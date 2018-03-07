Listen: Friday's Super League
Summary
- Super League: St Helens v Leeds Rhinos - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Merseyside & BBC Radio Leeds (19:45 GMT)
- Super League: Salford Red Devils v Hull FC - BBC Radio Manchester (20:00 GMT)
- Challenge Cup: Kells v Toronto Wolfpack - BBC Radio Cumbria (18:15 GMT)
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
St Helens 20-28 Leeds
Ash Handley crosses twice as champions Leeds end Super League leaders St Helens' winning start to the season.Read more
Salford 24-8 Hull FC
Salford Red Devils score four tries to earn only their second Super League win of the season at home to Hull FC.Read more