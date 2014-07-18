The Open second round as it happened

Here are some more favourites from BBC Sport's Ken Brown after his Q&A session on Twitter earlier today.

Daniel Trotter: Clearly the wind has picked up, who do you think is the best wind player in the field this year?

KB: I'd say Sergio Garcia - he's a wonderful ball striker in the wind.

Jamie Kellett: Who decides where the pin is each day and When do the players find out where it is?

KB: They can find out from 5am on the day's play, when they're released by the R&A.

Jess CB: Have you ever played a shot out of a tree a la Bernhard Langer's effort at Fulford in 1981?

KB: No, although I have chipped of gorse bushes and all sorts of other stupid spots.