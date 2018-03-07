Listen: Friday's Super League

  1. Super League: St Helens v Leeds Rhinos - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Merseyside & BBC Radio Leeds (19:45 GMT)
  2. Super League: Salford Red Devils v Hull FC - BBC Radio Manchester (20:00 GMT)
  3. Challenge Cup: Kells v Toronto Wolfpack - BBC Radio Cumbria (18:15 GMT)

All times stated are UK

St Helens 20-28 Leeds

Ash Handley celebrates with his Leeds teammates after scoring against St Helens

Ash Handley crosses twice as champions Leeds end Super League leaders St Helens' winning start to the season.

Salford 24-8 Hull FC

Ben Nakubuwai scored the first of Salford's four tries against Hull

Salford Red Devils score four tries to earn only their second Super League win of the season at home to Hull FC.

