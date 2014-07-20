The Open - holes 13-15

Getty Images

Rory McIlroy thanks the usual suspects as he holds the Claret Jug and gives his winner's speech: "The Open is the one we all want, the one we all strive for. To hold this Claret Jug is an amazing feeling.

"The course is a very, very good test of golf. I am delighted with the way it was set up, it seemed to work in my favour. The fans have turned out in their thousands and on behalf of all the players I'd like to say thank you. The support has been terrific all week. Even though I am a Manchester United fan, I still got good support.

"It was a pleasure to play with Rickie and no doubt your time will come, Sergio too. Two of the best players in the world. This is the first major my mother has been at that I have won, so mum, this one is for you. I can't wait to defend this at St Andrews next year."