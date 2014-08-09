US PGA: Day three - as it happened

Rory McIlroy on his round of 67: "It really was a gutsy performance. I felt like every time I made a birdie I made a bogey. But I'm really happy with how I finished again, it was really strong and it puts me in a great position.

"I knew there were guys ahead of me making birdies and it gives me a lot of confidence knowing that if I get challenged and people put the pressure on I am able to respond like I did today. If I can keep playing well and staying mentally strong, there is another major to maybe come my way."