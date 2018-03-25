FA People’s Cup semi-finals
Catch up with Saturday's semi-final action here and re-live the first-round action from the FA People's Cup on the iPlayer.
Summary
- AM: Disability Youth/Adult Male Prem Disability
- PM: Male Disability Prem/Champ & Adult Male
- Over 700 teams playing in semi-finals across 23 venues
- Over 100 teams will make it to the finals at St George's Park
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Road trip
St Agnes have gone all the way from Cornwall to the FA People's Cup venue in Bristol for today's semi-finals.
We - with the help of an online mapping tool - make that 174 miles.
Can anyone else out their beat that? Where are you travelling from to get to your venue?
'This is how to win a final'
And here's a sublime goal by Wilts FC Walking Football yesterday.
Intercepted, no touch needed, drilled in.
Bill: Really proud of the Brighton Seals Walking Football team going through to the finals of the FA People's Cup.
All teams played in the right spirit, a great day's football!
Send us your images, videos and tweets via #FAPeoplesCup and emailing getinspired@bbc.co.uk
It's St Agnes Championship v Club Plymouth who get us underway in the Adult Male Premiership Disability in Bristol...
'All set and ready'
And Crawley Town Flyers will be in Wimbledon as well (in the Adult Male League Disability category)...
Zak from Cheshunt FC Inclusive is prepped for match day.
They'll be competing in the Adult Male Championship Disability in Wimbledon.
Good luck ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Despite the sun being out, it's also quite chilly out there this morning.
CP United FC are doing the right thing and warming up properly before their matches in the Youth Disability category in Manchester...
Good luck from Leicestershire
They all get a team briefing before the action gets underway...
And here's the obligatory group-team photo before the start of the Adult Male League Disability category in Birmingham...
Watch out for Aylestone Park in the Youth Disability category in Birmingham - they were lucky enough to get some professional tips during a trip to train with the Leicester first-team squad on Friday.
And it seems the team are raring to go this morning ...
Adam: Representing Hull in Bradford for the FA People's Cup. Well that's if our captain clears his hangover. #FAPeoplesCup
Vincent: Good luck to @RInclusive in #FAPeoplesCup enjoy the day. Have a great time #GetInspired
KICK-OFF
Our morning action will be getting underway in the venues across the country.
They even got to play each...
Here's a nice picture from yesterday. It's the Canterbury Old Bags and Crawley Old Girls after taking part in the Female Vets category in Wimbledon on Saturday...
Carol Bates, seen below chatting with the FA People's Cup presenter Nick Bright, started the Crawley Old Bags because she’s always been passionate about football.
She believes people her age are the "missed generation" of women’s football because when they were younger (in the 70s) they weren’t allowed to play.
They want to inspire women to play football and "begged" the Football League Trust for some funding to help set the group up.
They have played in the FA People's Cup for the past two years and some ladies from Canterbury were so inspired they formed the Canterbury Old Bags.
We're already hearing from some of you supporting players competing today.
Let us know how you're getting to the venues, who you're supporting, what's your chosen fuel for the day - anything really! It's your competition so we'd love to hear from you.
Yesterday's best bits
So, we'll have another jam-packed day of action today but let's have quick look back at yesterday.
The U14 Boys and Girls categories played across the country in the morning. In the afternoon it was the turn of Adult Female, Male and Female Vets and Walking Football.
Here are some of the best bits ...
Schedule for the day
Here's who's playing when..
Looking forward to it ...
The FA are looking forward to it. We are looking forward to it. We hope you're looking forward to it, too.
Good morning!
Welcome to day two of the FA People's Cup semi-finals.
We saw some great goals, agile saves, neat tricks and plenty of smiling faces across eight different categories in Saturday's action.
And we've got teams in five more categories who will be battling it out to try and reach the finals, which take place at St George's Park.