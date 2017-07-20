Warrington v Widnes

Squads

Warrington (from): Atkins, Brown, Clark, Cooper, Currie, Dwyer, Hiku, Hill, Hughes, Jullien, King, Lineham, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Russell, Savelio, Sims, Smith.

Widnes (from): Armstrong, Brand, Buchanan, Burke, Cahill, Chamberlain, Chapelhow, Dudson, Gerrard, Johnstone, Manuokafoa, Marsh, Mellor, Olbison, Runciman, Thompson, B Walker, D Walker, Whitley.

Team news

Warrington, who cannot qualify for the top eight, have ex-Widnes man Kevin Brown back from injury.

England international Brown has not played since his side's 44-4 drubbing by Huddersfield Giants in June.

Matty Russell also returns, but Kurt Gidley (leg) is set to be out for five weeks and Ben Poeroy (toe) a month.

Widnes are also consigned to The Qualifiers and name eight players who missed last week's Super League defeat by Wakefield.

