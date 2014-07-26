Lewis Hamilton

Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying

Summary

  1. Rosberg on pole, Vettel 2nd, Bottas 3rd
  2. Hamilton out following big engine fire
  3. Ricciardo 4th, Alonso 5th, Massa 6th
  4. Magnussen crashes out after rain shower
  5. Button 7th, Vergne 8th
  6. Hulkenberg 9th, Magnussen 10th
  7. Rosberg top in Q1 & Q2
  8. Raikkonen out in Q1 after Bianchi makes Q2

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Lewis Hamilton
Have Lewis Hamilton's title hopes gone up in smoke? The Brit will have his work cut out in the race, but he's got a great car, he's a great driver and the weather may provide a helping hand.

Join me tomorrow to see how he gets on. Until then, I bid you good afternoon.

So that's it for the track action for today. The live text will resume at 12:00 BST tomorrow, with the lights going out at 13:00. BBC Radio 5 live will have commentary, too.

And don't forget you can watch highlights of qualifying on BBC Two at 17:40 BST today.

Now there are a couple of things that might tickle your fancy on the F1 pages.

Allan McNish explains race clothing technology

in this video while BBC weatherman Ian Fergusson informs us of the possibility of rain on Sunday
in the forecast.

And there is, of course, Andrew Benson's

qualifying report.

GET INVOLVED

#bbcf1

Terrence Pearce: ‏Bottas is a future world champion

Antony Turner: Apparently he's taken over #markwebber's bad luck baton

Ben Matthews: All of Rosberg's wins have come when Hamilton couldn't fight for it. 2 DNF, 1 Yellow, 1 Brake failure & 1 Mistake

Valtteri Bottas
Williams' Valtteri Bottas, who starts third: "It's a little bit of surprise but we knew Red Bull and Ferrari will be quick here. We have been able to work well as a team and today was a good day for us. We have a real chance to get some points here."

Sebastian Vettel
Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel, who qualified second: "I think probably the nature of the track suits us a little bit more - less straights but historically we've always has a competitive car around here, so we are a little closer but Rosberg's final lap was very good.

"The gap was a little bit bigger than we hoped for. If you can get everything perfect and Nico had a little bit of a wobble you can have a crack. Q3 was a little bit of a mixed bag, so with dry conditions at the end was optimum.

Nico Rosberg
"It's a pity for the team, not a good thing," adds Nico Rosberg of Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton's misfortune in qualifying. "We need to work on that. That's reliability. I would prefer to be out there battling for Lewis, that would give me the maximum adrenalin rush.

"I'm happy but it wasn't a gloves-off battle with Lewis. It takes away a bit of the happiness. Tomorrow will be a challenging race, especially with the weather coming, so it is all to play for."

Nico Rosberg
Nico Rosberg, who starts on pole: "Qualifying three was a really big challenge, the track was changing all time at the beginning. Starting the lap, I was the first one to arrive at the first corner, it was difficult to judge.

"It was very, very wet so I did take it a bit easy and I managed to avoid crashing. It was just massively difficult down there. From then on, it was easier as it started drying again. My last lap, it was nice to nail it."

Daniil Kvyat
Daniil Kvyat's qualifying didn't quite go to plan either, the Russian touching the white line which unsettled the car and sent him spinning out. He qualified 11th.

Podium
The top three - (left to right Sebastian Vettel, Nico Rosberg and Valtteri Bottas) - pose for a post-qualifying photo before heading upstairs for the news conference. We'll hear from them shortly.

Mercedes: Devastating misfortune for Lewis. But he did it in Hockenheim, he can do it again here: bring on the #HungarianGP.

Kevin Magnussen
AP

Here's a shot of Kevin Magnussen's severely damaged McLaren, after he was caught out by the tricky wet conditions at Turn One.

Lewis Hamilton will start either 21st or in the pit lane, depending on their strategy. The Briton can at least take solace in the fact rain could cause chaos in tomorrow race which will help him rise through the field.

BBC weatherman Ian Fergusson: "Wow....so, so close to a drenching...a higher chance of showers tomorrow, however."

QUALIFYING RESULT

1) Rosberg 2) Vettel 3) Bottas 4) Ricciardo 5) Alonso 6) Massa 7) Button 8) Vergne 9) Hulkenberg 10) Magnussen

11) Kvyat 12) Sutil 13) Perez 14) Gutierrez 15) Grosjean 16) Bianchi

17) Raikkonen 18) Kobayashi 19) Chilton 20) Ericsson

Did not set a time: Hamilton, Maldonado

In the end, it wasn't even close, as Nico Rosberg reclaims top spot by a massive 0.486 seconds.

POLE POSITION

Nico Rosberg takes pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel
Sebastian Vettel goes fastest! Remarkable!

Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas nails a fantastic lap to go second, just 0.118 seconds off the pace.

Jenson Button goes fourth, one second off the pace. Good effort from the 2009 world champion, who has won here twice.

Jean-Eric Vergne goes fifth quickest in the Toro Rosso while Red Bull tell Sebastian Vettel to watch out for some potential rain down at Turn One.

Nico Rosberg goes quickest, by 0.179 seconds. Sebastian Vettel down to second, with Valtteri Bottas third and Daniel Ricciardo fourth.

GET INVOLVED

#bbcf1 or text 81111

Lewis Hamilton
EPA

Oli: Shame Hamilton didn't have his fire in Q3. The rain would've put the fire out!

Adam Mills: Anyone for a Button/Hulkenburg front row in the rain?

Döm: @alo_oficial said at the start of the season that the Mercs would be separated only by reliability, turns out he was right.

Sebastian Vettel pops to the top of the charts, the Red Bull driver clocking a 1:23.414, which is eight tenths quicker than anyone else. Nico Rosberg starts a quick lap.

So Valtteri Bottas leads the way from Fernando Alonso, Jenson Button, Daniel Ricciardo, Felipe Massa, Nico Rosberg and Sebastian Vettel.

Nico Rosberg sets the first timed lap, a 1:26.488 - but that was a cautious attempt. Daniel Ricciardo and then Valtteri Bottas better it.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen talking to Jennie Gow: "I checked with them three times saying: 'Are you 100% percent sure?'"

Raikkonen was knocked out in Q1 after the team chose to gamble on just doing a run on the medium tyres.

GO! GO! GO!

We're back under way at the Hungaroring, with slick tyres the order of the day. The rain has stopped.

BBC weatherman Ian Fergusson: "Apparent failure of rain radar meant teams blind to risk at start of Q3 albeit UBIMET did issue advisory of imminent rain."

The session will restart in one minute.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner stands up and leans over the roof of the team's pit wall to assess the conditions. His driver Sebastian Vettel is discussing tyre options for when they go back out.

RED FLAG

We've still got the red flags out while the marshals attempt to fix the barriers back in place at Turn One.

RED FLAG

So the clock stops at nine minutes and 59 seconds. Everyone - apart from Kevin Magnussen - returns to the pits.

RED FLAG

Jenson Button made it round the corner, but Fernando Alonso got caught out. "Very scary down there," say Button on team radio. "There's no grip at all. Very scary."

CRASH!

McLaren's Kevin Magnussen follows him off track, but he hits the barriers after locking his tyres, bringing out the red flags.

Nico Rosberg gets caught out by the conditions at Turn One and runs wide!

The umbrellas are popping up in the grandstands, which are pretty packed compared to Hockenheim last weekend.

GET INVOLVED

#bbcf1 or text 81111

Justin-Michael: If not for the reliability issues on the #44 Mercedes there would be no title chase Lewis would be free and clear.

Jacob Wells: Can't believe @LewisHamilton's luck. If Rosberg wins the title like this it'll be such a hollow victory

Sean Harrison: ‏BBC weather predicting showers in Budapest tomorrow afternoon. Some chance for Hamilton?

FINAL QUALIFYING STARTS

Nico Rosberg is the first man out on track, the drivers will be keen to get a lap in on dry tyres as soon as possible in case the rain intensifies.

It's raining!

