Watch: England v Malaysia

All times stated are UK

What is the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup?

England’s hockey players face the perfect warm-up for the Commonwealth Games in the ultra-competitive Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

The prestigious annual tournament always features some of the world’s top teams and this year is no exception.

Tournament favourites Australia and Argentina are currently leading the way in the international rankings, while Malaysia, Ireland and India, who complete the field, are all in the world’s top 20.

England’s final game of the group stages is against hosts Malaysia on Friday, starting at 12:35 GMT, while the final placings will be decided in the medal matches on Saturday, with all three games shown live here on the BBC Sport website and on connected TV.

Match schedule

Friday

12:35-14:35 GMT – England v Malaysia

Saturday

10:00-12:00 GMT – Bronze-medal match

12:30-14:25 GMT - Final

Get Inspired: Why hockey is the perfect workout

Field hockey is a sport that many have played in its most simple guise at school, but relatively few take further.

However, if you're looking for a team sport that requires dexterity, skill and massive amounts of cardiovascular fitness, then it could be the sport for you.

Whether you are new to the game or are interested in coming back to it after years away, there are schemes for any level of participation, with Play Hockey a great first port of call for those interested.

There is also lots more information on our Get Inspired page.

