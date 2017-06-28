Sunday's rugby league

  1. Super League: Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants - BBC Radio Leeds
  2. Super League: Wigan Warriors v Widnes Vikings - BBC Radio Manchester
  3. Championship: Hull KR v London Broncos - BBC Radio Humberside