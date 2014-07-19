Lewis Hamilton racing in a Mercedes F1 car

German Grand Prix - Practice three

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Rosberg fastest in final practice
  2. Hamilton six tenths behind in 2nd
  3. Alonso 3rd, Massa 4th, Bottas 5th
  4. Alonso spins
  5. Hot track conditions
  6. Qualifying follows at 13:00

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg
AP

While Lewis Hamilton's title challenge hit the barriers, Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg's is glued to the track.

However, cooler conditions are forecast for tomorrow and Rubens Barrichello showed in 2000 that it is possible to fight through the field at Hockenheim from way down the field.

So all is not lost for Hamilton. Tomorrow should be a cracker. Until then, it's goodbye from me.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
lewis hamilton
AP

That's just about it from me today. Thanks for your company, as ever. Highlights of today's qualifying session will be on BBC One at 17:25 BST.

I'll be back at 12:00 BST to begin building up to the German Grand Prix, with BBC Radio 5 live joining at 12:45.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
nico rosberg
EPA

So Nico Rosberg starts on pole position alongside Valtteri Bottas in the Williams. Daniel Ricciardo starts fifth for Red Bull while Lewis Hamilton is way down in 15th.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Nico Rosberg
Getty Images

Pole position for Nico Rosberg was his fourth in the last five races and ninth of his career. It also continues his great week, which has involved getting married, watching Germany win the World Cup and announcing a new long-term contract.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Lewis Hamilton
Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton officially qualified 16th, but a penalty for Sauber's Esteban Gutierrez moves him up to 15th - which crucially is the clean side of the grid.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Lewis Hamilton
Reuters

Images of Lewis Hamilton's crash are dropping now. It was big.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GET INVOLVED

#bbcf1 or 81111

Ricology: ‏I think Hamilton should borrow Mario Balotelli's 'why always me?' shirt

Julian Richards: Hamilton starts tomorrow 15th, still good chance of podium if Mercedes car is OK.

Alex Manyonde: With all the Hamilton drama, we have actually forgotten the story of the day: Williams are second and third

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg use different manufacturers for your brakes. It is possible that the team might suggest to Hamilton that he switches to Rosberg's as a precaution. That will not be ideal as a driver picks his brake company based on feel so it will take a lot of getting used to.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Felipe Massa and Valtteri Bottas
Getty Images

Felipe Massa, who will start third: "We managed to put a lap together even though we were not able to have the perfect car.

"We still did a very good lap and I'm quite happy with the result and our car. In the race conditions will give a different feeling of the car but I will try to do a very good job."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Valtteri Bottas
Getty Images

Williams' Valtteri Bottas, who starts second: "I'm happy with the result we got as a team, well done to everyone, but Mercedes is still ahead.

"The lap I did in the end, I made no mistakes, it was a really nice lap. I felt I got everything out of the car today."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Mercedes' Nico Rosberg, who starts on pole: "For now, it's been going really well. Home race, to be on pole is fantastic. I would have preferred if it was an open fight with Lewis so I'm less happy as a result.

"But it's a fantastic day but there are no points today. There is still a long way to go tomorrow."

He adds: "For tomorrow, it is supposed to be a bit colder, so it should make it easier on the tyres. The weather could play a role, so I just need to take it as it comes."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Lewis Hamilton
Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton says he's "in a little bit of a pain" but that's "what happens when you have a crash like that". He adds that he pulled about 30G on impact.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GET INVOLVED

#bbcf1 or 81111

Nico Rosberg
Getty Images

Peter:‏ What a fantastic job from Kevin Magnussen

James Weir: ‏Who is Nico Rosberg waving to? There's barely anyone in the grandstand.

Jonti: Tomorrow there may be storms!!! It could be an epic race!

Tiernan Kelly: ‏Gutted about Hamilton, though it makes one wonder whether Mercedes need to look at cooling for their braking systems.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Allan McNish

5 live analyst

"You could hear that Lewis Hamilton was very, very winded when he came over team radio."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Lewis Hamilton
Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton has just left the Mercedes motorhome and is heading over to the area where post-qualifying TV interviews are done.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
(left to right) Felipe Massa, Nico Rosberg, and Valtteri Bottas
AP

Nico Rosberg, Valtteri Bottas and Felipe Massa pose for the top three photo before heading up to take their seat for the news conference.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

QUALIFYING RESULT

1) Rosberg 2) Bottas 3) Massa 4) Magnussen 5) Ricciardo 6) Vettel 7) Alonso 8) Kvyat 9) Hulkenberg 10) Perez

11) Button 12) Raikkonen 13) Vergne 14) Gutierrez 15) Grosjean 16) Hamilton

17) Sutil 18) Bianchi 19) Maldonado 20) Kobayashi 21) Chilton 22) Ericsson

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Kevin Magnussen was also outstanding in the McLaren, the Dane finishing fourth quickest, seven tenths off the pace. It shows that the team's upgrades are working.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

It's another stunning performance from Williams, with Valtteri Bottas second and Felipe Massa third.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Nico Rosberg couldn't improve on his final run, but it didn't matter. His first lap was good enough. That's his fifth pole position of the season. That moves him into first place in the race for the new-for-this-year Pole Position Trophy.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

POLE POSITION

Nico Rosberg
Getty Images

Nico Rosberg takes pole position for the German Grand Prix.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Great effort from Valtteri Bottas who goes second, just two tenths of a second off the pace of Nico Rosberg.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Everyone has pitted for a new set of boots ahead of one final run. Just over two minutes remaining.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sebastian Vettel goes fourth fastest on home soil, with his Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo six tenths of a second and two places further back.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

McLaren's Jenson Button, who will start 11th talking to Jennie Gow: "We're struggling to find a balance, but it should be cooler tomorrow. In hot conditions yesterday, we struggled a lot on the long runs."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Valtteri Bottas goes second, half a second off the pace set by Nico Rosberg with WIlliams team-mate Felipe Massa third, two tenths further back.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

David Coulthard

BBC F1 co-commentator

"That lap was beautiful from Nico Rosberg, he really attacked the first corner."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Nico Rosberg sets his fastest lap of the weekend with a 1:16.540. That will take some beating.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

FINAL QUALIFYING STARTS

The waiting is over as the battle for pole position reaches its conclusion.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GET INVOLVED

#bbcf1 or 81111

Kate Thurlow: ‏How can a brand new disc fail?! Gutted for @LewisHamilton but glad he's ok for a super amount of overtaking tomorrow!

Jeremiah Kariuki: That's a big blow to Lewis. Why always him? Was the weekend column about premonition when he talked about pain! Good luck, race day.

Tenzin Lama: 90% Hamilton error vs 10% front brake disc failure???? How many more of these types of quali can Hamilton take before a person cracks?

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

IN

1) Rosberg 2) Bottas 3) Massa 4) Vettel 5) Magnussen 6) Ricciardo 7) Alonso 8) Hulkenberg 9) Kvyat 10) Perez

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

OUT

11) Button 12) Raikkonen 13) Vergne 14) Gutierrez 15) Grosjean 16) Hamilton

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

A last gasp lap from Sergio Perez pushes his former team-mate Jenson Button out of qualifying.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

SECOND QUALIFYING ENDS

Nico Rosberg finishes fastest in the second part of qualifying for the German Grand Prix.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

DROP ZONE

Kimi Raikkonen, Jean-Eric Vergne, Romain Grosjean, Esteban Gutierrez, Sergio Perez - who hasn't set a lap time and Lewis Hamilton - who crashed out in Q1 - are currently in the drop zone.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sebastian Vettel pops into third, half a second off the pace, with Kevin Magnussen continuing to impress this weekend with the fourth fastest time. Felipe Massa if fifth, Fernando Alonso sixth and Daniel Ricciardo seventh.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Lewis Hamilton
Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton is back from the medical centre. Mercedes say he is OK but "sore from the crash". The Briton's latest BBC Sport column talks about the pain he feels when results don't go his way. Check it out on the F1 pages.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Pole position is clearly Nico Rosberg's to lose. The German goes quickest with a 1:17.109, 0.244 seconds quicker than Valtteri Bottas, with Felipe Massa four tenths further back in the other Williams.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Felipe Massa and Nico Hulkenberg are the first drivers to hit the track. Hulkenberg clocks a 1:18.270, which is seven tenths quicker than he managed in the previous part of qualifying.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top