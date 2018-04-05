Liverpool stun Man City - all the reaction
- Liverpool stun Man City to win 3-0 in first leg of Champions League tie
- Was Liverpool's win their best performance under Klopp?
- Build-up as Arsenal host CSKA in Europa League quarter-final first leg
Relive Liverpool's stunning win
There was no respite on the pitch for Manchester City who were swept aside during 31 clinical first-half minutes from Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool team.
If you're a Liverpool fan this morning, you might, just might, feel pretty pleased with your team today.
Barca pocket the favours at Camp Nou
Barceona 4-1 Roma
Barcelona shouldn't need any help winning football matches.
They really don't.
But Roma threw in a couple of own goals anyway to leave themselves facing an uphill task in their quarter-final second leg next week.
Liverpool condemn scenes
Liverpool issued a statement before kick-off last night, condemning the scenes outside Anfield and offering an apology to the visitors.
The Reds are now working with the authorities to identify those responsible.
'Guardiola bemused by bus attack'
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola took a dim view of the attack on the visitors' bus.
After the 3-0 quarter-final first-leg loss, Guardiola said that preventative action should have been taken as police "knew it was going to happen".
Liverpool apologised and called the behaviour "completely unacceptable".
'Blitzed'
The play on words to describe events inside and outside Anfield last night continues on the back page of the Express.
Hear from Phil on 5 live
'Smashed'
More of the same on the Sun's back page.....
'Liverpool's firm grip on tie'
BBC Sport’s chief football writer Phil McNulty says that Liverpool's three-goal burst has given them a firm grip on their Champions League quarter-final with Manchester City.
City are on the brink of the Premier League title and their only defeat in the league so far was a 4-3 loss on Merseyside against Liverpool in January - and they were made to suffer once more in the face of the hosts' pressing, aggression and potent attack.
'Anfield ambush'
The headline says it all... with the back pages unsurprisingly focusing their attention on a harrowing evening on and off the pitch for Manchester City at Anfield last night.
The Times leads with ‘Anfield ambush’ after City’s team bus was attacked outside the ground before Liverpool ran amok to construct a 3-0 lead at the halfway stage in the Champions League quarter-final.
Welcome
Well that was a lively night of Champions League action!
Liverpool blew Man City away in 45 minutes, while Barcelona did what they do and won.
What did you make of it all? There is plenty to talk about.
Thanks for joining us.