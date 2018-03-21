Watch: Rugby League Challenge Cup fifth-round draw
Summary
- 20 teams to be drawn in the fifth round, four ties from previous round to be completed
- The bottom four Super League teams from 2017 season enter the competition at this stage
- Wigan Warriors Women's Gemma Walsh & St Helens Ladies' Faye Gaskin to conduct draw
- Fifth round fixtures to be played weekend of 21–22 April
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Fifth-round draw in full
Here's the draw for the fifth round of the Challenge Cup. Ties to be played on April 21-22.
Warrington Wolves v Hunslet or Bradford Bulls
Toronto Wolfpack v Barrow Raiders (to be played at Barrow)
Widnes Vikings v Coventry Bears or Pilkington Recs
Leigh Centurions v London Broncos
Whitehaven v Rochdale Hornets
Halifax or Oldham v Hull KR
Doncaster v North Wales Crusaders or Featherstone Rovers
York City Knights v Catalans Dragons
Draw numbers
Here's a full list of tonight's fifth-round draw numbers:
1. Barrow Raiders
2. Catalans Dragons
3. Coventry Bears or Pilkington Recs
4. Doncaster RLFC
5. Halifax RLFC or Oldham RLFC
6. Hull Kingston Rovers
7. Hunslet RLFC or Bradford Bulls
8. Leigh Centurions
9. London Broncos
10. NW Crusaders or Featherstone Rovers
11. Rochdale Hornets
12. Toronto Wolfpack
13. Warrington Wolves
14. Whitehaven RLFC
15. Widnes Vikings
16. York City Knights
Who's in the fifth round draw?
Twenty sides will be drawn in the Challenge Cup fifth round after adverse weather conditions caused four postponements across the fourth-round ties.
Super League sides Warrington Wolves, Hull Kingston Rovers, Widnes Vikings and Catalans Dragons will enter the draw for the fifth round alongside the 12 winning sides from the fourth round of the competition.
League 1's Whitehaven, who stunned two-time winners Dewsbury Rams are joined by Championship side Rochdale Hornets, who beat NCL Premier Division side Normanton Knights live on the BBC Sport website. Watch the game on BBC iPlayer here.
The fifth round of the Challenge Cup will be played on 21-22 April.
What is the Challenge Cup?
The Challenge Cup is a knockout rugby league cup competition held annually since 1896, with the exception of 1915–1919 and 1939–1940. It involves amateur, semi-professional and professional clubs.
The teams from the top tier of rugby league, known as the Super League, enter the Cup in the fifth and sixth rounds, with the final of the prestigious competition held at Wembley Stadium.
The current holders of the Challenge Cup are Hull who defeated Wigan 18–14 to retain the trophy they won at Wembley the previous year.
Despite losing last year’s final, Wigan are the most successful club in the history of the competition, winning the cup a record 19 times.