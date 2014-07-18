German Grand Prix - Practice Two

I'll be back tomorrow at 09:30 BST to bring you live coverage of third and final practice and then qualifying for the German Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton had the edge over team-mate Nico Rosberg in terms of one-lap pace, but Rosberg was quicker on race pace. It's perfectly poised. Until tomorrow, it's good afternoon from me.
So that's the end of the F1 action for today, but there's still plenty of live sport to get your teeth stuck into on the BBC Sport website. Watch Tiger Woods'
Here's Andrew Benson's second practice report, which features analysis from Allan McNish. And don't forget Lewis Hamilton's latest column - on the pain on losing pole position for the British Grand Prix - is available on the F1 pages.
After topping the times in FP2 in seven of the last eight races, Lewis Hamilton has gone on to win five races.
Lewis Hamilton was the quickest of the two Mercedes drivers in terms of one-lap pace but when it comes to race-simulation runs on heavier fuel, Rosberg had an advantage of 0.1secs on average lap time over Hamilton, with the Red Bull drivers about 0.3secs further behind.
Here's another shot of Kamui Kobayashi in action. Presumably, he's practising how to use a fire extinguisher because the gravel certainly wasn't on fire...
Kamui Kobayashi dived into action when his Caterham caught fire in that session, the Japanese grabbing a fire extinguisher and assisting with the recovery operation. Those Caterham mechanics are going to have a busy evening.
SECOND PRACTICE RESULTS
1) Hamilton 2) Rosberg 3) Ricciardo 4) Raikkonen 5) Magnussen 6) Massa 7) Button 8) Vettel 9) Alonso 10) Button 11) Sutil
"The circuit has been very slippery and greasy with high track temperatures. It's nip and tuck between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg. I'm interested to see who will be best of Red Bulls tomorrow in qualifying."
CHEQUERED FLAG
Lewis Hamilton finishes fastest in second practice for the German Grand Prix.
It's dry and hot at Hockenheim today, but the forecast for Sunday is quite different with a good chance of rain. That means the way the tyres behave today is unlikely to be the same for the race.
As enter the final minutes of this session, the drivers continue to pound around focusing on their long runs.
Andrew Benson has been crunching the numbers and it looks like Red Bull are around two tenths slower than the Mercedes. Ferrari, in contrast, are seven tenths off the pace.
Kamui Kobayashi's Caterham - with green covers shielding its burnt body - is wheeled into the pits. Lots of work to do to repair that car.
But in better news for the team, Marcus Ericsson is back out after his problem in the opening minutes of the session when he stopped on track.
Nico Rosberg's brakes were smoking while he waited for Mercedes to fit the correct tyres on Lewis Hamilton's car. They had mistakenly put Rosberg's on.
The German had initially been told to drive through the pits when they realised they had a problem with Hamilton, but the call came too late and Rosberg had already started to turn in towards the pit box.
James Allen
BBC Radio 5 live commentator
"The Mercedes team put the wrong tyres on Lewis Hamilton's car in the pits, and in that time Rosberg's brakes got very hot."
When he's not on set, Greys Anatomy actor Patrick Dempsey can probably be found at a race track - he's been racing sportscars for 10 years - or in attendance as a spectator at a Formula 1 race, as he is pictured here talking to Williams group CEO Mike O'Driscoll.
First laps of race-sim runs: ROS 22.698; RIC 22.653. Interesting
It's time for the long runs, with Lewis Hamilton heading out on track to start his. As a result, it looks like Hamilton will end this session fastest, ahead of Nico Rosberg.
Nico Rosberg does a practice start at the end of the pit lane before heading back out on track.
With 40 minutes remaining, Lewis Hamilton leads from Nico Rosberg, Daniel Ricciardo, Kimi Raikkonen and Kevin Magnussen.
Jenson Button goes seventh, 0.880 seconds off the pace, with Max Chilton 20th, 2.1 seconds slower than his Marussia team-mate Jules Bianchi.
Caterham: We're looking into the cause of the fire on @kamui_kobayashi's car and will update when we can.
McLaren: Out goes @JensonButton for his first run on the option. #FP2
That effort from Daniel Ricciardo was impressive. He's only a tenth of a second off the pace of the Mercedes. It looks like this track suits the Red Bull.
Nico Rosberg improves on his next lap to set a 1:18.365 to reclaim top spot, but that's not the case for long as Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton sneaks ahead by just 0.024 seconds.
Nico Rosberg makes a mistake on his qualifying-simulation so backs off to save the tyres before going again. Meanwhile, Felipe Massa goes second, but he's 0.581 seconds off the pace with Adrian Sutil third in the Sauber.
Daniel Ricciardo bolts on the super-soft option tyres and goes quickest on his qualifying-simulation. The Australian clocks 1:18.443, 1.4 seconds quicker than he managed on the prime tyre.
Following Susie Wolff's impressive performance in first practice, the obvious question is what happens now. "The next step is obviously to do more and that's the difficult part, to get more opportunities," she tells BBC Radio 5 live.
"I was incredibly lucky to get the chance with this team this season and of course I have to try to get more opportunities, but as we know that's not easy. So I need to start fighting for that now."
Nico Hulkenberg is the first driver to try a qualifying-simulation and promptly improves to the second best time, one tenth of a second slower than Nico Rosberg. There are still 54 minutes remaining.
James Allen
BBC Radio 5 live commentator
"The track temperature is 58 degrees - by far the hottest this season."
MECHANICAL
Kamui Kobayashi leaps out of his Caterham as smoke pours from the rear of his car. The Japanese driver returns with several marshals, armed with fire extinguishers, and they do a thorough job of putting out the flames.
Daniel Ricciardo has popped into third, 0.382 seconds off the pace, with Red Bull team-mate Sebastian Vettel going fourth fastest. Fernando Alonso is fifth with former team-mate Felipe Massa sixth.
Susie Wolff finished 15th fastest in first practice this morning, finishing just 0.2 seconds slower than her team-mate after a technical problem on her opening lap.
"It was tough at the beginning," she told BBC Radio 5 live. "It was so nice to be out on track every lap, going quicker and getting more feel in the car. I'm just really happy to have completed a successful FP1 session."
"I know this track well and knew what I had to do every lap. I knew when to push the car and when to hold back.
"The team did a good job of preparing me - I knew what to do on every lap of the session. It feels so good to be driving a race weekend."
Nico Rosberg is the quickest man on track, the German clocking a 1:19.424 which is 0.333 seconds quicker than team-mate Lewis Hamilton. Rosberg then does another quick lap in an identical time. It's not very often that we see that...
FLASHBACK
Finn Valtteri Bottas is the first Williams driver to take podium finishes in consecutive races since German Nick Heidfeld at the 2005 Monaco and European Grands Prix.
Talking of Heidfeld, the 37-year-old, whose last F1 race was the 2011 Hungarian GP, is contesting the inaugural Formula E series for the Venturi team.
No lap times from Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg as yet, but they are out on track. The same can't be said for both Red Bulls who look content to sit this opening part of the session out.
Lots of drivers are out-braking themselves at Turn One and running wide onto the acres of run-off. Sauber's Adrian Sutil is just the latest to do so before rejoining unscathed.
Kimi Raikkonen goes fastest with a 1:20.263, four tenths quicker than Daniil Kvyat.
TEAM RADIO
Marcus Ericsson's race engineer: "Stop the car. Stop the car."
Caterham aren't having a great time of it at the moment. Tony Fernandes sold the team to a consortium and then they laid off several staff to cut costs.
The team are well off the pace with the chance of points this season looking very unlikely.
And to make things worse, Marcus Ericsson has stopped out on track just a few minutes into the session.
