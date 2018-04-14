Action from Crusaders against Linfield

Irish Premiership - text & audio

Click the icon to listen to Sportsound

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Crusaders 2-0 Linfield (res)
  2. Coleraine 1-0 Ballymena (res)
  3. Cliftonville 1-3 Glenavon (res)
  4. Warrenpoint 1-0 Glentoran (res)
  5. Ballinamallard 2-2 Dungannon (res)
  6. Carrick 0-1 Ards (res)

Live Reporting

By Alvin McCaig and Richard Petrie

All times stated are UK

What they said

Coleraine 1-0 Ballymena United

To be brutally honest, I think we deserved at least a draw. It took something special to win it - it was a great strike by big McCauley. When it's a 'derby' day you come to give of your best and while I'm disappointed with the result, I can't be disappointed with the performance.

David JeffreyBallymena United manager

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

What they said

Crusaders 2-0 Linfield

It was very important we got the three points with just two games left. The boys showed character and we were brilliant from the first minute. We limited Linfield's chances and once we got the first the confidence flowed through the team. If we play like that in our last two games we should be okay and we look forward to a big derby against Cliftonville next Saturday.

Jordan OwensCrusaders scorer

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

What they said

Cliftonville 1-3 Glenavon

We didn't perform - we were poor all over the park. We conceded sloppy goals and never recovered from it. The sending off didn't help things but we got what we deserved. Third place is completely gone - there are no ifs, buts or maybes about it.

Barry GrayCliftonville manager

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

What they said

Carrick Rangers 0-1 Ards

It a good result for us - we weathered the storm for the first 20 minutes but came through to win. I'm delighted to have extended my stay at Ards. I'm pleased I'm going to work with the many youngsters coming through and they can help us build on what we've done at Ards for the last two years.

Colin NixonArds manager

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

What they said

Ballinamallard United 2-2 Dungannon Swifts

I'll take the draw. When you're 2-1 down and have tired bodies after a hard shift, it's a welcome point. We have the belief but the job's not done. The players have put the effort in, the fans have responded and we look forward to welcoming Carrick to Ferney Park on Tuesday"

Harry McConkeyBallinamallard United manager

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

What they said

Cliftonville 1-3 Glenavon

It was a big game for us and we knew we had to win. The boys' last couple of performances haven't got the results they deserved but we got it today. All we can do is keep battling. If we can win our last two games we are guaranteed third place and then we have to hope for the cup final result to go our way.

Gary HamiltonGlenavon manager

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

What they said

Coleraine 1-0 Ballymena United

It probably wasn't a classic but we're delighted to get the three points in what could have been a very, very tricky game. Credit to our lads - the one negative was that we were a wee bit wasteful - but sometimes you have to win a game 1-0 and we're delighted to do that.

Oran KearneyColeraine manager

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Mallards close in on Carrick

Irish Premiership Bottom Six
BBC Sport NI

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fortress Showgrounds

Coleraine 1-0 Ballymena Utd

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

What they said

Crusaders 2-0 Linfield

It's all about the three points - with the champions coming to our home ground that was our sole objective. All we can do now is focus on our next game and that will be a tough task against our derby rivals Cliftonville. Next Saturday could be a deciding day in the title race.

Michael CarvillCrusaders midfielder

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The title race rolls on!

Irish Premiership top six
BBC Sport NI

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Town in top-flight for another season

Warrenpoint Town 1-0 Glentoran

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Saturday scoreboard

Irish Premiership Results
BBC Sport
Irish Premiership Results

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

FULL-TIME

Warrenpoint Town 1-0 Glentoran

Forde's composed late finish gives Warrenpoint all three points against Glentoran.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

FULL-TIME

Carrick Rangers 0-1 Ards

Rangers now just one point ahead of basement boys Ballinamallard after this home defeat.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

FULL-TIME

Coleraine 1-0 Ballymena Utd

It's all over at Ballycastle Road and Coleraine's title bid remains very much on track thanks to Darren McCauley's second-half goal.

It remains tied on points at the top with two sets of games to go. The dramatic end to the season continues.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

FULL-TIME

Ballinamallard United 2-2 Dungannon Swifts

Another vital point for Ballinamallard in their battle against relegation - they now trail Carrick by just a point ahead of the sides' crunch meeting on Tuesday night.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

FULL-TIME

Cliftonville 1-3 Glenavon

Glenavon return to winning ways with their first success since February to move back into third position.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

FULL-TIME

Crusaders 2-0 Linfield

Job done for the Premiership pacesetters and they have just two games left as they target a third title in four years. A deserved win coming courtesy of a Jordan Owens double.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GREAT SAVE!

Coleraine 1-0 Ballymena Utd

Stephen McAlorum's late attempt is pushed over the bar by Chris Johns. Almost an equaliser for the Braidmen.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

RED CARD

Coleraine 1-0 Ballymena United

Josh Carson is sent off for his part in a melee involving several players.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

One on the board for Forde

Warrenpoint Town 1-0 Glentoran

Lorcan Forde cuts inside and slots into the empty net two minutes into added time.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Roy to the rescue!

Crusaders 2-0 Linfield

The Crues could be five or six in front if it wasn't for Roy Carroll's heroics. Linfield's keeper closes down the space to make the block from a Billy Joe Burns volley.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CLOSE!

Coleraine 1-0 Ballymena Utd

Tony Kane fires a free-kick just wide of the upright for Ballymena. Nervous closing moments for Coleraine.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

RED CARD

Crusaders 2-0 Linfield

It's all going wrong for the Blues - midfielder Andrew Mitchell is shown a straight red card for a poor challenge on Jamie Glackin.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GOAL

Crusaders 2-0 Linfield

Jordan Owens with a trademark backpost header doubles the lead for Crusaders with four minutes left. It's the same combination for the opener with Billy Joe Burns supplying the pinpoint cross and Owens doing the rest.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GREAT SAVE!

Ballinamallard United 2-2 Dungannon Swifts

Richard Brush produces a stunning stop from Dungannon's Ryan Harpur to keep the scoreline level at Ballinamallard.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

HITS THE WOODWORK

Ballinamallard United 2-2 Dungannon Swifts

Chris Hegarty hits the crossbar with a header for Dungannon - it continues to be end-to-end action at Ferney Park.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Getting a bit messy at Seaview

Crusaders 1-0 Linfield

The game's gone a bit scrappy in the last five minutes and that will suit Linfield because before that Crusaders were dominant. It's all stop-start.

Chris MorganSaturday Sportsound summariser

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CLOSE!

Coleraine 1-0 Ballymena Utd

Aaron Traynor shoots high and wide from a good position as Coleraine continue to press for the second goal which would give them some breathing space.

Great ball from Stephen O'Donnell to set up Traynor.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GOAL

Cliftonville 1-3 Glenavon

The flurry of goals continues at Solitude as Andrew Mitchell volleys home from close range from Mark Sykes' cross.

Lurgan Blues boss Gary Hamilton - watching from the car park area as he continues to serve a dugout ban - shows his approval with a warm round of applause.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Andy 'spot' on once again

Cliftonville 1-2 Glenavon

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CLOSE!

Warrenpoint Town 0-0 Glentoran

Steven Gordon fails to convert from a Peter McMahon cross.

Best chance of the game so far for the Glens.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GOAL

Ballinamallard United 2-2 Dungannon Swifts

Ryan Curran smashes home an effort off the crossbar to bring Ballinamallard level.

Seconds earlier at the other end, the width of the woodwork prevents Ryan Mayse from putting the Swifts 3-1 ahead.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GOAL

Cliftonville 1-2 Glenavon

Cliftonville's response is instant as Joe Gormley sweeps home from Chris Curran's cut-back - it's the striker's 30th goal of the season.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GOAL

Cliftonville 0-2 Glenavon

Andrew Mitchell makes it a quickfire double with a rising shot into the roof of the net from just inside the box.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CLOSE!

Coleraine 1-0 Ballymena Utd

Darren McCauley hooks a left-foot effort over the bar from Aaron Traynor's cross.

A good chance to secure the three points for the hosts and a missed chance the home supporters hope their side will not come to rue.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The 'Jobot'

Crusaders 1-0 Linfield

Crusaders Jordan Owens
Press Eye
Have you seen this celebration before? Jordan Owens gets it almost right at Seaview

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

PENALTY

Cliftonville 0-1 Glenavon

Andy McGrory sends Brian Neeson the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Cliftonville are also down to 10 men after defender Jaimie McGovern is sent off for bringing down Joel Cooper after an initial slip from keeper Neeson.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GOAL

Ballinamallard United 1-2 Dungannon Swifts

Daniel Hughes fires Dungannon ahead on 61 minutes after his initial effort is blocked.

A blow for Ballinamallard's hopes of moving off the foot of the table.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top