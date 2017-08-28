Listen: Sunday's rugby league

Summary

  1. Leigh Centurions welcome Widnes Vikings - choose from BBC Radio Merseyside and BBC Radio Manchester
  2. Hull KR seek to defend their 100% record at Featherstone Rovers
  3. Pointless Halifax host Catalans Dragons
  4. Listen to BBC Radio York coverage of York City Knights and Doncaster
  5. All games kick off at 15:00 BST