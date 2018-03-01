Formula 1 testing - day four

App users may need to click on the above to view the above tweets.
By Gary Rose
Out goes Stoffel Vandoorne in the McLaren leaving Valtteri Bottas as the only driver yet to head out for a reccie.
Blue is the colour
As you can see from the below video, it's still very damp at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Full wets are the order of the day as the drivers embark on their installation laps.
Go! Go! Go!
PING!
The green light goes and and we're good to go.
Lots of eager beavers out there this morning as Sebastian Vettel, Pierre Gasly, Sergey Sirotkin, Kevin Magnussen and Marcus Ericsson blast straight out onto the circuit.
What happened on Wednesday
Fernando Alonso DOMINATED the day, that's what happened on Wednesday.
Granted, he was the only driver to set a time due to the conditions but details shmetails, it's just great to see McLaren top of the order again.
It's a bit damp on the track this morning but comparatively warmer to yesterday - 7C air temperature and 9C track temperature.
Almost time to get cracking.
Busy, busy, busy
But a bit of fog ain't going to stop us today!
It appears to be clearing quite quickly and with teams having to make up for lost time expect it to be VERY busy on the track today - so busy, in fact, that lunch has been binned to squeeze an extra hour of testing in.
Sandwiches at the desk it is today then.
We haven't had fog yet, have we? Then it's that today...
The snow in Spain falls mainly on...
... the circuit Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya?
That was certainly the case on Wednesday as the white stuff effectively rendered the third day of testing a write off.
It means that so far this week we've had some sunshine, some rain and a lot of snow, is there anything else the weather can throw at us on day four?