Saturday's rugby union

  1. Bath v Newcastle - BBC Radio Bristol & BBC Newcastle
  2. Harlequins v Leicester - BBC Radio London
  3. Saracens v Sale Sharks - BBC Radio London
  4. Bedford v Bristol - BBC Radio Bristol
  5. All games kick-off at 15:00 BST