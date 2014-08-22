Belgian Grand Prix - Practice Two

Lewis Hamilton, still the pacesetter with 1:49:189, is told over team radio that he is "half a tenth faster" than team-mate Nico Rosberg on his last lap.

That came after Mercedes executive director Toto Wolff gave some interesting insight into the team's thinking after Hamilton's failure to follow team orders in Hungary.

Wolff says the situation "needed a little bit of mediating, management, caressing, hard words", adding: "You cannot expect it to run super-smoothly. You don't expect when your team-mate has one more stop to do that you make his life difficult. On the other hand you cannot ruin one's race by expecting him to lose a couple of hundred metres. It was a matter of the words used not the principle.

"We probably shouldn't have said to Nico that Lewis was going to let him through, we should have said he won't make your life difficult."