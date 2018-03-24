Smyth scores winner seconds into NI debut
- Smyth scores seconds into NI debut
- Clever NI free-kick leads to own goal equaliser
- Spurs' Son sets up Kwon opener
By Jonathan Jurejko
Goodbye!
Only one image to leave you with... Paul Smyth celebrating his winning goal. On his debut! A moment to treasure for the young Northern Ireland forward.
Cheerio!
Northern Ireland 2-1 South Korea
Stuart Elliott
Former Northern Ireland player on BBC Radio Ulster
You’d think Paul Smyth had about 50 caps under his belt. Michael will be looking for his debutants to be fearless and take the bull by the horns. I couldn't believe his finish – it was unbelievable. He looked like he’d been on the international scene for a long time.
And another debut goal means he's fast turning into the new Jermain Defoe... Defoe's scored on every debut, hasn't he?
Northern Ireland 2-1 South Korea
So what do we know about Northern Ireland's newest hero Paul Smyth? He started out at Linfield and played in their Champions League qualifier double-header against Celtic earlier this season, shortly before a move to Championship side QPR in August.
After finding his feet in the west London club's Under-23 side, he was given a chance by manager Ian Holloway against promotion-chasing Cardiff on New Year's Day - and scored the winner.
Northern Ireland 2-1 South Korea
Sammy Clingan
Former NI midfielder on Radio Ulster
It was fantastic that wee Smythy came on and scored a good goal. He’s a fantastic little boy. Fair play to him, he’ll be on a real high.
South Korea were very good in the top and middle third but they were weak defensively.
It was a good workout for the boys against a team going to the World Cup.
Northern Ireland 2-1 South Korea
There were just 194 seconds between Paul Smyth coming on and scoring Northern Ireland's winner. You can't even make a decent cup of tea in that time.
Northern Ireland 2-1 South Korea
Anyone thinking 'it's only a friendly' - you're wrong. So says a buoyant rendition of Sweet Caroline that is belted out around Windsor Park by some happy home fans.
Happy because they've beaten a team who are going to Russia in the summer. And happy because they've seen some impressive performances - both defensively and going forward - by young players who showed they can cut it against a team of decent pedigree.
Northern Ireland 2-1 South Korea
John O'Neill
Former Northern Ireland defender on BBC Radio Ulster
Overall the goals were great. Michael O'Neill will take a lot out of the game. I enjoyed it, although it's only a friendly. The second phase of Michael's tenure has started with a win. The younger players did well and the older players showed they can still play at this level.
Northern Ireland 2-1 South Korea
Smyth, the 20-year-old QPR forward, shares a warm embrace with skipper Gareth McAuley - a man who is old enough to be his dad - as the appreciation of the Green and White Army rings in his eardrums.
FULL-TIME
Northern Ireland 2-1 South Korea
Paul Smyth could sit in the corner with the ball... nah. He goes past a South Korean defender and shoots at goal from a tight angle. And that's the last kick of the game.
That's the man of the moment right there - Mr Paul Smyth.
Northern Ireland 2-1 South Korea
The home fans full of voice now... buoyed by Conor Washington making a nuisance of himself down the left flank. The home side want more...
Northern Ireland 2-1 South Korea
Three minutes of stoppage time. No messing about from the referee, despite there being plenty more of stoppages and subs. He's probably got a plane to catch.
Northern Ireland 2-1 South Korea
Is there more for Northern Ireland fans to cheer? Almost...
George Saville lines up a free-kick on the right edge of the South Korea box, whipping it to Liam Boyce who fires a first-time shot over the bar.
Northern Ireland 2-1 South Korea
Move over Will Grigg. Windsor Park has a new hero...
"Paul Smyth's on fire, your defence is terrified!"
OOOOSH!
Northern Ireland 2-1 South Korea
John O'Neill
Former Northern Ireland defender on BBC Radio Ulster
What a goal. You have to give credit to Conor Washington who man-handles the centre-back. Smyth gets on the ball and jinks inside the second centre-half. I think it was his second touch.
Players with that enthusiasm will help the older players to keep playing.
GOAL - Northern Ireland 2-1 South Korea
Paul Smyth
He's only gone and done it!!
What an introduction from young Paul Smyth... even Michael O'Neill is laughing, shaking his head in disbelief and using some coarse language to express it.
Smyth collects a flat pass into the South Korean box, turns on a six-pence then buries into the top left corner with a stunning strike.
His celebration is equally impressive - a handstand and somersault that wouldn't look out of place on the Olympic gymnastics mat.
SUBSTITUTION
Northern Ireland 1-1 South Korea
Michael O'Neill makes his final substitution as young QPR forward Paul Smyth comes on for his international debut. What a fairytale this would be if he could get a winner...
Northern Ireland 1-1 South Korea
John O'Neill
Former Northern Ireland defender on BBC Radio Ulster
We've got to see this period of pressure out. They had a tremendous opening 15 minutes and it looks they're going to have a similar final 15 minutes. We can't get near them again.
Northern Ireland 1-1 South Korea
South Korea, encouraged by that opening for Kim Shin-wook, continue to put pressure on as they search for a late winner.
A well-worked short corner is pulled back to substitute Lee Chang-min, who takes a touch to steady himself and then hammer a left-foot shot over the bar. Always rising.
NI fans in full voice
Northern Ireland 1-1 South Korea
BBC Sport NI's Richard Petrie at Windsor Park: "Predictably given the number of substitutions which have punctuated the second half, the game has lacked a bit of spark after the break but the Northern Ireland supporters appear to be enjoying their afternoon, creating plenty of noise and going through their traditional repertoire of songs in the March sunshine."
Northern Ireland 1-1 South Korea
Chance for South Korea to seal it... surely? No! Just as Kim Shin-wook looks set to score when the ball bounces up invitingly in space inside the home box, Conor McLaughlin times a sliding challenge to perfection to block.
Northern Ireland 1-1 South Korea
Not often you see your forward taking a throw-in. Unless it's Josh 'Rory Delap' Magennis. He lobs another grenade into the South Korea box, but they scramble to avert more danger.
SUBSTITUTION
Northern Ireland 1-1 South Korea
And that is Son's last involvement. He smiles as he trudges off with a few cheers, plus a few boos, ringing in his ears. You can't boo the likeable Son, can you? Who does that?
Anyway, he's got dibs on the shower and is replaced by Yeon Ki-hun.
Northern Ireland 1-1 South Korea
Son Heung-min has woken up it seems. Maybe because he knows he is going to get hooked shortly....
The Spurs man pops up on the right channel, beating the bye-line to the ball but unable to keep down a wild cross.
Northern Ireland 1-1 South Korea
Son Heung-min takes it from the left-hand side, but his delivery is flat and Conor McLaughlin is one of a handful of light-blue shirts waiting to thump it clear with his bonce.
Northern Ireland 1-1 South Korea
Meanwhile South Korea win another corner...
SUBSTITUTION
Northern Ireland 1-1 South Korea
More substitutions than shots at the moment. Northern Ireland make their fifth of the permitted six changes... Paddy McNair, struggling for game time at struggling Sunderland, replaces Oliver Norwood.
Northern Ireland 1-1 South Korea
...but Oliver Norwood can't pick out the big man. South Korea clear.
Northern Ireland 1-1 South Korea
Liam Boyce's first major involvement is getting clattered about 40 yards from the South Korean goal. Another chance for Gareth McAuley to wander up, another chance for Northern Ireland to chuck one into the box...
Northern Ireland 1-1 South Korea
More changes. Northern Ireland skipper Jonny Evans is given a breather as Craig Cathcart comes on in his place, while South Korea also take off their captain Ki Sung-yeung.
Northern Ireland 1-1 South Korea
But those two have no time to settle into their attacking roles. First they've got to track back. South Korea attack through Lee Jae-sung who sees his 20-yard shot deflect off the leg of Gareth McAuley and go out for a corner.
Northern Ireland 1-1 South Korea
John O'Neill
Former Northern Ireland defender on BBC Radio Ulster
I'm looking forward to seeing Liam Boyce. Fair play to Michael. I think the players look more comfortable in a 4-4-2.
Northern Ireland 1-1 South Korea
We're past the 60-minute mark which means it is time for the customary raft of substitutions.
Northern Ireland make two attacking changes, Liam Boyce and Conor Washington getting the final half hour instead of Jamie Ward and Corry Evans.
Northern Ireland 1-1 South Korea
Finally Northern Ireland manage to break out of South Korea's grip on the game, winning a corner up the other end. Oliver Norwood whips the ball in from the left but a team-mate can't stick their head - or any other body part - on it.
Northern Ireland 1-1 South Korea
That means South Korea have another corner... and Trevor Carson is again on hand to stick his gloves on the ball. The Motherwell man will be more than happy with his international debut. As will his wife - if she is watching and not ruefully flicking through holiday brochures...
Northern Ireland 1-1 South Korea
Sorry Northern ireland fans, I jinxed your team. South Korea have set up camp inside the home half now.
Park Joo-hoo drives forward to shoot, clipping the back of team-mate Kwon Chang-hoon on the way through, as Trevor Carson makes a flying save to his left.
Northern Ireland 1-1 South Korea
Ah! Right on cue, South Korea have their first effort in the Northern Ireland goal in quite a while.
That sparks a flurry of away corners, Kwon Chang-hoon having a shot charged down for another...
Their best spell for a long time.
Northern Ireland 1-1 South Korea
If you put someone who knows nothing about football inside Windsor Park and asked them which team was going to the World Cup this summer then they'd be more likely to pick the Northern Irish.
South Korea have offered no attacking threat since the break. No wonder boss Shin Tae-yong is stood on the touchline with his bottom lip sticking out.
Northern Ireland 1-1 South Korea
"Oh Gareth McAuley!" rings around Windsor Park as the big Northern ireland defender goes up for another set-piece. This time Oliver Norwood's delivery is too high - even for 6ft 5in McAuley - and goes out for a throw-in on the opposite side of the field.
Northern Ireland 1-1 South Korea
South Korea manage to clear the resulting corner by Oliver Norwood, but they are still looking vulnerable from high balls into the box.