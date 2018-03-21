Watch: Rugby League Challenge Cup fifth-round draw

Twenty sides will be drawn in the Challenge Cup fifth round after adverse weather conditions caused four postponements across the fourth-round ties.

Super League sides Warrington Wolves, Hull Kingston Rovers, Widnes Vikings and Catalans Dragons will enter the draw for the fifth round alongside the 12 winning sides from the fourth round of the competition.

League 1's Whitehaven, who stunned two-time winners Dewsbury Rams are joined by Championship side Rochdale Hornets, who beat NCL Premier Division side Normanton Knights live on the BBC Sport website. Watch the game on BBC iPlayer here.

The fifth round of the Challenge Cup will be played on 21-22 April.