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
McBurnie thwarted
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Oli McBurnie spurns a chance for a Scotland equaliser as he turns back into Costa Rican traffic to get a shot away with his right foot, when he might have been better going with his left.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Costa Rica are a whisker away from doubling their lead as Bryan Ruiz ghosts away from Andrew Robertson but sees his fierce drive clip the crossbar to give Scotland a reprieve.
Better from Scotland
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Better, much better from Scotland. Some neat passing sees Scott McKenna free down the left but the debutant's cross is too deep and high for Matt Ritchie.
"It's the world of a difference," says BBC Sportsound's Willie Miller on Scotland pushing up their back three.
KICK-OFF
We're back under way at Hampden.
Mikey Love: Strachan SOS
HALF-TIME Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Costa RIca press for second
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Colindres fires in a shot from just outside the box but it's blocked by Andrew Robertson and the hosts repel the danger.
Positive slant?
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Martin Dowden
BBC Sport Scotland at Hampden
Thus far, there has not been much to celebrate for Scotland in this match.
Scott McTominay has looked comfortable. Oli McBurnie has shown desire and energy. Beyond that? Not much at all. Andrew Robertson is beginning to look his usual threat down the left though.
It is difficult to fathom the overall lack of inspiration. Pre-match, Alex McLeish talked a very good game. His side have failed to match it.
Scotland's dangerman
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Andrew Robertson is getting more and more of the ball, and the Liverpool defender is looking like Scotland's most dangerous player.
However, a few teasing deliveries have failed to find the boot, or head, of a Scotland team-mate.
Goldenbhoy: Well, gets any false hope buried deep as early as possible. Back to pessimistic despair for Scottish football fans.
Kevin Dawson: Well, Charlie Mulgrew just demonstrated there why Division 3 defenders should not be playing at international level for Scotland.
Scotland chance
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
The flicker of a chance for Scotland? Andrew Robertson gallops down the left and sends a low cross into the box... Oli McBurnie tumbles in the box under the close attentions of the Costa Rica defence, but no penalty.
"That wasn't a penalty," booms BBC Radio Scotland's Willie Miller.
Counting the Costa
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
It's the visitors who have their tails up at Hampden. Will Scotland find an equaliser before the break?
GREAT SAVE!
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Oli McBurnie checks that Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas is still awake, forcing the Real Madrid star into a save from a fierce drive.
Better from Scotland, but Alex McLeish will want to see a quicker pace from his players as they search for an equaliser.
Costa Rica growing in confidence
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
The visitors are growing in confidence, with Borges and Oviedo looking to attack Scotland at every opportunity.
YELLOW CARD
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Guzmán earns a yellow card for chopping down Oli McBurnie. Referee Tobias Stieler flashes the card but Scotland can't muster up an equaliser from the subsequent free kick.
Alex McLeish will be looking for more from his troops.
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Celtic's Cristian Gamboa, in a rare start in Glasgow, is trying to get involved in every Costa Rica foray forward.
Uncertainty reigns
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
Martin Dowden
BBC Sport Scotland at Hampden
This is exactly the start Scotland did not want. The performance to this point just hasn’t been up to scratch.
Alex McLeish’s side started very tepidly allowing Costa Rica far too much time on the ball.
The swagger he demanded has been missing in these early stages.
Let’s remember though that this is an experienced Costa Rican side who will go to the World Cup. They are not the so called minnows of 1990.
The teams are very different from then but the scoreline isn’t.
Scotland chance
Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica
The Scots, looking to respond immediately, go close through Callum Paterson's effort from Matt Ritchie's wicked corner. However, the ball drifts narrowly wide.