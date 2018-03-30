Premier League news conferences, gossip and debate

Getty Images Sam Allardyce and Pep Guardiola last season

Allardyce insists the level of spending by Manchester City should not be ignored as a factor in their success.

The Toffees take on the runaway Premier League leaders on Saturday, with City manager Pep Guardiola receiving plaudits for getting results with style.

Allardyce was asked what the difference was for City between last season and this season, and joked: "£350million - that will have a bit to do with it! In all fairness, the money's been really well spent, hasn't it?

"It's a lot of money but it's been spent on quality players over his short period there and I think those players have brought so much more to the team overall.

"The average age of the player has been reduced. Certainly the confidence has grown where they believe every game they walk out on they are not going to get beat.

"That grows and becomes another force before that even start. We can't be intimidated by that."