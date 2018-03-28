Listen: GB Women v Mexico Women

All times stated are UK

What is it and BBC coverage?

The IIHF World Championships are an annual sports event organised by the International Ice Hockey Federation. There's two divisions with a promotion and relegation system. GB Women are currently in Division Two and finished third in the group last year.

BBC Coverage

3 April

16:30 BST - GB v Mexico - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Sport Website and app

4 April

20:00 BST - Slovenia v GB - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Sport Website and app

6 April

16:30 BST - Netherlands v GB - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Sport Website and app

GB women ice hockey
Karl Denham

Get Inspired: How to get involved into Ice Hockey?

Get Inspired

#GetInspired

Ice Hockey is a full-contact team sport with short bursts of training and exercise - if you think that sounds puck-er, then give it a go. If you're a beginner, skating on ice is easy to pick up, so don't let that put you off.

Find Ice Hockey clubs and rinks near you by visiting the English and Welsh, Scottish, or Irish Ice Hockey Association websites. In Northern Ireland, the Belfast Giants are an elite team, but they have a junior section too.

You can find out more about getting involved here.

GB women Ice Hockey
