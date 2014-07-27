Hungarian Grand Prix - race

Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton didn't look overjoyed with his performance in Hungary, but it was nevertheless an impressive drive from the pit lane to third.

Hamilton said he was "very, very shocked" to be asked to move over for team-mate Rosberg. The debrief might get quite tasty.

But despite his failure to win - which is what he exists to do - the positive for Hamilton is that the championship deficit to Rosberg was reduced by three points to 14.

Can he chip into it further at Spa? You'll have to join us to find out. Enjoy the summer break and until next time, it's good afternoon from me.