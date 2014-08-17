England women win World Cup - as it happened
Summary
- England beat Canada 21-9 to win the World Cup
- Waterman scores England try (31 mins)
- England's Emily Scarratt try, 3 penalties, 1 conv
- Canada's Magali Harvey three penalty kicks
- Ireland lose third place play-off 25-18 to France
By Mike Henson
All times stated are UK
After heartbreaking defeats in the last three World Cup finals, each time losing to New Zealand, England, finally, mustered a way to win on the biggest stage of all. It's the end of the road for Maggie Alphonsi, one of the game's greats, but just the beginning for the majority of these talented England players. The World Cup winners will celebrate into the night but, unfortunately, we have to bring this live text coverage to an end. Thanks for your contributions. See you in 2017.
Congratulations from Downing Street
The World in Union seems to have been stuck in repeat for the last 10 minutes or so, but it is soon replaced by an upbeat dance number when Katy McLean lifts the World Cup aloft. Yellow ticker tape burst out from the back of the stage and the music is drowned out by cheers. These are memorable times for English rugby.
BBC Radio 5 live
Sara Orchard, BBC Radio 5 live commentator: "There is no better feeling in sport than to be standing on top of the world. Some big names from the world of rugby union are watching. Stuart Lancaster is here with his wife and daughter; I spoke to him before the game and he said: 'My daughter loves rugby; she wants to be here.'
"What this England team have done for women's rugby is going to have a huge impact."Listen now on BBC Radio 5 live
The commiserations are over so let the celebrations begin. One by one the women in white, St George's flags waving frantically, receive their winners' medals and it won't be long until we see pyrotechnics and celebratory dances.
Amy Turner
Ex-England scrum-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"Emily Scarratt is calm and collected and doesn't get fazed. To be on the money as she has been during the tournament… she's the reason England have managed to get to this point."
Canada captain Kelly Russell on Sky Sports: "It was a big, physical game from both sides. I'm so proud of the girls. We've been working so hard all year. This team has been together for a year and we've become so close. I'm so proud of the girls. It's been a great ride. The fans have been phenomenal. You can just tell women's rugby is huge here."
The rest of the Canadian squad walk up to collect their runners-up medals. Each one puts on a brave smile and receives a warm hug for their efforts. It's a lengthy process but the tears are being held at bay.
Magali Harvey steps onto the custom-made stage in the centre of the pitch to pick up her women's player of the year award, but she has the look of a woman who has found out her stamp collection is worthless. It's not the prize Harvey, or any Canadian, wanted.
England 21-9 Canada
Canada's Magali Harvey has played the whole of the final with a smile on her face, but it is looking a little shaky as some of her team's backroom staff come over to console her.
Both her and her team were immense today and in the semi-final against France.
England's Katy McLean on Sky Sports: "We've worked hard for this, so many legends have gone before us who haven't won and that's about them today. It's about the whole rugby family. We had to work hard today. Canada were fantastic and it's absolutely amazing that we did it."
England's Katy McLean tells the pitchside interviewer that this is a win for some of the legends who have gone before her and failed to land the big one.
England 21-9 Canada
For the likes of Maggie Alphonsi and Rochelle Clark this is likely to be their final international appearance. There are tears as embraces are exchanged and the significance sinks in.
Amy Turner
Ex-England scrum-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"The girls have done the job. It's taken 20 years for England's roses to blossom and I'm made up for them."
BBC Radio 5 live
Sara Orchard, BBC Radio 5 live commentator: "England are queens of the world!"
England 21-9 Canada
England players flood off the bench and throng together in jumping mass of joy.
Twenty years and three final defeats since their first World Cup triumph, they are top of the world again.
FULL-TIME
England 21-9 Canada
England 21-9 Canada
Emily Scarratt with the turnover! And the clock will beat Canada now.
England 21-9 Canada
Canada piling everyone into a narrow funnel, trying to force a way through. They are up to within ten metres...
England 21-9 Canada
Canada are running from everywhere, offloading out of every contact, keeing the ball alive and hoping for something from somewhere. Maggie Alphonsi nearly steals the pill, but the decision breaks Canada's way. They have the ball up on the England 22.
Conversion
England 21-9 Canada - Emily Scarratt
Emily Scarratt adds the extras with a precise kick. England have a 12 point cushion and surely that will be enough to ride out the last five minutes.
Some white-shirted fans in the stands look like they have started the party already.
Amy Turner
Ex-England scrum-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"That's a great individual score by Emily Scarratt. She's a such a natural decision maker. She saw the gap, and she's got the pace because she has such long legs. Excellent - excellent rugby.
"I'm so pleased for the girls. Having been there in 2010, when we lost the final, it's great to see them 21-9 up. England just need to stay calm."Listen now on BBC Radio 5 live
Try
England 19-9 Canada - Emily Scarratt
Try! A brilliant, barging run from Emily Scarratt as she breaks through the first line of defence, hands off Brittany Waters and pins her ears back for the corner.
She is over! And so might be the match.
Amy Turner
Ex-England scrum-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"It's good build-play from England, but it's just that final pass and it doesn't go to hand. At 14-9, it's really tight, and England just need to tighten up or Canada will think they're in with a chance."Listen now on BBC Radio 5 live
England 14-9 Canada
A massive hit from Alex Matthews is followed by Maggie Alphonsi clamping down over the top to win the penalty. Katy McLean nudges play down to the Canada 22.
Is there a killer score in the brewing?
Ten to go
England 14-9 Canada
Five points the difference, ten minutes to go.
This is heading down to the wire...
England 14-9 Canada
Alex Matthews and Emma Croker, the Richmond pair, are on in the forwards and Croker gets over the top of a tackled Canadian to turn the ball over just near halfway.
Her back is almost slapped senseless by her team-mates in congratulations.
Amy Turner
Ex-England scrum-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"Sophie Hemming combines her rugby with a career as a vet. Some of the stories she would come to the England training camp with are amazing. She'd turn up and say: 'I just delivered a calf before I came here.' And you'd think: 'Oh. OK. I hope you've washed your hands then.'"Listen now on BBC Radio 5 live
England 14-9 Canada
England's scrum stays intact just about long enough for Natasha Hunt to get the ball away to Katy McLean who clears her lines with a booming kick.
Julianne Zussman spills forward in her attempt to field it for Canada. There was plenty of pressure from a keen chase. England scrum just short of halfway.
England 14-9 Canada
A knock-on from captain Kelly Russell and England have the ball back. Their scrum has been under a load of pressure though...
