Formula 1 testing - day four

Vote: Who has the best-looking car for 2018?

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Final day of opening pre-season test
  2. Snow affected days two and three
  3. Conditions better on Thursday
  4. Testing to run from 08:00-17:00 GMT with no break for lunch
  5. Get involved using #bbcf1

Live Reporting

By Gary Rose

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Last chance to vote

Best-looking car

.
FIA

All this week we've been asking you to vote for which car you think looks the best this year.

The vote closes at 12:00 GMT today so if you haven't made your choice, do so now. You will also be able to see which one is currently leading the way.

Vote here.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Out goes Stoffel Vandoorne in the McLaren leaving Valtteri Bottas as the only driver yet to head out for a reccie.

View more on twitter

App users may need to click on the above to view the tweet.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Blue is the colour

As you can see from the below video, it's still very damp at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Full wets are the order of the day as the drivers embark on their installation laps.

View more on twitter

App users may need to click on the above to view the tweet.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Go! Go! Go!

PING!

The green light goes and and we're good to go.

Lots of eager beavers out there this morning as Sebastian Vettel, Pierre Gasly, Sergey Sirotkin, Kevin Magnussen and Marcus Ericsson blast straight out onto the circuit.

View more on twitter

App users may need to click on the above to view the tweet.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

What happened on Wednesday

Fernando Alonso DOMINATED the day, that's what happened on Wednesday.

Granted, he was the only driver to set a time due to the conditions but details shmetails, it's just great to see McLaren top of the order again.

.
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

It's a bit damp on the track this morning but comparatively warmer to yesterday - 7C air temperature and 9C track temperature.

Almost time to get cracking.

View more on twitter
View more on twitter

App users may need to click on the above to view the above tweets.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Busy, busy, busy

But a bit of fog ain't going to stop us today!

It appears to be clearing quite quickly and with teams having to make up for lost time expect it to be VERY busy on the track today - so busy, in fact, that lunch has been binned to squeeze an extra hour of testing in.

Sandwiches at the desk it is today then.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

We haven't had fog yet, have we? Then it's that today...

View more on twitter

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The snow in Spain falls mainly on...

.
.
Snow at the circuit on Wednesday

... the circuit Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya?

That was certainly the case on Wednesday as the white stuff effectively rendered the third day of testing a write off.

It means that so far this week we've had some sunshine, some rain and a lot of snow, is there anything else the weather can throw at us on day four?

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top