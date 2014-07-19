German Grand Prix - Qualifying
Summary
- Hamilton 15th after heavy crash
- Rosberg on pole, Bottas 2nd, Massa 3rd
- Briton "sore" but expected to race
- He visits medical centre with knee pains
- Brake disc failure caused crash
- Magnussen 4th, Ricciardo 5th, Vettel 6th
- Rosberg top in Q1 & Q2
- Button, Raikkonen & Grosjean out in Q2
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
While Lewis Hamilton's title challenge hit the barriers, Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg's is glued to the track.
However, cooler conditions are forecast for tomorrow and Rubens Barrichello showed in 2000 that it is possible to fight through the field at Hockenheim from way down the field.
So all is not lost for Hamilton. Tomorrow should be a cracker. Until then, it's goodbye from me.
That's just about it from me today. Thanks for your company, as ever. Highlights of today's qualifying session will be on BBC One at 17:25 BST.
I'll be back at 12:00 BST to begin building up to the German Grand Prix, with BBC Radio 5 live joining at 12:45.
So Nico Rosberg starts on pole position alongside Valtteri Bottas in the Williams. Daniel Ricciardo starts fifth for Red Bull while Lewis Hamilton is way down in 15th.
Pole position for Nico Rosberg was his fourth in the last five races and ninth of his career. It also continues his great week, which has involved getting married, watching Germany win the World Cup and announcing a new long-term contract.
Lewis Hamilton officially qualified 16th, but a penalty for Sauber's Esteban Gutierrez moves him up to 15th - which crucially is the clean side of the grid.
Images of Lewis Hamilton's crash are dropping now. It was big.
GET INVOLVED
#bbcf1 or 81111
Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg use different manufacturers for your brakes. It is possible that the team might suggest to Hamilton that he switches to Rosberg's as a precaution. That will not be ideal as a driver picks his brake company based on feel so it will take a lot of getting used to.
BBC Sport's chief F1 writer Andrew Benson in Hockenheim:
Finnish reporter: "Nico, I'd like to say this is first time in history there's a Finnish front row. Do you agree?" Nico Rosberg (smiles): "I agree"
Felipe Massa, who will start third: "We managed to put a lap together even though we were not able to have the perfect car.
"We still did a very good lap and I'm quite happy with the result and our car. In the race conditions will give a different feeling of the car but I will try to do a very good job."
Williams' Valtteri Bottas, who starts second: "I'm happy with the result we got as a team, well done to everyone, but Mercedes is still ahead.
"The lap I did in the end, I made no mistakes, it was a really nice lap. I felt I got everything out of the car today."
Mercedes' Nico Rosberg, who starts on pole: "For now, it's been going really well. Home race, to be on pole is fantastic. I would have preferred if it was an open fight with Lewis so I'm less happy as a result.
"But it's a fantastic day but there are no points today. There is still a long way to go tomorrow."
He adds: "For tomorrow, it is supposed to be a bit colder, so it should make it easier on the tyres. The weather could play a role, so I just need to take it as it comes."
Lewis Hamilton says he's "in a little bit of a pain" but that's "what happens when you have a crash like that". He adds that he pulled about 30G on impact.
GET INVOLVED
#bbcf1 or 81111
Allan McNish
5 live analyst
"You could hear that Lewis Hamilton was very, very winded when he came over team radio."
Lewis Hamilton has just left the Mercedes motorhome and is heading over to the area where post-qualifying TV interviews are done.
Nico Rosberg, Valtteri Bottas and Felipe Massa pose for the top three photo before heading up to take their seat for the news conference.
QUALIFYING RESULT
1) Rosberg 2) Bottas 3) Massa 4) Magnussen 5) Ricciardo 6) Vettel 7) Alonso 8) Kvyat 9) Hulkenberg 10) Perez
11) Button 12) Raikkonen 13) Vergne 14) Gutierrez 15) Grosjean 16) Hamilton
17) Sutil 18) Bianchi 19) Maldonado 20) Kobayashi 21) Chilton 22) Ericsson
Kevin Magnussen was also outstanding in the McLaren, the Dane finishing fourth quickest, seven tenths off the pace. It shows that the team's upgrades are working.
It's another stunning performance from Williams, with Valtteri Bottas second and Felipe Massa third.
Nico Rosberg couldn't improve on his final run, but it didn't matter. His first lap was good enough. That's his fifth pole position of the season. That moves him into first place in the race for the new-for-this-year Pole Position Trophy.
POLE POSITION
Nico Rosberg takes pole position for the German Grand Prix.
Great effort from Valtteri Bottas who goes second, just two tenths of a second off the pace of Nico Rosberg.
Everyone has pitted for a new set of boots ahead of one final run. Just over two minutes remaining.
Sebastian Vettel goes fourth fastest on home soil, with his Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo six tenths of a second and two places further back.
McLaren's Jenson Button, who will start 11th talking to Jennie Gow: "We're struggling to find a balance, but it should be cooler tomorrow. In hot conditions yesterday, we struggled a lot on the long runs."
Valtteri Bottas goes second, half a second off the pace set by Nico Rosberg with WIlliams team-mate Felipe Massa third, two tenths further back.
David Coulthard
BBC F1 co-commentator
"That lap was beautiful from Nico Rosberg, he really attacked the first corner."
Nico Rosberg sets his fastest lap of the weekend with a 1:16.540. That will take some beating.
FINAL QUALIFYING STARTS
The waiting is over as the battle for pole position reaches its conclusion.
GET INVOLVED
#bbcf1 or 81111
IN
1) Rosberg 2) Bottas 3) Massa 4) Vettel 5) Magnussen 6) Ricciardo 7) Alonso 8) Hulkenberg 9) Kvyat 10) Perez
OUT
11) Button 12) Raikkonen 13) Vergne 14) Gutierrez 15) Grosjean 16) Hamilton
A last gasp lap from Sergio Perez pushes his former team-mate Jenson Button out of qualifying.
SECOND QUALIFYING ENDS
Nico Rosberg finishes fastest in the second part of qualifying for the German Grand Prix.
DROP ZONE
Kimi Raikkonen, Jean-Eric Vergne, Romain Grosjean, Esteban Gutierrez, Sergio Perez - who hasn't set a lap time and Lewis Hamilton - who crashed out in Q1 - are currently in the drop zone.
Sebastian Vettel pops into third, half a second off the pace, with Kevin Magnussen continuing to impress this weekend with the fourth fastest time. Felipe Massa if fifth, Fernando Alonso sixth and Daniel Ricciardo seventh.
Lewis Hamilton is back from the medical centre. Mercedes say he is OK but "sore from the crash". The Briton's latest BBC Sport column talks about the pain he feels when results don't go his way. Check it out on the F1 pages.
Pole position is clearly Nico Rosberg's to lose. The German goes quickest with a 1:17.109, 0.244 seconds quicker than Valtteri Bottas, with Felipe Massa four tenths further back in the other Williams.
Felipe Massa and Nico Hulkenberg are the first drivers to hit the track. Hulkenberg clocks a 1:18.270, which is seven tenths quicker than he managed in the previous part of qualifying.