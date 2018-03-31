Listen: Saturday's non-league football

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Commentaries available

All games kick-off at 15:00 BST

National League

Boreham Wood v Chester - BBC Three Counties Radio

Gateshead v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Solent

Macclesfield Town v Leyton Orient - BBC Radio London

Sutton United v Hartlepool United - BBC Tees

Torquay United v FC Halifax - BBC Radio Devon

Tranmere Rovers v Aldershot Town - BBC Surrey

Woking v Bromley - BBC Surrey

Wrexham v Dagenham & Redbridge - BBC Radio Wales

National League North

Kidderminster Harriers v Tamworth - BBC Hereford & Worcester

Stockport County v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire

Southern Premier League

Bishops Stopford v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester

