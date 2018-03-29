Premier League news conferences, gossip & debate
Summary
- News conferences ahead of Premier League return
- Swansea and Southampton among those coming up
- Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger misses news conference after he loses his voice
- Chelsea and Manchester City reach Women's Champions League last four
- Have your say: #bbcfootball or text 81111
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Southampton news conference
West Ham v Southampton (Saturday, 15:00 BST)
Now to Southampton manager Mark Hughes who will be in charge for his first league game on Saturday at fellow strugglers West Ham.
Saints are in 18th place, one place below the Hammers with two points separating the sides and Hughes knows the importance of the game.
"This is a key game for both sides," he says. "At this end of the season you can damage your rivals’ prospects while enhancing your own.
"This is a great club with some exceptional people and we’ve got the tools to get the job done in this eight weeks."
Leicester news conference
Brighton v Leicester (Saturday, 15:00 BST)
Leicester will welcome back Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire from international duty with England, as well as Portugal's Adrien Silva.
Vardy, of course, hit the back of the net for the Three Lions in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Italy at Wembley, and Puel spoke of his pride of seeing his number nine on the scoresheet.
"It’s always important for a striker to score a goal. If he can score for the national team, it’s good for our squad also," he said. "It is important for his confidence. It is difficult for defenders to mark Jamie."
However, Foxes fans will have to wait and see if Kelechi Iheanacho is involved on Saturday after breaking his hand while with Nigeria.
Leicester news conference
Brighton v Leicester (Saturday, 15:00 BST)
Eighth-place Leicester City go into this weekend's clash away at Brighton unbeaten in their last three Premier League games and level on points with Everton.
But despite having the upper hand in terms of league position, manager Claude Puel is only too aware of the challenge that awaits at the Amex.
"Brighton have almost secured their position in the table," he said. "Now they can play with freedom and quality, just thinking about their play, not their safety. It will be a dangerous team.
“They are a team with confidence, but it is the same for us."
"Their manager [Chris Hughton] has done good, hard work. They play football with a good structure and solidity, it always difficult to play against this team."
Wigan charged over FA Cup pitch invasion
Wigan Athletic have been charged by the Football Association for the pitch invasion by fans after the FA Cup fifth-round win over Manchester City last month.
Manchester City have already been fined £50,000 after admitting a charge of failing to control their players when referee Anthony Taylor sent off Fabian Delph for a heavy challenge on Wigan midfielder Max Power.
The League One club has until 18:00 BST on Monday 9 April to respond to the charge.
Hodgson's praise for Salah
Crystal Palace v Liverpool (Saturday, 12:30 GMT)
Hodgson's side will go up against in-form Liverpool striker Mo Salah on Saturday and the manager was asked if the Egyptian is one of the best players in the world.
"He's certainly showing that this season," he says. "I've never worked with him so can only talk from having watched him. He must be delighted to be performing in that top bracket of players."
Crystal Palace news conference
Crystal Palace v Liverpool (Saturday, 12:30 GMT)
Zaha made his first start since February against Huddersfield after a knee ligament injury and the international break has done him plenty of favours.
"It was amazing Wilf made that Huddersfield game, we were expecting him to be out until about Bournemouth [next week]," added Hodgson
"Everything he's doing now is a bonus. It's good that he's been able to get the necessary treatment over the last few weeks. But we ill have to see about the Liverpool game."
Crystal Palace news conference
Crystal Palace v Liverpool (Saturday, 12:30 GMT)
Now to Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson whose side beat Huddersfield last time out to end an eight-game losing run, but host Liverpool on Saturday and Hodgson hopes that they can build on that display.
"We had a very tough time, a run of difficult games, and the Huddersfield game broke that losing spell," he said. "It was nice to win that game."
On the injury front, Wilfried Zaha will be assessed along with James Tomkins and Alexander Sorloth.
Brighton news conference
Brighton v Leicester (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
More from Hughton: "We've played consistently well in recent weeks and got results over the last month or so. I think we play better under pressure. We now look like we have more of a goal threat going forward."
Finally, he says that Gaetan Bong will be fit to play but a late decision will be made on Dale Stephens while Anthony Knockaert and Leo Ulloa are both out.
Brighton news conference
Brighton v Leicester (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
Brighton go into Saturday's home game against Leicester six points above the relegation zone in 12th place on 34 points and manager Chris Hughton knows that game and the next two against Huddersfield and Crystal Palace could be key to their survival.
"If I'd been offered our current position at this stage back at the start of the season then I would have been delighted," says Hughton.
"That doesn't take away the fact there's eight games left and we have to maintain our levels to keep ourselves up."
"We've come on a lot since the reverse fixture back in August. We're at home where we've been in good form - you can't go into any home game without looking to win it - and there are different ways of doing that."
Pochettino gives positive update on Kane
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (Sunday, 16:00 BST)
Back to Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino who has upbeat news on the fitness of England striker Harry Kane who suffered an ankle injury earlier this month against Bournemouth.
"He is doing well and improving every day," says Pochettino.
"It is difficult now to say if he will be involved this weekend - I cannot say no and I cannot say yes – but maybe next weekend.
"We are positive about his recovery and we are happy. After Bournemouth, everyone thought it would be a long period out."
Conte tips Morata to shine
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (Sunday, 16:00 BST)
More injury news from Chelsea and David Luiz is out for another three weeks with a knee problem while teenager Ethan Amapadu's season is over after he suffered a fractured ankle.
Christensen was sent home from the Denmark squad with 'fatigue' and if he has not recovered, Gary Cahill could take his place in defence.
And finally, Conte says that Alvaro Morata could play a key role as the season comes to a climax.
"He has been working very well, and he needed to work hard," says the Italian. "Now he is really fit and is ready to have an important end to the season for Chelsea."
Chelsea news conference
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (Sunday, 16:00 BST)
Although Spurs last win at Stamford Bridge came in 1990, Conte knows his side will face a tough game on Sunday.
"We are talking about a really good team with many talented players and a really good manager," he says.
"I have great respect for Tottenham. They have grown a lot and now are one of the best teams in England."
Chelsea news conference
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (Sunday, 16:00 BST)
Off to Chelsea and the latest from manager Antonio Conte ahead of the London derby against Spurs.
The Italian says that goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Andreas Christensen face fitness checks before the game.
BBC Sport users may need to click the link below to view the Tweet.
Wagner smells a chance
Newcastle v Huddersfield (Saturday, 15:00 BST)
With seven games left for his side, Wagner remains confident that the Terriers can stay in the Premier League.
"The supporters have backed this team and this football club on an unbelievable level. We smell that we have a chance to stay up. It’s a case of excitement for us," he says.
“I can only praise my players, so far, on what they have achieved. Our next opportunity to make the next step is Saturday.
“We are all working towards staying in the Premier League. Everything is so tight, it’s the first time the race to survive is so tight, and there will be twists and turns.”
Huddersfield news conference
Newcastle v Huddersfield (Saturday, 15:00 BST)
Huddersfield are currently in 15th place, three points above the relegation zone but Wagner is ready for the final stages of the season.
“It’s a very exciting game against Newcastle," he said. "We are in the most exciting period of the season and entering the last few yards. We have very good memories at St. James’ Park.
“We have seven games to go and are in and around the area where it’s exciting for us. Now we have to take the excitement onto the pitch, use all the freedom to perform like you can and then try to get a great performance and a good result."
Wagner also says defender Terence Kongolo is fit again after a hip injury.
Huddersfield news conference
Newcastle v Huddersfield (Saturday, 15:00 BST)
While we wait for more news from north London, Huddersfield manager David Wagner has given an injury update on his squad ahead of the trip to Newcastle.
Striker Aaron Mooy and midfielder Philip Billing are both in contention are both in contention to play, despite picking up minor injuries on international duty.
Wagner says they will train with rest of the squad on Friday.
McCarthy to leave Ipswich
Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy will leave his role when his contract expires at the end of the season, the Championship club have confirmed.
The 59-year-old ex-Wolves and Sunderland boss is the longest-serving manager in the division, having arrived in 2012.
Spurs injury worries
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (Sunday, 16:00 BST)
The latest injury news from Spurs is that striker Harry Kane is continuing to step up his rehab after his recent ankle injury.
However, the news is less good for midfielder Harry Winks who needs further assessment on an ankle problem after his withdrawal from the England Under 21 squad.
Lewandowski set for Real move
According to Spanish paper AS, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is set to force through a big-money transfer to Real Madrid this summer
The 29-year-old Polish international wants to finish his career with the Spanish giants and will tell Bayern that he wants to leave this summer.
What's coming up?
Let's hope for better luck hearing from those 10 than we did with Thursday morning's sole news conference.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was due to face the media earlier but the Frenchman has lost his voice, and assistant Steve Bould had to take his place.
First up this afternoon is Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino - unless his assistant Jesus Perez fancies a go in the spotlight instead.
What's coming up?
As we mentioned earlier, we have Mauricio Pochettino (Spurs), David Wagner (Huddersfield), Sean Dyche (Burnley), Antonio Conte (Chelsea), Chris Hughton (Brighton), Roy Hodgson (Crystal Palace), Claude Puel (Leicester), Javi Gracia (Watford), Mark Hughes (Southampton) and Carlos Carvalhal (Swansea) all to come.
Thursday's football latest
Welcome back to an afternoon packed with pearls of wisdom from Premier League managers,,,
It's going to be a hectic couple of hours with 10 managers in front of the media.
Thursday's football latest
That's it from us for now.
As we've mentioned already, Mauricio Pochettino is the next Premier League manager to face the media with the Spurs boss due up from 1230.
But there is a busy lunchtime period ahead with David Wagner (Huddersfield), Sean Dyche (Burnley), Antonio Conte (Chelsea), Chris Hughton (Brighton), Roy Hodgson (Crystal Palace), Claude Puel (Leicester), Javi Gracia (Watford), Mark Hughes (Southampton) and Carlos Carvalhal (Swansea) still to come.
We'll bring you the latest news from those later on.
Ups and downs
We are coming to the business end of the season in all of the English and Scottish divisions with promotion and relegation up for decision.
For all of the possible permutations, BBC Sport has come up with an easy-to-follow guide.
And you can find out what links Manchester City and Brechin City!
More overseas travel for Wales
Football Association of Wales chief executive Jonathan Ford has told BBC Wales Sport he is open to the prospect of further global experiences for Ryan Giggs' side.
The Euro 2016 semi-finalists received financial incentives to take part in the China Cup, where they beat China and lost to Uruguay, and to play Real Madrid star Gareth Bale.
"We had the opportunity to use our visit to help Wales and football in Wales to continue to prosper domestically and internationally," Ford said.
"They are challenging trips; it is clearly a long way to go, so we don't want to necessarily do that every single year. But certainly opportunities like China - both for football and the wider Welsh interest - are something we would consider."
Fifa to look into racist abuse
Fifa is looking into alleged racist abuse directed at France players during Tuesday's 3-1 win over Russia.
The world governing body said in a statement it was "collecting the different match reports and potential evidence" of the discrimination.
Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele are said to be among those subjected to taunts.
Davies's new adventure
From Premier League star to lower league manager - Kevin Davies is putting in the hard yards in his new role at Southport.
The former Southampton, Blackburn and Bolton forward is now in charge at the team who are in the sixth tier of English football, the National League North.
BBC Sport has been to meet Davies to find out what life is like in the lower divisions.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
It seems Arsene Wenger may have overdone it on the talking front over the international break with the Frenchman losing his voice.
With top-flight competition resuming on Saturday, what have you missed most about Premier League football over the international break?
Has it been a pleasant distraction from relegation worries or have you been chomping at the bit for it all to get going again?
Send us your views via #bbcfootball or by text on 81111.
FA 'confident' over women's Team GB side
The Football Association are "confident" there will be a women's football side representing Team GB at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
The head of women's football, Baroness Sue Campbell, told BBC Sport the other home nations were "really supportive".
However, BBC Sport understands the Scottish FA would be against having Scots in a GB team, but would not stand in the way of a squad of English women. The Irish FA refused to comment while the Welsh FA has yet to respond.
Team GB reached the quarter-finals at London 2012 but did not enter a team for the Rio 2016 Games because the four home nation football associations could not reach an agreement.
Arsenal news conference
Arsenal v Stoke (Sunday, 13:30 BST)
That's all from Arsenal for now. Get well soon Arsene!
Next manager up is Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino from 13:00 BST.
Arsenal news conference
Arsenal v Stoke (Sunday, 13:30 BST)
Bould was asked about Wenger's influence at the club.
"I admire him immensely," he said. "He takes unbelievable stick off a lot of people but he is one of the great managers and it is a pleasure to sit next to him."
But when asked if Wenger is being treated by the media, he refused to comment
"I’m not here to answer those sort of questions. I’d much prefer to concentrate on the football," he insisted. "He is doing a great job as far as I am concerned."
And when Bould was asked if Wenger would be at the club next season, he wasn't giving away any secrets.
Arsenal news conference
Arsenal v Stoke (Sunday, 13:30 BST)
So it's up to assistant manager Steve Bould to issue the injury news on Jack Wilshere.
"Jack had a bit of a knee problem, he has come back and is fine," says the former defender, who said Wilshere trained on Wednesday. "As far as I'm aware there is no issue [with England]."
Bould also says Lacazette could be involved on Sunday.
"He needs as much match time as we can get him," he admits.
Wenger left speechless
Breaking news from Arsenal...
BBC Sport app users may need to click the link below
Thursday's football gossip
The Daily Star says that Everton are ahead in the battle to sign Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere if he leaves the club this summer.
The 26-year-old England international's contract expires in the summer.
Thursday's football gossip
So what's in Thursday's football gossip column?
According to ESPN, Manchester City are to open talks about a new contract with winger Raheem Sterling before the end of the season. The 23-year-old England international has two years remaining on his deal.
Arsene Wenger news conference
Arsenal v Stoke (Sunday, 13:30 BST)
While Jack Wilshere is sure to be a topic of discussion at Arsene Wenger's news conference ahead of Sunday's game against Stoke City, there are other subjects which the Frenchman is set to be quizzed about.
Among them will be the latest on French striker Alexandre Lacazette who is back in training after a knee injury which he sustained last month.
Will he be fit enough to feature against Stoke? We will find out more shortly.
City into semi-finals again
In Sweden, Manchester City beat Linkoping 5-3 to go through 7-3 on aggregate ad reach the last four for the second successive season.
City led 4-0 at half time thanks to an early Jane Ross goal, two from Georgia Stanway and a Jen Beattie header.
Marija Banusic scored two early in the second half, but Izzy Christiansen's goal eased any City nerves before Tove Almqvist's late third for Linkoping.
Chelsea reach Champions League last four
There are two English teams in the Women's Champions League semi-finals after both Chelsea and Manchester City made it through to the last four on Wednesday night.
Chelsea are into the semi-finals for the first time after beating Montpellier 5-1 on aggregate with a 3-1 win at home.
Fran Kirby gave Chelsea the lead before Sofia Jakobsson levelled it.
But Ramona Bachmann and a Kirby penalty set up a meeting with German side Wolfsburg.
Thursday's papers
The Daily Star
The Daily Star reports that Gareth Southgate wants to end the uncertainty over his England squad early by naming it two days before the official deadline.
Thursday's papers
The Daily Express
The Express also leads on the issues facing Dele Alli ahead of the World Cup and claims he has five league games to reignite his partnership with Harry Kane, who is currently sidelined through injury.