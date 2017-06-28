Sunday's rugby league
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants from BBC Radio Leeds
Play audio Live Super League coverage from BBC Radio Manchester
Play audio Widnes Vikings v Wigan Warriors from BBC Radio Merseyside
Play audio Hull KR v London Broncos from BBC Radio Humberside
RTL
Summary
- Super League: Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants - BBC Radio Leeds
- Super League: Wigan Warriors v Widnes Vikings - BBC Radio Manchester
- Championship: Hull KR v London Broncos - BBC Radio Humberside