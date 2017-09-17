All-Ireland Minor Football final: Derry v Kerry

The finishing touches have been applied and it will not be long until the action starts on All-Ireland final day.

As far as Ulster involvement is concerned, the focus is on the Minor final as Derry square up to mighty Kerry before the Senior final between Dublin and Mayo.

Kerry have won the Minor title for the last three years but there is a real belief in the Derry camp, particularly after their semi-final win over Dublin three weeks ago.

"We are going there to win the match, but we will need luck on our side," says Oak Leaf Minor boss Damian McErlain. "We will need to show up big time. Anything less than our absolute best will not be enough."

This will be McErlain's last match with the Derry youngsters, as his success at Minor level in recent years has earned him promotion to manager of the county's Senior football team.

He is taking over from Damian Barton and has been awarded a three-year contract.