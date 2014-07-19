The Open - leaderboard

More from Rory McIlroy on BBC One: "I didn't get off to the best of starts yesterday either. The big par save on seven was a big momentum keeper. It has been advantageous to take the driver out on the tees and gives me a big advantage over some of the field.

"It was a great back nine and I am proud of how I stayed patient. Rickie Fowler and myself have known each other for a long time and are now neighbours in Florida. It will be quite a comfortable grouping for both of us and hopefully we both play well.

"I will go to the gym after this and then take it easy, have a nice dinner and try and get some sleep."