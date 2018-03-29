Premier League news conferences, gossip & debate

Now to Southampton manager Mark Hughes who will be in charge for his first league game on Saturday at fellow strugglers West Ham.

Saints are in 18th place, one place below the Hammers with two points separating the sides and Hughes knows the importance of the game.

"This is a key game for both sides," he says. "At this end of the season you can damage your rivals’ prospects while enhancing your own.

"This is a great club with some exceptional people and we’ve got the tools to get the job done in this eight weeks."