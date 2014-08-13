Ireland v England
Summary
- F-T: Ireland 7-40 England
- England tries: Clark, Merchant, Wilson & Packer (2)
- England reach fourth final in a row
- GET INVOLVED: Tweet us using #bbcrugby
- Listen via the Play button or click 'Live Coverage'
- France play Canada in other semi-final (kick-off 19:45)
Live Reporting
By James Standley
All times stated are UK
Get involved
FULL-TIME
Ireland 7-40 England
That's all for now. Hope you enjoyed our coverage. Join us again on Sunday for live text commentary of the final.
Get involved
#bbcrugby
FULL-TIME
Ireland 7-40 England
England will play the winner of the second semi-final between Canada and hosts France, which kicks off at 19:45 BST.
Sunday's final begins at 17:45 BST and we will have full coverage of the contest here at BBC Sport.
FULL-TIME
Ireland 7-40 England
England captain Katy McLean: "It was a really tough game. The scoreline reflects the performance. When we do execute and we get our plays right, we can cause teams some serious problems. The biggest thing about our rugby is that if you play on the front foot you can play a decent game."
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Former England scrum-half Amy Turner: "England have pulled it out of the bag - they've woken up and played the game. It's not groundbreaking but they were disciplined and it paid off. Ireland's play in the first period of the first half was better than what they produced in their win against New Zealand."
Well, it was close at first but in the end England won going away.
Ireland have some fine players but the sheer depth and breadth of class available to England told once the initial Irish storm had blown itself out.
Five tries to one tells its own story, and it is England who will be back at the Stade Jean-Bouin for Sunday's final.
FULL-TIME
Ireland 7-40 England
And that is that.
England are in the final once more - after three final defeats in a row, can they win the World Cup for a second time?
Standing in their way will be either hosts France or Canada, with whom they drew 13-13 in the group stage.
Ireland 7-40 England
It has been a fantastic tournament for Ireland, and in the future they will look back with satisfaction at what they have achieved, but the final few minutes of this match must be a deeply unpleasant experience for the women from the Emerald Isle.
Get involved
#bbcrugby
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Former England scrum-half Amy Turner: "That was a great try by Packer. England have done the basics well. England have shown confidence in what they are trying to do, starved Ireland of possession and kept their discipline."
Ireland 7-40 England
Marlie Packer's a plumber - which is appropriate as the Irish defence has sprung a leak.
TRY (Packer, con Large)
Ireland 7-40 England
A lovely chip through from inside centre Rachael Burford and Marlie Packer wins the chase to - just - touch down.
Could be a painful few minutes for the Irish to try and hold out, so let's not forget they beat the defending world champions New Zealand earlier in the tournament.
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Former England scrum-half Amy Turner: "I promised the West country folk if one of their players scored I would say 'Cowabunga'."
TRY (Packer, con Large)
Ireland 7-33 England
If it wasn't game over before, it most certainly is now. England are utterly dominant and replacement back rower Marlie Packer goes over for their fourth try.
Replacement Ceri Large converts, and it's down to the bench players to try and prove they deserve a start on Sunday in the final 10 minutes.
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Former England scrum-half Amy Turner: "Ireland centre Lynne Cantwell is a mini Trojan - what she lacks in height she makes up in spirit. So like Lynne to walk off the pitch rather than be carried off."
Ireland 7-26 England
England have taken off captain Katy Mclean, with Ceri Large coming on at 10. They're thinking job done, and it's hard to argue.
Three times in a row they have fallen at the final hurdle, humbled by New Zealand, but thanks to Ireland there's no Black Ferns standing in their way now...
Fourth time lucky for the Red Roses? Looks like we'll find out next Sunday.
England tight-head Sophie Hemming is forced off after taking an accidental knee to the face.
Ireland 7-26 England
Nasty moment as Ireland centre Lynne Cantwell looks to be knocked out as she tackles the powerful Emily Scarratt, but the medics are on quickly and she is quickly back on her feet - she'll head to the sidelines though, no playing on from that.
Get involved
#bbcrugby
Ireland 7-26 England
...England counter from their own 22, Kay Wilson makes 50m down the left wing and England scent a try.
They try to hammer over from close range but are held up - scrum England.
They go again but winger Kay Wilson is tackled just short as England fizz the ball wide, and a knock-on at the breakdown gives Ireland a put-in at a scrum.
Ireland 7-26 England
Ireland might be out-gunned but there's one thing they do very well indeed - the driving maul from the line-out.
They finally establish a position in the England 22 and the Red Roses can only stop the first drive the first time by infringing, but on their second attempt they lose the ball and alarm bells start ringing right across the park...
TRY (Wilson, missed con Scarratt)
Ireland 7-26 England
This time the Ireland scrum holds firm, but it's not just England's forwards looking threatening.
When the pack gives the backs the ball, captain and fly-half Katy Mclean fizzes an inviting pass to Kay Wilson and the Bristol wing finishes in style in the corner despite despairing Irish cover.
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Former England scrum-half Amy Turner: "It doesn't take a rocket scientist to work out what England are trying to do. They are playing for scrum time and Sarah Hunter's football skills at the back of the scrum are world class."
Ireland 7-21 England
England's scrum barging its way forward like its the Boxing Day sales. Ireland's pack has no answer and after being driven back 15m are penalised.
England, gimlet-eyed and eyeing a bargain, pack down again. They want a try here...
Ireland 7-21 England
The ball squirms out of England flanker Maggie Alphonsi's grasp and Ireland mount their first attack for some time, but Alison Miller is brought down as she tries to round Kat Merchant.
The Ireland winger holds on in desperation as she waits for support but the England defence swarm over her like hyenas on a carcass and it's a penalty to the Red Roses.
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Former England scrum-half Amy Turner: "England created great momentum in the last five minutes of the first half and have taken it into the second half. They are trying to snuff out any sort of a positivity from Ireland."
PENALTY (Scarratt)
Ireland 7-21 England
Classy move, Ireland infringe and England look set to extend their lead as they are awarded a penalty.
Inside-centre Rachael Burford dummies a return pass to Katy Mclean and instead cuts through the Ireland midfield defence and draws Niamh Briggs before finding Emily Scarratt in support.
Lynne Cantwell times her tackle to perfection to cut down the superb Scarratt, but Ireland infringe and the Lichfield centre picks herself up to slot the penalty.
Get involved
#bbcrugby
Ireland 7-18 England
England's Joanna McGilchrist runs into Ireland second row Marie Louise Reilly with no thought of anything other than SMASHING her.
The 6ft 3in Reilly has the same plan and the shuddering collision would grace any rugby match. England looking the brighter at the start of the second 40.
Ireland 7-18 England
We're back. Five finals in a row for England, or an Irish fightback to secure their first ever appearance?
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Former England scrum-half Amy Turner: "I don't think the score reflects the game. Ireland have been left a bit skinny out wide. Emily Scarratt has utilised the space the Irish have left and she has been involved in some of England's opportunities. Ireland will be taking all the positives - they had a moment when they had 15-16 phases without an error. They truly believe if they graft they will get the points."
HALF-TIME
Ireland 7-18 England
A half of two halves perhaps.
Ireland were superb for the first 20 minutes, ruling the line-out, smashing England back in the tackle and hugely effective at the breakdown.
They fully deserved to score the game's first try, but has the Irish storm blown itself out?
The last 20 was all England as their pack munched Ireland in the scrum and, with a good supply of possession to play with, England's power, pace and class across the pitch began to tell.
Emily Scarratt looked a class apart and Ireland will need all their renowned grit and determination if they are to turn this match round and prevent England reaching a fifth final in a row.
PENALTY (Scarratt)
Ireland 7-18 England
Emily Scarratt is a real threat and once again an incisive intervention from the 5ft 11in outside centre bears dividends.
She bursts through midfield on a flat pass, Ireland infringe and she will go for goal again.
The 24-year-old strokes the kick straight down the middle and all of a sudden England look in total control.
Ireland 7-15 England
That was Kat Merchant's 44th try in 57 appearances.
Meanwhile, Niamh Briggs sends a penalty over the dead-ball line, rather than into the corner. Big let-off for England who win the scrum and clear.
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Former England scrum-half Amy Turner: "It was a great try and great execution from Kat Merchant. Great to see the bench warming up and then jumping for joy when Kat went over."
TRY (Merchant, con Scarratt)
Ireland 7-15 England
Katy Mclean's lovely pass finds Emily Scarratt and a gliding 50m break by the long-striding centre takes England to within five metres.
England recycle, skip it down the line and Kat Merchant has the pace and power to round Alison Miller and score in the corner.
Up steps Scarratt and over goes the very difficult conversion. Fine rugby all round.
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Former England scrum-half Amy Turner: It's quite clear this will go down to the wire.
PENALTY (Scarratt)
Ireland 7-8 England
Yum, yum, the England props love marmalise sandwiches.
Once again they devour the Ireland pack and this time it's a penalty.
Up steps Emily Scarratt and this time she makes no mistake - England lead for the first time in the match.
Get involved
#bbcrugby