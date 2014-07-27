Hungarian Grand Prix - race
Summary
- Ricciardo wins, Alonso 2nd, Hamilton 3rd
- Hamilton ignores orders to let Rosberg past
- Hamilton fights from last to third
- Briton spins on Lap One after pitlane start
- Ricciardo passes Alonso & Hamilton in closing laps
- Rosberg 4th, Massa 5th, Raikkonen 6th
- Vettel 7th, Bottas 8th, Vergne 9th, Button 10th
- Hamilton makes daring overtake past Vergne
- Ericsson, Grosjean, Gutierrez out
- Hulkenberg, Perez, Kobayashi out
- Two safety cars after big crashes
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Lewis Hamilton didn't look overjoyed with his performance in Hungary, but it was nevertheless an impressive drive from the pit lane to third.
Hamilton said he was "very, very shocked" to be asked to move over for team-mate Rosberg. The debrief might get quite tasty.
But despite his failure to win - which is what he exists to do - the positive for Hamilton is that the championship deficit to Rosberg was reduced by three points to 14.
Both Force Indias retired for the first time since the 2013 Malaysian Grand Prix. Nico Hulkenberg's race was ended when he was taken out by team-mate Sergio Perez.
Mexican Perez then saw his race end in the wall when he spun coming out of the final corner.
It was all going so well for Jean-Eric Vergne, when he ran as high as second, but the Frenchman faded in the Toro Rosso and eventually finished ninth on his 50th grand prix start.
Sebastian Vettel had looked in good shape to contend for the win early on, as he sat third. But he lost out when the first safety car came out and from then on was fighting to salvage something from his afternoon.
The German crossed the line seventh, meaning he has still never won in Hungary in eight visits. He has also now been beaten by Ricciardo nine times in 11 races.
Allan McNish
BBC Radio 5 live analyst
"That was one heck of a race. #NoVoiceLeft"
Nico Rosberg spent eight laps behind Lewis Hamilton and will have lost a bunch of time. Had he got past Hamilton, he may well have won the race, having finished just six seconds behind winner Daniel Ricciardo.
However, there is the argument that if he couldn't overtake Hamilton himself, he didn't deserve to win the race. This is racing after all.
It is the first time that Kimi Raikkonen has failed to finish on the podium in Hungary since 2006, but it was still his best performance - and result - of the season. The Finn ended up sixth, after a brilliant fight through the field from 16th. He also had a great wheel-to-wheel battle with Sebastian Vettel, coming out on top.
Nico Rosberg's fourth place is his lowest classified race finish of the year and he retains his record of still never having finished on the podium in Hungary. The German has also still never won back-to-back races in his F1 career, something his father Keke never managed either.
HUNGARIAN GP RESULT
1) Ricciardo 2) Alonso 3) Hamilton 4) Rosberg 5) Massa 6) Raikkonen 7) Vettel 8) Bottas 9) Vergne 10) Button
11) Sutil 12) Magnussen 13) Maldonado 14) Kvyat 15) Bianchi 16) Chilton
Retired: Gutierrez, Kobayashi, Perez, Hulkenberg, Grosjean and Ericsson
Lewis Hamilton's 63rd podium is a new British record, knocking countryman David Coulthard off top spot.
Lewis Hamilton has now had back-to-back podium finishes from 20th or lower on the grid. Will he have an easier afternoon next time out at Spa by having a smoother qualifying?
Fernando Alonso led more laps today than he has done in all of the last 24 races combined, such have been the long term problems at Ferrari. He is now the only man to score points in every race this season following Nico Hulkenberg's retirement.
Few people could have got that Ferrari to within a few laps of victory, but Fernando Alonso did just that. It was a sensational performance from the double world champion to take second.
It's his second podium finish of 2014, the Spaniard completing the final 31 laps of the race on one set of soft tyres.
Jennie Gow
BBC Radio 5 live pit-lane reporter
"Not a happy man... @nico_rosberg still thinking about the last lap."
By finishing third, Lewis Hamilton matches Sebastian Vettel's performance in the 2012 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as the last man to finish on the podium having started from the pit lane.
Both of Daniel Ricciardo's wins have come after making a pass for victory with three laps remaining. The Australian had never previously scored a point at the Hungaroring.
Nico Rosberg does not look happy as he conducts his post-race TV interviews.
DRIVER REACTION
Lewis Hamilton, who finished third: "It has been a pretty crazy weekend, a big thank you to the team they did a great job on the pit stops to help me today.
"The car has been fantastic but there were a lot of points lost this weekend. The brakes were very, very cold (at the start) and I was gone but I got going again and managed to push on from there."
Lewis Hamilton gets a huge cheer from the crowd, which has assembled in front of the podium. The Briton said earlier this weekend that this race is in his top three in terms of support from the fans.
DRIVER REACTION
Fernando Alonso, who finished second: "I am extremely satisfied, it has been a tough season so to get a podium is always a nice surprise.
"We took a gamble to try to get the victory and we got very close, I am extremely proud of my drive and the team and very proud of the result. We need some crazy races to get a podium and we took our chances today."
DRIVER REACTION
Race winner Daniel Ricciardo: "It feels as good as the first win, it really does. The safety car at first played to our advantage but the second one didn't really help us, but we got there in the end and I had to do the overtaking at the end which was fun.
"I am definitely going to celebrate tonight, party for a few days and enjoy a few days off. Then I will continue with the second half of the season and I can't wait for Spa but I want to thank the team for everything they have done to help me win my first races."
Mercedes edge closer to the 400-point mark as they top the constructors' championship with 393. Red Bull are second on 219 while Ferrari move back into third on 142. Williams are fourth on 135.
Lewis Hamilton has reduced the gap to championship leader and Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg to 11 points, with Daniel Ricciardo consolidating his third place in the standings, 60 points further back.
David Coulthard
BBC F1 co-commentator
"Never do the drivers stand on the podium without the hard work of hundreds of others and today was a real team effort, everything came together today for Red Bull and it was a great performance."
It's a proper trophy this weekend, not something red and brittle. Daniel Ricciardo hoists it above his head and takes in the applause.
THE TOP 10
1) Ricciardo 2) Alonso 3) Hamilton 4) Rosberg 5) Massa 6) Raikkonen 7) Vettel 8) Bottas 9) Vergne 10) Button
Lewis Hamilton shakes Daniel Ricciardo's hand as the Australian climbs aboard the top step of the podium before the national anthems ring out across the Hungaroring.
David Coulthard
BBC F1 co-commentator
"Ricciardo is the real deal. If we had any doubts before Canada it was put to bed then but that was just superb. It was great driving, strategy and performance from that man. He is going to be sharing the podium with two class world champions but he is a breath of fresh air."
Win, lose or draw, Daniel Ricciardo is smiling, but today, it's just that little bit wider. He's a great ambassador for the sport.