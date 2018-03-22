Southgate on Russia, racism and Wilshere - news conference recap

England play the Netherlands on Friday (19:45 GMT)
Live Reporting
By Steve Sutcliffe
All times stated are UK
Southgate I'd go to Russia as a fan
Netherlands v England, Friday 23 March (19:45 GMT)
The England manager Gareth Southgate quite enjoys the prospect of spending his summer months in Russia it seems. Here's what he had to say on a whole host of R related questions.
England a surprise package?
Netherlands v England, Friday 23 March (19:45 GMT)
Summing up Gareth Southgate stressed that England can go to the World Cup in Russia with hopes of springing a surprise or two. Let's hope that means at least progressing beyond the group stage.
"We can surprise people, we’re a country that at the last World Cup didn’t get out of the group and we know what happened at the European Championships.
"The average age of the squad is around 25 so we know that we’re a work in progress."
Security concerns for players?
Netherlands v England, Friday 23 March (19:45 GMT)
Are players concerned over the security of their families at the World Cup in Russia?
England captain Jordan Henderson:
"Not really.
"At the moment everything seems pretty good. There are good options for the family with hotels and flights but at the same time we don’t
know what the squad is yet.
"I know if I go my family want to go and be part of the World
Cup. As a squad we’ve spoken about the security aspect and that seems all fine
so far."
Who would you pick to start at the World Cup?
Netherlands v England, Friday 23 March (19:45 GMT)
Crikey it's getting serious now.
The World Cup begins in less than three months.
Time is running out for England boss Gareth Southgate to finalise his starting XI, and he has plenty to ponder in his remaining five friendlies.
Who plays in goal? What partnership does he go for in the centre of defence? Who provides the guile in midfield?
Ever felt spoilt or not, for choice?
Netherlands v England, Friday 23 March (19:45 GMT)
Who will be the starting goalkeeper in Russia?
England boss Gareth Southgate:
"I know who it would be if we were playing tomorrow, but that is a tight call at the moment. There are four guys in the squad with claims. I'd imagine Tom Heaton will be sitting at home thinking he wants to be a part of the squad too. We're not in a situation where we have a keeper established in his team, we don't have a clear number one."
And if Jordan Pickford plays well tomorrow - will he play again on Tuesday?
"If Jordan Pickford does well tomorrow he gives himself a huge boost and gives us food for thought."
I know my starting XI for the World Cup
Netherlands v England, Friday 23 March (19:45 GMT)
It feels as though Gareth Southgate is the first manager in years to say he knows his preferred XI months in advance of a major tournament.
"I’m pretty clear on the vast majority of the squad and if we
had to play tomorrow I know the starting team I’d play.
"These games are a chance to look at different options, people in different roles."
Netherlands v England, Friday 23 March (19:45 GMT)
Criticism over no black/Asian coach with the team this summer?
England boss Gareth Southgate:
"I appointed my staff 18 months ago, there is no additional coaching position. Obviously there is reference to how we deal with racism but there is a department set up for that, and for player welfare, that support is in place."
Will you be in a position to advise players properly if there is racist abuse in Russia?
"The more important thing for me is that we have support and an identify as a team, that we are like a family before we go. What happens when we are there is far easier to deal with. Also, we keep pointing the finger at Russia where we are going to be guest in a few months, while the issue is far from resolved in our own country."
Netherlands v England, Friday 23 March (19:45 GMT)
More on political situation in Russia - is it a distraction?
England boss Gareth Southgate:
"No, it means i have to answer different questions but there has been no suggestion we won't go to the tournament. The things that are uppermost in our minds are security and safety, and we have no concerns about that."
Would you go if you were a fan?
"Personally I would, I have spent some time in Russia and felt incredibly comfortable there. But for every individual it is up to them what they want to do, the situation is developing so we don't know what it will be like in June, but on the situation currently, it wouldn't stop me from going."
'I don't care what Boris thinks'
Netherlands v England, Friday 23 March (19:45 GMT)
With so much going on in the background - political tensions between Russia and Britain - is the World Cup going to be just about the football?
England boss Gareth Southgate:
"I think the rest of the world is viewing is that way - it's little interest to me what the foreign secretary thinks about it. I was in Russia last year for the Confederations Cup and there were about 15,000 fans from Chile, an incredible atmosphere in the stadiums. It felt like the other World Cups I'd been to."
Pickford to start
Netherlands v England, Friday 23 March (19:45 GMT)
Gareth Southgate also says that Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will play in goal tomorrow evening.
"He's a very agile keeper who is quick around his goal and capable of making big
saves.
"His distribution is excellent which is a key part of how we want to
play."
Wilshere has not travelled
Netherlands v England, Friday 23 March (19:45 GMT)
The England manager Gareth Southgate confirms that Jack Wilshere has not travelled with the squad to Amsterdam. Here's what he had to say:
"Jack just felt some tendinopathy in his knee it's nothing too serious. We had the option to bring here and treat him but decided to leave him back at base and see
how he responds."
"We hope to have him with us on Saturday.
"He was disappointed to have to pull out of training today but it is
something ongoing that he's managed over a period of time. He's trained well
with us this week."
Southgate up
Netherlands v England, Friday 23 March (19:45 GMT)
Gareth Southgate is answering questions now.
Debutants to prove credentials?
Netherlands v England, Friday 23 March (19:45 GMT)
Gareth Southgate's squad was brimming with youth when England played out a double header of goalless friendly draws against Brazil and world champions Germany, in November.
That feels like an age ago, so what can we expect this time?
Four uncapped players retains the fresh feel with Burnley's James Tarkowski and Nick Pope, plus Swansea defender Alfie Mawson and Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook all in contention to play.
Despite failing to qualify for the World Cup, the Netherlands and Italy (Tuesday, 20:00 GMT) should provide a stern examination of their credentials to be on the plane for Russia in June.
