Irish Premiership - text & audio

Summary
- Crusaders 2-0 Linfield (res)
- Coleraine 1-0 Ballymena (res)
- Cliftonville 1-3 Glenavon (res)
- Warrenpoint 1-0 Glentoran (res)
- Ballinamallard 2-2 Dungannon (res)
- Carrick 0-1 Ards (res)
Live Reporting
By Alvin McCaig and Richard Petrie
All times stated are UK
Coleraine 1-0 Ballymena United
Crusaders 2-0 Linfield
Cliftonville 1-3 Glenavon
Carrick Rangers 0-1 Ards
Ballinamallard United 2-2 Dungannon Swifts
Cliftonville 1-3 Glenavon
Coleraine 1-0 Ballymena United
Mallards close in on Carrick
Fortress Showgrounds
Coleraine 1-0 Ballymena Utd
Crusaders 2-0 Linfield
The title race rolls on!
Town in top-flight for another season
Warrenpoint Town 1-0 Glentoran
Saturday scoreboard
FULL-TIME
Warrenpoint Town 1-0 Glentoran
Forde's composed late finish gives Warrenpoint all three points against Glentoran.
FULL-TIME
Carrick Rangers 0-1 Ards
Rangers now just one point ahead of basement boys Ballinamallard after this home defeat.
FULL-TIME
Coleraine 1-0 Ballymena Utd
It's all over at Ballycastle Road and Coleraine's title bid remains very much on track thanks to Darren McCauley's second-half goal.
It remains tied on points at the top with two sets of games to go. The dramatic end to the season continues.
FULL-TIME
Ballinamallard United 2-2 Dungannon Swifts
Another vital point for Ballinamallard in their battle against relegation - they now trail Carrick by just a point ahead of the sides' crunch meeting on Tuesday night.
FULL-TIME
Cliftonville 1-3 Glenavon
Glenavon return to winning ways with their first success since February to move back into third position.
FULL-TIME
Crusaders 2-0 Linfield
Job done for the Premiership pacesetters and they have just two games left as they target a third title in four years. A deserved win coming courtesy of a Jordan Owens double.
GREAT SAVE!
Coleraine 1-0 Ballymena Utd
Stephen McAlorum's late attempt is pushed over the bar by Chris Johns. Almost an equaliser for the Braidmen.
RED CARD
Coleraine 1-0 Ballymena United
Josh Carson is sent off for his part in a melee involving several players.
One on the board for Forde
Warrenpoint Town 1-0 Glentoran
Lorcan Forde cuts inside and slots into the empty net two minutes into added time.
Roy to the rescue!
Crusaders 2-0 Linfield
The Crues could be five or six in front if it wasn't for Roy Carroll's heroics. Linfield's keeper closes down the space to make the block from a Billy Joe Burns volley.
CLOSE!
Coleraine 1-0 Ballymena Utd
Tony Kane fires a free-kick just wide of the upright for Ballymena. Nervous closing moments for Coleraine.
RED CARD
Crusaders 2-0 Linfield
It's all going wrong for the Blues - midfielder Andrew Mitchell is shown a straight red card for a poor challenge on Jamie Glackin.
GOAL
Crusaders 2-0 Linfield
Jordan Owens with a trademark backpost header doubles the lead for Crusaders with four minutes left. It's the same combination for the opener with Billy Joe Burns supplying the pinpoint cross and Owens doing the rest.
GREAT SAVE!
Ballinamallard United 2-2 Dungannon Swifts
Richard Brush produces a stunning stop from Dungannon's Ryan Harpur to keep the scoreline level at Ballinamallard.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Ballinamallard United 2-2 Dungannon Swifts
Chris Hegarty hits the crossbar with a header for Dungannon - it continues to be end-to-end action at Ferney Park.
Getting a bit messy at Seaview
Crusaders 1-0 Linfield
CLOSE!
Coleraine 1-0 Ballymena Utd
Aaron Traynor shoots high and wide from a good position as Coleraine continue to press for the second goal which would give them some breathing space.
Great ball from Stephen O'Donnell to set up Traynor.
GOAL
Cliftonville 1-3 Glenavon
The flurry of goals continues at Solitude as Andrew Mitchell volleys home from close range from Mark Sykes' cross.
Lurgan Blues boss Gary Hamilton - watching from the car park area as he continues to serve a dugout ban - shows his approval with a warm round of applause.
Andy 'spot' on once again
Cliftonville 1-2 Glenavon
CLOSE!
Warrenpoint Town 0-0 Glentoran
Steven Gordon fails to convert from a Peter McMahon cross.
Best chance of the game so far for the Glens.
GOAL
Ballinamallard United 2-2 Dungannon Swifts
Ryan Curran smashes home an effort off the crossbar to bring Ballinamallard level.
Seconds earlier at the other end, the width of the woodwork prevents Ryan Mayse from putting the Swifts 3-1 ahead.
GOAL
Cliftonville 1-2 Glenavon
Cliftonville's response is instant as Joe Gormley sweeps home from Chris Curran's cut-back - it's the striker's 30th goal of the season.
GOAL
Cliftonville 0-2 Glenavon
Andrew Mitchell makes it a quickfire double with a rising shot into the roof of the net from just inside the box.
CLOSE!
Coleraine 1-0 Ballymena Utd
Darren McCauley hooks a left-foot effort over the bar from Aaron Traynor's cross.
A good chance to secure the three points for the hosts and a missed chance the home supporters hope their side will not come to rue.
The 'Jobot'
Crusaders 1-0 Linfield
PENALTY
Cliftonville 0-1 Glenavon
Andy McGrory sends Brian Neeson the wrong way from the penalty spot.
Cliftonville are also down to 10 men after defender Jaimie McGovern is sent off for bringing down Joel Cooper after an initial slip from keeper Neeson.
GOAL
Ballinamallard United 1-2 Dungannon Swifts
Daniel Hughes fires Dungannon ahead on 61 minutes after his initial effort is blocked.
A blow for Ballinamallard's hopes of moving off the foot of the table.