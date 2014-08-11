US PGA: As it happened

Now it's time to say good night, and we'll give the final word to Jack Nicklaus - the man whose 18-majors record many think McIlroy could go on and match.

"Fantastic," said the Golden Bear. "It was really a great tournament. It was great theatre. Great golf, actually. It was one of the best tournaments to watch - because of such good play - that I have seen in a long, long time.

"Phil Mickelson was unbelievable. Just pure guts and really great golf. And Rickie Fowler was simply terrific. He played well all the way down the stretch, until he couldn't see at 18. No one could.

"Then Rory, who got three shots down, showed so much poise, confidence and determination coming down the stretch.

"Rory got the right break at the 10th hole with a great shot. He was off and running from there."