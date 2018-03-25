Radio & text: Good Friday's Super League
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons from BBC Radio Manchester
Play audio Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos from BBC Radio Leeds
Play audio Warrington Wolves v Widnes Vikings from BBC Radio Merseyside
Play audio St Helens v Wigan from BBC Radio Merseyside
Play audio St Helens v Wigan Warriors from BBC Radio Manchester
Play audio Doncaster v York City Knights from BBC Radio York
Play audio Whitehaven v Workington Town from BBC Radio Cumbria
Summary
- Five Super League matches on Friday
- Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons (12:00 BST) - BBC Radio Manchester
- Hull KR v Hull FC (12:50 BST) - First Hull derby in Super League since 2016
- Huddersfield v Leeds (15:00 BST) - BBC Radio Leeds
- Warrington Wolves v Widnes Vikings (15:00 BST) - BBC Radio Merseyside
- St Helens v Wigan Warriors (15:15 BST) - BBC Radio Merseyside & BBC Radio Manchester