The Open second round as it happened

- Rory McIlroy moves to -12 and leads Dustin Johnson by four
- Sergio Garcia, Francesco Molinari, Ryan Moore, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Rickie Fowler -6
- Tiger Woods birdies the last to finish +2 and right on the cut mark
- Marc Warren -5; Adam Scott -3; Justin Rose -2; Phil Mickelson level
- Players to miss the cut at +2: Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter Bubba Watson
By Ben Dirs, Andy Cryer and Luke Reddy
All times stated are UK
Birkenhead amateur John Singleton birdies the last for a sparkling round of 70. He misses the cut by two shots but what a week it's been for the factory worker, who may never experience the like again. His playing partner, Scotland's Marc Warren, will be back on Saturday after an even more impressive 68 left him five under, seven shots off the lead and in a tie for ninth. Warren's former swing coach? The sadly departed Bob Torrance. Night.
Leaders: -12 Rory McIlroy; -8 Dustion Johnson; -6 Sergio Garcia, Francesco Molinari, Ryan Moore, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Rickie Fowler.
We have a two-tee start on Saturday, because of the expected bad weather - first tees are 0900 BST, BBC coverage starts at 1000. Sir Nick Faldo is in with a 77 for +9 overall, he'll presumably be in a commentary box for the rest of the weekend.
Here are some more favourites from BBC Sport's Ken Brown after his Q&A session on Twitter earlier today.
Daniel Trotter: Clearly the wind has picked up, who do you think is the best wind player in the field this year?
KB: I'd say Sergio Garcia - he's a wonderful ball striker in the wind.
Jamie Kellett: Who decides where the pin is each day and When do the players find out where it is?
KB: They can find out from 5am on the day's play, when they're released by the R&A.
Jess CB: Have you ever played a shot out of a tree a la Bernhard Langer's effort at Fulford in 1981?
KB: No, although I have chipped of gorse bushes and all sorts of other stupid spots.
So at 12:45 BST, BBC Sport's Ken Brown answered your golfing questions on the BBC Sport Twitter page when you used #kenonthecourse
Here's a selection of the favourites:
Eoin Cooper Marsh: Who would bring home the bacon amongst the BBC team in a match these days?
KB: It certainly wouldn't be me. I think it would be Mark James.
LinksRobbie: What course not on the open rota would you like to see added?
KB: I'd like to see Royal Dornoch added, and Harpenden Common Golf Club.
Weather-wise, it's looking rotten - at least for the early starters on Saturday. Thundery showers are expected, with torrential downpours and hail also likely. Luckily for the leaders, it's expected to dry out later on - Rory McIlroy bombing into damp greens could be a sight to behold.
Watch McIlroy's best shots
Rory McIlroy carded a second successive round of 66 to secure a commanding four-shot lead on 12 under heading into the weekend.
Watch his top five shots
Sad news about super-coach Bob Torrance, who died today. Bob coached his son Sam and many, many others, including two-time Open champion Padraig Harrington, former world number one Ian Woosnam, the great Seve Ballesteros, Sir Sean Connery and many ordinary Sunday hackers.
Shot of the day
Sergio Garcia holes out with a stunning approach shot on hole two of his second round at the Open Championship at Hoylake.
After a round of 68 on Thursday, an early eagle on the par-four second was the perfect start for the Spaniard still hunting his first major title.
Watch it
Good to see local hero John Singleton enjoying himself today - the resin factory worker came through regional qualifying in Cheshire and is one under for the day through 16, after a 78 on Thursday.
McIlroy leads the Open by four on 12 under
Mark James
Former Ryder Cup captain on BBC TV
"The late starters yesterday and early starters today were burned by the draw but there's nothing you can do.
"Rory McIlroy's play is phenomenal. He not only drives it further than most, it's straighter too. He's chipping well, putting well and using his head.
"He probably was a little bit anxious. When you hit a bogey at the first and misjudge it quite badly. He got up and down at the third and then when he birdied the fifth he settled down and saw that there were birdies in him.
"He was purring along on the back nine and it was just a case of how many birdies he was going to make coming in."
Rory McIlroy banishes curse of 'Freaky Friday' and a pheasant first
BBC Radio 5 live
Rory McIlroy spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live after a second consecutive six-under-par 66 to lead the Open by four shots from American Dustin Johnson.
On the curse of 'Freaky Friday': "I think you guys were making a bigger deal out of it than I was. But, yeah, I played really well. Overall, another, really, really good day."
On waiting at the eighth green until a pheasant allowed him to putt: "There's a first time for everything. I'm sure there have been some swans or geese or something but never a pheasant."
On feeling in prime form, physically and mentally: "It's good. I've been lucky enough to have this feeling at majors before and hopefully I'll be able to do it again.
"It gives me a lot of confidence, I haven't been in this position before in an Open championship though I feel really in control of my golf game."
It's a 68 for 2010 champion Louis Oosthuizen, he's six under and six behind leader McIlroy. Graeme McDowell cards a 69 for level.
Leader McIlroy enjoys Open challenge
Rory McIlroy speaking to BBC Sport after a second successive round of 66 helped him take a four-shot lead on 12 under: "Watching the coverage this morning it looked tough, they were struggling for birdies and to make ground. I just wanted to stick to my gameplan. I had a shaky start with a bogey at the start but settled in and just played really well.
"Bogeying the first, I think I had 85 yards to the pin for my second shot, it wasn't the best start but I knew I was playing well and was just telling myself to stick to my gameplan and do what I can do.
"Depending on what weather we get, I'm looking forward to it. I've been in this position before and enjoyed it and I'll try to enjoy it again. My self belief knowing I've been here before that will stand me in good stead over the weekend."
Dubuisson makes birdie number six at 16 and moves into a tie for 14th on three under par. Three-time champion Sir Nick Faldo is eight over through 16, only one birdie in two days for the old master.
Catch the birdie
Catch the birdie

Did you miss the pheasant interrupting Open leader Rory McIlroy's putt on the eighth hole?
Not many Frenchmen out there today but Victor Dubuisson is going well, four under through 16 and two under for the week. Stephen Gallacher drops in a long par putt on 17 to stay two under, McDowell finds the sand with his second at 18. Oosthuizen joins him.
Molinari 'proud' of back nine fightback
Francesco Molinari speaking to BBC Sport after shooting a round of 70 that leaves him six under par with a share of third place going into the weekend:
"It was very tough but I'm very proud the way I fought back on the back nine," said the Italian. "It's great to see how I recovered, played some really good golf on the back nine and I'm happy with what I did.
"I usually keep an eye on the leaderboard but it's still tough conditions out there. You need to be 100% focused on what you're doing.
"It's nice to be up there with my brother Edoardo. Matteo didn't have a great day today but he can still recover and it's great to see for my brother and for Italian golf in general."
Leaderboard
Selected others: -5: Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Jim Furyk (US), George Coetzee (SA), -4: Robert Karlsson (Swe), Hideki Matsuyama (Jap), Jmimy Walker (US), Marc Warren (Sco); -3: Adam Scott (Aus), Edoardo Molinari (Ita), (SA);-2: Justin Rose (Eng), Stephen Gallacher (Sco), Matteo Manassero (Ita)
-1: Shane Lowry (Ire); Par: Phil Mickelson (US), Jason Dufner (US), Darren Clarke (NI); +1: Henrik Stenson (Swe); +2 Tiger Woods (US), Luke Donald (Eng); +3 Ian Poulter (Eng)
Projected cut: +2
Set to miss cut: Lee Westwood (Eng), Bubba Watson (US), Ernie Els (SA)Official Open leaderboard; Clubhouse scores
Fly on the wall (mic) coverage
We do our best to bring you up close and personal coverage and some of you are loving the constant buzzing noise today as it appears a bee, wasp or fly has set up camp next to one of the microphones.
Jamie Morrallon Twitter: Seriously, how loveable is the BBC Open 'Fly'? Bring him back for the weekend. What a character. James Blake: Is there a fly in the commentary box at 18?
Ok, not all of you.Jane Wood: Send someone to @Morrisons for fly spray!!Chris Donnell: They need to kill the fly that's near the microphone on the golf coverage! Annoying!
Still, it makes you want to fetch the picnic basket, graze in some hay and soak up the rays doesn't it? Make the most of it, tomorrow the weather doesn't look so appealing.
Dustin Johnson cards 65 for -8, four behind McIlroy
Marc Warren with a slip-slider down the hill on 15 and that's a neat effort, he'll remain four under. Poulter makes birdie at the last to move to +3, but it doesn't look like it will be enough for a weekend spot. Jimmy Walker in with a 71, including five birdies on the back nine, and he's four under. Dustin finishes with birdie for a 65 and eight over for the week - not a single bogey on his card and he heads into the weekend four behind leader McIlroy.
Marc Warren rolls in a birdie on 14 and the Scot moves to -4, eight off the lead. Another birdie for Matt Kuchar at 16, he moves back into the red. Alas, Ian Poulter made bogey on 17, found a bunker on 18 and looks set to miss the weekend.
Tiger hopes to echo Paul Lawrie magic at 1999 Open
Tiger Woods after a 77 left him two over par, way behind leader Rory McIlroy, told BBC Radio 5 live: "I got off to a terrible start again. I had some opportunities but I never made anything. I had myself in good position to make birdies but I never did.
"Hopefully I can do something like Paul did in 1999, make up 10 in one day."
Paul Lawrieclinched the title at Carnoustie when he came from 10 shots behind.
Vote result
Earlier we asked you which is the best venue for The Open.
Unsurprisingly, 51.5% of you chose the Home of Golf, St Andrews, while Carnoustie came second with 10.2% of the votes. 8.2% said other - perhaps fans of Sandwich and Royal Lytham...
Iain Carter
BBC golf correspondent at Hoylake
Not to diminish his (Rory McIlroy's) performance but the draw has fallen his way. He will have a soft golf course to play on tomorrow just as the rain stops falling. It's made for him.
These performances echo what Martin Kaymer did at Pinehurst. So it's definitely within McIlroy's compass to run away from this position.
Martin Kaymer took a six-shot lead into the weekend at last month's US Open andcoasted to victory by eight strokes.
McIlroy cards a second 66 for -12, leads by five
McIlroy with his six-footer at the last... in it goes - the Northern Irishman is 12 under after two rounds of 66 and leads Dustin Johnson, in second, by five.
Leaders: -12 - Rory McIlroy; -7 - Dustin Johnson; -6 - Sergio Garcia, Francesco Molinari, Ryan Moore, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Rickie Fowler.Official Open leaderboard; Clubhouse scores
Matsuyama floating one in from just off the green, could be another shot gone for the young Japanese player... misses from 12 feet, that's a six, a round of 74 and -1 for the tournament. Spieth misses his birdie attempt and that's a 75 for +2, he'll be here this weekend. Just.
Mark James
Former Ryder Cup captain on BBC TV
"Supposedly this is "dodgy Friday" for Rory McIlroy but after a few problems on the early holes he has looked majestic."
McIlroy is playing his third from the middle of the 18th fairway, should get this close and get up and down... clipped it, looks like it's going to race by but puts on the breaks and finishes six or seven feet from the pin.
Jay Townsend
Former European Tour golfer on BBC Radio 5 live
So is it Rory McIlroy's to lose already?
"It's way too early for that. But you know what, people count their eggs before they hatch. I was called contrary yesterday, but I think I was right.
"He looks like he's in control, he has a timing swing and when his timing is good, when he's in sync, even if everybody else plays to the best of their ability he wins by five or six."
Rory McIlroy clips out of the rough and, from the middle of the fairway, has a great shout at a final birdie of the day. Seconds later Dustin Johnson finishes off from a couple of feet at 17 to move to seven under.
Schwartzel moves to -6
South African Charl Schwartzel finishes with three straight birdies to make a 67 that sees him join the bunch with a share of second, five shots behind Rory McIlroy.
Dustin Johnson (-6) looks set to continue his charge, pitching to within a few feet on 17 as he looks for a sixth birdie of his bogey-free day.
McIlroy on the 18th
Leaders: -11 - Rory McIlroy; -6 - Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Francesco Molinari, Ryan Moore, Louis Oosthuizen and Rickie Fowler
One more hole for McIlroy and here he is chucking the kitchen sink at another one on 18... dragged it left, playing out of some cabbage...
McIlroy birdies 17, moves to -11 and leads by four
Scotland's Marc Warren moves to three under par with back-to-back birdies at 11 and 12. Matsuyama leaves himself with too much work to do at 17 and he drops back to -2. Jimmy Walker is four under after a birdie at 16. He was six off the lead, he's not seven, McIlroy squeezed in that birdie putt on 17...
McIlroy with his second at 17, he has a mere wedge in and he caresses it to within 10 feet. Johnson for birdie at 16... leaves it right from six or seven feet and stays -6. Poulter moves to +3 with a birdie on 16, he could do with another one to make sure.
Leaders: Rory McIlroy -10; Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Francesco Molinari, Ryan Moore, Louis Oosthuizen and Rickie Fowler -6
Peter Alliss
BBC Sport commentator
"Whether he wants to be or not Tiger's here for the weekend but I'm sure he'd rather be here than not."
Woods birdies 18th to make cut
Stenson will be hear this weekend, he makes birdie at the last for a 73 and +1 overall. Here's Woods with an eight-footer... nails it! He's here for the weekend, just inside the cut line. But it's a round of 77 and his game is very far from where it once was. Cabrera is also around for the weekend after a smart round of 69, and let's just say he looks far more excited about the prospect than Tiger does.
Vital putt for Woods
Woods, who faces a tricky chip over a bunker, has never missed two cuts in a row as a pro and he's got a nasty one coming back for birdie. Massive. Schwartzel makes birdie on 17 to get back to -5 and into a tie for eighth.
McIlroy makes that saver on 16 and that was a handy bit of scrambling from the leader. Woods looks to be toast - his approach at 18 misses to the right and the look on his face says it all: "Where on earth name did my game go?"
McIlroy with the big furniture on 17 and he ding-dongs one down there, that's absolutely gigantic, he's got about 50 yards left. "I want what he's having," says Peter Alliss. I'll gladly take the crumbs from the table...
The bearded Casey for eagle on 18 - uphill, leaves it just left, but will pop in for a round of 71, one over and a weekend spot. Matsuyama for birdie at 16 and his long-range effort curls a little too soon. Jordan Spieth misses his birdie attempt at 16 and stays +2.