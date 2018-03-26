England v Italy build-up

And that is where we leave you for this afternoon, many thanks for joining us. Enjoy the match tomorrow evening and I'm sure you will be invited to share your thoughts about it on these pages on Wednesday morning. But from me, cheerio now.
Live tomorrow night
England v Italy (Tuesday, 20:00 BST)
BBC Radio 5 live
Well we will find out what the system will be and whether there are some more good signs tomorrow night - and you can listen to live uninterrupted commentary when Mark Chapman presents 5 live Sport from Wembley at 19:00 BST on Tuesday.
John Murray and Ian Dennis will be your commentators, with summaries from former England international Chris Waddle, with another ex-Spurs and England favourite Jermain Defoe also part of the BBC team.
'There were really good signs'
England v Italy (Tuesday, 20:00 BST)
Could England's three-man defence be used at the World Cup? Gareth Southgate says: "We want the players to express themselves and that system allows them
to do that. There were really really good signs of that on Friday."
What colour would you call those England shorts? A bit different to navy aren't they? Not quite a jewel colour for a feature wall though. I'm getting into interior design these days.
Josh: If Gareth Southgate is trying to encourage playing out from the back (which I’m all for), Pickford has to be our goalkeeper. Best with his feet by miles.
'We are looking beyond the summer as well'
England v Italy (Tuesday, 20:00 BST)
Gareth Southgate is planning ahead, a long way ahead. Asked about his team for tomorrow he said: "We'll make some changes
but some we have brought in to have a look at for the first time, we are not
just looking at the summer but beyond that as well. There are so many different
things you are looking to get from the games, on Friday we managed to achieve
pretty much all of those things and it would be great if we could do that
again tomorrow."
'They won't come and roll over'
England v Italy (Tuesday, 20:00 BST)
Gareth Southgate with thoughts on tomorrow night's opponents Italy, who will not be at the World Cup for the first time since 1958 when Pele dazzled as a 17-year-old.
"I don't think they are in such a state as some people, they are a proud footballing nation, they
won't come to Wembley and roll over, they’ve got good players, the coach always
organises his teams well, their attention to detail is always good and they will press us with more
intensity than the other night."
Francis: Why aren’t England practicing in tournament situations against decent opposition? Instead of having friendlies against sides that haven’t even qualified for the World Cup and barely even winning then!
On home soil
England have been preparing at Tottenham's impressive Enfield training base today and so it's familiar territory for a number of the squad, including Kieran Trippier. What's he doing with that missile, did Gareth Southgate pick up training tips from his trip to the Super Bowl?
Some nice praise from the manager for former number one Joe Hart. "Joe's professionalism has been brilliant with us, he has always performed brilliantly, we had the best defensive record in Europe in qualifying and he has been a big part of that. This week, even though he knew he wasn't going to be playing, he has been a fantastic influence."
Southgate yet to finalise starting XI
England v Italy (Tuesday, 20:00 BST)
No further team news from the manager: "I mentioned earlier in the week that Jack ButIand will be in goal but other than that I have got to think through one or two things tonight. It's important we have competition for places."
'Gareth is always trying to get us improving'
England v Italy (Tuesday, 20:00 BST)
Raheem Sterling is alongside Southgate addressing the media and he says: "I haven't got to the level I want to yet. With the manager I've got at City he has been a massive boost and it's the same with England, Gareth is always finding drills and trying to get us improving."
'Not too late for anybody'
England v Italy (Tuesday, 20:00 BST)
Gareth Southgate arrives and says of possible changes ahead of the World Cup: "I don't think its too late for anybody, we'll still be monitoring everybody between now and the end of the season, none of us know what is going to happen over the next 8-10 weeks."
Sugarman Sam: I think Gareth should be praised for trying new things - but please, pick players on form rather than name. People need to WANT to wear the shirt. Give Southgate the time he needs - 3 at the back is refreshing!
Keeping it tight
Not so good against the Italians then, but England's defence has been impressive recently, something for Mr Butland to continue tomorrow night, the three Lions keeping a clean sheet in each of their last five
internationals. It has been a span of 537 minutes since the last goal against them went in - against Slovenia in September last year.
Losing streak
England v Italy (Tuesday, 20:00 BST)
As unlikely as it seems, Italy, like the Netherlands, will not be at the World Cup this summer, the first time since 1958 that the four-time winners have not been at the international game's main event. England have won only one of their last seven meetings, drawing three and losing three, including big games at Euro 2012 (on penalties) and at the 2014 World Cup.
Fair play to Gareth Southgate for experimenting with a three-man defence. He enjoyed playing it under Glenn Hoddle in the 90's, what did you make of the system? Do you think it should be employed at the World Cup and who would you like to see in there?
Let us know all your England thoughts at #bbcfootball or text (from the UK only) to 81111.
Unruly England fans mar victory
A bit like with the ball-tampering by Australia, the actual match in Amsterdam was rather overshadowed by other matters, with more than a hundred England fans arrested following disturbances in some of the more "bohemian" areas of the city. Not a good look is it?
England win in Amsterdam
Well it was not a classic the other night was it? Most chose to remark on how poor a great footballing nation like the Netherlands were - some chose to watch Ronnie O'Sullivan in the snooker instead - but Jesse Lingard's first international goal gave England a 1-0 win in Amsterdam.
Butland to start in goal
England v Italy (Tuesday, 20:00 BST)
It was another clean sheet for Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford against the Dutch the other night, meaning he is yet to concede in his two England appearances, but it will be Stoke's Jack Butland in goal against the Italians at Wembley tomorrow evening.
Welcome
Good afternoon and a warm welcome to our pre-match build-up to England's friendly with Italy at Wembley tomorrow evening. We will be hearing the latest plans from England coach Gareth Southgate and we can assume Raheem Sterling will feature tomorrow night because the Manchester City forward will be joining him to answer questions.
