Belgian Grand Prix - Qualifying

Well it is time to bring this live text commentary to a close. Join us again for Sunday's race to find out who will come out on top of what promises to be an absolute thriller.
It could barely be much closer between Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton, but maybe someone else will have something to say?
Until tomorrow, goodbye.
A good natured top three with handshakes all round. But with the reigning world champion, a former world champion and the championship leader, there may not be the same kind of pleasantries on the circuit tomorrow. Each one will be desperate for the win.
Istvan Simon: Not only the 4th pole in a row for Nico Rosberg. German beats Lewis on the 4th "Lewis-fav track": Monaco, Montreal, Silverstone & Spa.
Sebastian Vettel, who qualified third, has given himself the perfect chance to avoid an unwanted record - that being the longest podiumless streak of his entire Red Bull career. That would be five races if he does not finish in the top three tomorrow, and he can take heart from his previous performances at Spa having been on the podium at each of the last three races there, winning in 2011 and 2013.
Hamilton's hope
Having to get past Nico Rosberg is clearly not a major cause for concern for Lewis Hamilton. He only needs to look back to his performance in Hungary last time out, where he spent more time ahead of his Mercedes's team-mate (39 laps) than behind him (31 laps), despite Rosberg starting from pole and Hamilton from the back of the grid.
A case of mixed feelings for Lewis Hamilton? He is back on the front row after some nightmare qualifying days, but little mistakes surely cost him the chance of taking pole. Was there further reliability issues, or is he just trying too hard?
Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel, who qualified third: "It would have been nice to have finished further up the grid, but obviously the gap is quite big. It was the best we could have don today. It was tricky out there. I got a fast lap in in the end, because the circuit picked up. It was tight for us behind the Mercedes - it was a good challenge and for sure, I'm happy with third."
David Coulthard
BBC F1 co-commentator
"Lewis Hamilton certainly looked out of sorts. He looked uncomfortable out there. A disc does not glaze itself, though, a driver is part of the process so I am sure when they have the analysis they will work out if it was a mistake on his part or the driving Gods again."
Lewis Hamilton, who qualified second: "I had a glazed front left brake disc so the car was pulling to the left or to the right, and there was nothing I could do to get rid of it. I had to bring the brake balance further back, losing massive amounts out of Turn 1."
"It's more fun in the dry, but it's still a huge challenge as Nico said - considering that it was quite good today."
Mercedes' Nico Rosberg, who secured pole: "It is awesome at this track, it is one of the most special tracks of the year. It was not quite as difficult out here as some other occasions because the conditions was pretty much always intermediates.
"I am really happy, the car was handling well. Together with my engineers we fine tuned it perfectly and got there in the end. It is only qualifying, a long race tomorrow but I am very happy.
"Eau Rouge I was feeling good through it, really going for it and maybe that it where I made my time."
McLaren's Kevin Magnussen, who qualified seventh: "I am pleased. It was tricky conditions. Q1 was close, I was lucky to get through but in the end Q3 worked out well. I had a good feeling in the car. It is a real pleasure to drive on this track, it is great fun and hopefully we can do what we came here to do - get some good points and a good result."
Eddie Jordan
BBC F1 chief analyst
"The lap never looked easy for Lewis Hamilton. He was struggling right from the start of it and every time he was up, because he was quickest in the first sector, small little errors cost him. Mercedes are so far ahead it does not really matter. I don't think there is any real disadvantage where they are starting from and I expect Hamilton to fight hard. He will want to close that gap as much as he can and I think it is very exciting. It is very finely poised."
FAST FACT
Nico Rosberg's pole position is his seventh of the season and fourth in a row.
QUALIFYING RESULT
1) Nico Rosberg 2) Lewis Hamilton 3) Sebastian Vettel 4) Fernando Alonso 5) Daniel Ricciardo 6) Valtteri Bottas 7) Kevin Magnussen 8) Kimi Raikkonen 9) Felipe Massa 10) Jenson Button
Lewis Hamilton's final effort is not enough as he finishes two tenths of a second off his team-mate. Fantastic stuff from Nico Rosberg as he just kept his cool throughout.
POLE POSITION
MERCEDES' NICO ROSBERG TAKES POLE POSITION FOR SUNDAY'S BELGIAN GRAND PRIX.
The chequered flag is out and Lewis Hamilton is pushing now to try and get pole. It is surely all between himself and Nico Rosberg but a couple of mistakes for Hamilton might hold him back. Tense stuff.
At the moment it is Nico Rosberg in P1 with Lewis Hamilton second, Sebastian Vettel third and Fernando Alonso fourth.
Brief spell of relative silence as drivers dive in for fresh inters. Into the final two minutes.
Lewis Hamilton improves considerably to move to within 0.6s of pacesetter and Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg. Hamilton then loses the rear end of his car at the final corner and plays it safe, he is comfortably clear of the rest at the moment with Sebastian Vettel's best time 2.4s off the Briton's.
Nico Rosberg gets us off the mark with 2:05.698, with Sebastian Vettel's first effort of 2:08.141 putting him in P2, ahead of Fernando Alonso. Lewis Hamilton is ninth quickest at the moment.
Lewis Hamilton runs wide at La Source but no drama, although he reports over team radio the car is pulling to one side. The track is drying out but will those rain showers in the distance have a part to play?
Lewis Hamilton is straight out on the circuit, with Sebastian Vettel following him out. Fernando Alonso joins them before quickly gliding off at Les Combes on his first lap. Slippery out there.
BBC pit-lane reporter Tom Clarkson: "I have just been told by one of the teams there are rain showers 7km from the track. It is dry now and whether those rain showers hit we don't know."
FINAL QUALIFYING STARTS
Here we go then with the part of final qualifying. The Mercedes were some 1.7 seconds quicker than their rivals in Q2, but who will be celebrating pole in 12 minutes time?
Pirelli: The two Mercedes in front again, Alonso comes third. Session run exclusively on the Green inters. Q3 next..
Daniil Kvyat just misses out and frustration seems to get the better of him as he spins after the chequered flag having had just one hand on the wheel, something appearing to have annoyed him.
IN
1) Lewis Hamilton 2) Nico Rosberg 3) Fernando Alonso 4) Valtteri Bottas 5) Kimi Raikkonen 6) Felipe Massa 7) Sebastian Vettel 8) Kevin Magnussen 9) Daniel Ricciardo 10) Jenson Button
Lewis Hamilton finishes fastest in the second part of qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton improves in P1 with 2:06.609 but Jenson Button drops into the danger zone as the chequered flag comes out...
Still the Mercedes duo leading the way and there is over a second between Nico Rosberg in P2 and Fernando Alonso in P3.
With under three minutes left, Jules Bianchi, Romain Grosjean, Adrian Sutil, Sergio Perez, Jean-Eric Vergne and Daniil Kvyat are the six in danger.
The rain looks to be getting heavier, causing a few wobbles for drivers. Lewis Hamilton skates over the top of Eau Rouge, displaying lightening-fast reaction to keep it together. Nico Rosberg runs wide soon after but improves, a 2:07.494 putting him just under half a second off Hamilton's best.
Another Lotus finds itself facing the wrong way as Romain Grosjean follows Pastor Maldonado's lead with a spin, this time at La Source. Valtteri Bottas goes fastest with 2:08.591 but Fernando Alonso, Nico Rosberg and then Lewis Hamilton all go quicker.
Rian Hoskins: Bianchi has been superb. One of the drivers of the season. He could have one more year at Marussia and could go to Ferrari for 2016. Emily Rogers: All I have done today is watch Formula 1!Lyndon Roberts: If conditions stay like this, Button should have a good weekend, despite the dreadful car...
Romain Grosjean once again expresses concern about the rear end of his Lotus - he had the same concerns yesterday. Grosjean claims the first timed effort of Q2 with 2:13.974 but expect that to be bettered quickly.
"This run could be the fastest of the session," Sergio Perez is told over the radio with the teams expecting more rain. Perez's Force India is one of 15 cars out on the circuit at the moment.
