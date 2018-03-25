Radio & text: Good Friday's Super League

Summary

  1. Five Super League matches on Friday
  2. Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons (12:00 BST) - BBC Radio Manchester
  3. Hull KR v Hull FC (12:50 BST) - First Hull derby in Super League since 2016
  4. Huddersfield v Leeds (15:00 BST) - BBC Radio Leeds
  5. Warrington Wolves v Widnes Vikings (15:00 BST) - BBC Radio Merseyside
  6. St Helens v Wigan Warriors (15:15 BST) - BBC Radio Merseyside & BBC Radio Manchester