Premier League news conferences, gossip and debate

Klopp: No deal yet with Can
Crystal Palace v Liverpool (Saturday, 12:30 BST)
Liverpool
Over on Merseyside, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been asked by the media about reports that midfielder Emre Can, who is out of contract in the summer, wants £200,000-a-week to commit his future to Anfield.
"It's £250,000," he joked.
"The situation is open. Nothing is decided so we are in talks with him and all good so far apart for that he hasn't signed a contract for us. But OK. No problem with that."
Stones to miss out for City
Everton v Man City (Saturday, 17:30 BST)
Manchester City
And some injury news from Guardiola, John Stones will miss the game at Goodison Park after he suffered concussion while on England duty against Italy on Tuesday.
Sergio Aguero faces a late fitness test on the knee injury which has kept him out for a month.
Bad memories for Pep
Everton v Man City (Sat, 17:30BST)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Pep Guardiola did not particularly enjoy his first visit to Goodison Park last season.
The 4-0 defeat remains the worst Premier League defeat he has suffered as Manchester City manager.
At that point, it could not be envisaged that, within 15 months, City would have moved so far ahead of the remainder of the league - and Ronald Koeman would have been sacked.
Shaw not ruled out for United
Manchester United v Swansea (Saturday, 15:00 BST)
But there is bad news too for Mourinho with goalkeeper Sergio Romero out for several weeks after picking up an injury in a clash with Diego Costa on international duty with Argentina against Spain.
However, on the subject of defender Luke Shaw whose relationship with Mourinho has been the subject of much speculation, the Portuguese suggested the 22-year-old could be in line for a recall.
"If he's available or unavailable, Luke Shaw is always an option," Mourinho insisted. "Ashley Young was available to play against Brighton and I started with Luke Shaw, so that's not a problem."
Jones and Rojo both fit for United
Manchester United v Swansea (Saturday, 15:00 BST)
Some early injury news from Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.
And it is good news with Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo both fit to face Swansea at Old Trafford on Saturday.
In addition, Ashley Young could feature, despite picking up a knock on duty for England.
Pep's tough schedule
Everton v Man City (Sat, 17:30 BST)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham.
Massive matches looming, after which it is likely Manchester City will have been confirmed as Premier League champions and, they hope, Champions League semi-finalists.
City need to avoid defeat at Everton and also match Manchester United's result against Swansea tomorrow to give them the opportunity of winning the title against Jose Mourinho's side in a week's time.
Pep Guardiola is due to speak at 13:30 BST.
Allardyce: City spending a big factor
Everton v Man City (Saturday, 17:30 BST)
Everton
Allardyce insists the level of spending by Manchester City should not be ignored as a factor in their success.
The Toffees take on the runaway Premier League leaders on Saturday, with City manager Pep Guardiola receiving plaudits for getting results with style.
Allardyce was asked what the difference was for City between last season and this season, and joked: "£350million - that will have a bit to do with it! In all fairness, the money's been really well spent, hasn't it?
"It's a lot of money but it's been spent on quality players over his short period there and I think those players have brought so much more to the team overall.
"The average age of the player has been reduced. Certainly the confidence has grown where they believe every game they walk out on they are not going to get beat.
"That grows and becomes another force before that even start. We can't be intimidated by that."
Gueye faces late fitness test
Everton v Man City (Saturday, 17:30 BST)
Everton
Earlier, we also heard from Sam Allardyce who said Idrissa Gueye faces a late fitness test before Everton meet Manchester City at Goodison Park.
The midfielder suffered a hamstring injury in the Toffees' victory over Stoke prior to the international break and will be assessed on Saturday.
Gylfi Sigurdsson (knee) remains out while defender Ashley Williams completes a three-game ban.
“Our midfield area is quite light so we will wait and see," said Allardyce. “Tom Davies, I think he's okay, it's good to see a lot of the young on international duty.
"They add a lot to the international scene and that's because of the experience gained in our first team.“
Provisional squad: Pickford, Robles, Coleman, Kenny, Martina, Jagielka, Keane, Baines, Holgate, Funes Mori, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Baningime, Klaassen, Rooney, Walcott, Davies, Bolasie, Tosun, Calvert-Lewin, Niasse.
'Last terms points tally is the target'
Watford v AFC Bournemouth (15:00 BST)
Who said anything about the fabled 40-point mark? With seven games to go, Howe wants to repeat or better last season's 46-point tally which culminated in a ninth-place Premier League finish for the Cherries.
"I think the weekend's result will go a long way to helping the winning team," Howe said.
"We've recovered well since playing Watford earlier in the season. We always try and set a target or bar. I think it's healthy for the players to see an objective at the start of the season.
"If we can get close to or beat our target from last season, we'll be in a good position."
Just another 10 or 11 points required then from a possible 21 to satisfy Howe, whose team currently reside in 10th on 36 points above Watford only on goal difference.
'First of many caps for Cook'
Watford v AFC Bournemouth (15:00 BST)
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has already undertaken his media duties for today, ahead of the Cherries trip to Vicarage Road.
And he began by hailing young midfielder Lewis Cook, 21, who won his first England cap against Italy at Wembley on Tuesday.
"I was watching both England games closely hoping Lewis [Cook] would get on. I'm sure I speak for many Bournemouth fans in congratulating him," said Howe.
"Hopefully this is the first of many caps for him. I think it can give him that self-belief and confidence. The aim is to try and improve everyday.
"I'm sure that [being in the World Cup squad] is there for him and we want to try and help him get there in any way that we can. But he has to take care of his form with us and I think that is the priority and he now has to really focus on our next game."
