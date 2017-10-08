Premiership: Saracens v Wasps - text & radio
Summary
- Saracens 18-7 Wasps - commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio London and BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
- Saracens lead through early Chris Wyles and Jamie George tries; Marty Moore scores for Wasps
- Cornish Pirates v Nottingham (14:30 BST) - BBC Radio Cornwall
- Saracens fifth, Wasps 10th; Saracens will go top with a win
Live Reporting
By James Law
All times stated are UK
Second half
Saracens 18-7 Wasps
Wasps emerge first from the changing rooms - no doubt with the words of Dai Young still ringing in their ears.
Soon enough the Saracens players join them, and we're off and running again thanks to Alex Lozowski's boot.
When will we see Christian Wade off the bench for the visitors?
HT: Saracens 18-7 Wasps
So how do we see this one panning out?
Do Sarries have a stranglehold now, or can Wasps spring a surprise?
HT: Saracens 18-7 Wasps
As things stand, Wasps will fall to a fourth successive Premiership defeat for the first time since March 2014.
It would leave Dai Young's side third-from-bottom after more than a quarter of the season - too early to be concerned?
Premiership week six review
HT: Saracens 18-7 Wasps
Everyone aside from Saracens and Wasps has already played in the Premiership this weekend - so what have been the headlines?
'A blistering start'
Saracens 18-7 Wasps
Paul Grayson
Former Lions and England fly-half on BBC Radio 5 live
It was a blistering start from Saracens off Wasps mistakes, they were ruthless.
But Wasps worked their way back into the game and they are hanging in there, but when Saracens flick that switch, they are very dominant.
Half-time
Saracens 18-7 Wasps
Wasps win the line-out and drive forward, but Will Rowlands is pinged and the half-time whistle follows.
Tries from Chris Wyles and Jamie George helped the hosts build a 15-0 lead, but a rare Marty Moore score means Wasps remain in touch.
Saracens 18-7 Wasps
After a break in play, Wasps have the scrum near the halfway line and win a penalty.
Elliot Daly kicks to touch and the visitors are going for a late flurry here before half-time.
Penalty (Lozowski)
Saracens 18-7 Wasps
Just as I was praising Saracens' fly-half Alex Lozowski, he is once again involved.
Wasps are penalised for not releasing the ball and the England hopeful just about kicks the penalty.
Saracens 15-7 Wasps
This is more like the evenly-matched, toe-to-toe encounter we were hoping for.
But Sarries aren't just going to allow their visitors back into this - England duo Maro Itoje and Mako Vunipola come in with some big hits to halt Wasps.
Alex Lozowski is impressing against his former club, both with the boot and with ball in hand.
Saracens 15-7 Wasps
Willie Le Roux isn't enjoying the best of games for Wasps.
After just one phase of attack he attempts a speculative chip over the top but it drifts out harmlessly and Sarries are able to clear their lines.
'Wasps were getting pummelled'
Saracens 15-7 Wasps
Paul Grayson
Former Lions and England fly-half on BBC Radio 5 live
It was sensational play, and it shows the attitude from Wasps.
They were getting pummelled in their own 22 but one mistake and they got out of there and they got over the line with the drive.
Try (Moore, con Miller)
Saracens 15-7 Wasps
Wasps are off the mark.
After Josh Bassett's surge forces a line-out, the visitors go for the catch and drive and it pays off.
It takes a while to find the identity of the try-scorer, but it's Marty Moore - his first in 23 Premiership appearances.
Saracens 15-0 Wasps
Saracens want this done by half-time, that much is clear.
Some would suggest a 15-point buffer is already enough, but we know all about the flair and creativity that Wasps have become known for.
The visitors break forward through Josh Bassett but is denied 10m from the try-line - a reminder that Dai Young's side are still just about in this.
Saracens 15-0 Wasps
Wasps are on the ropes here - big time.
The hosts almost score again on two separate occasions - Juan Figallo and Mako Vunipola combine but a last-ditch Wasps tackle saves them.
It was admirable defending but Sarries continue to knock on the door.
Penalty (Lozowski)
Saracens 15-0 Wasps
Elliot Daly, celebrating his 25th birthday today, is down injured for Wasps - hopefully he'll be OK to continue.
A break in play could do the visitors good as Saracens have built a wave of momentum in the opening 15 minutes here.
As play continues the hosts have a penalty, which ex-Wasps man Alex Lozowski slots home nicely.
'Wasps under massive pressure'
Saracens 12-0 Wasps
Paul Grayson
Former Lions and England fly-half on BBC Radio 5 live
You would be annoyed if your under-12s did that. The majority of the Wasps players turned their backs and Jamie George went through untouched.
Wasps are under massive pressure, but they have contributed to that themselves. Away from home, you want to weather the storm and you know Saracens will start well and test you out.
Saracens 12-0 Wasps
That is not a stat that Wasps fans will want to see.
Saracens are imperious at fortress Allianz Park, and with a 12-point lead it would be quite something for their opponents to come back and win this.
Try (George, con Lozowski)
Saracens 12-0 Wasps
Quick thinking from Sarries and they get their reward.
The hosts win a penalty and while Wasps turn their backs expecting a kick to the corner, Chris Wyles immediately throw the ball to England's Jamie George who runs over unchallenged.
Alex Lozowski dissects the post with his conversion and Saracens are in the driving seat.
'It came from a Wasps line-out'
Saracens 5-0 Wasps
Paul Grayson
Former Lions and England fly-half on BBC Radio 5 live
Perfect play from Saracens, but it came from a Wasps line-out, an overthrow from Ashley Johnson.
When Saracens get into the channels and Alex Goode has the ball in his hands they are dangerous and the timing of the chip through for Chris Wyles was perfect and so many tries come from that skill.
Try (Wyles, con missed)
Saracens 5-0 Wasps
A catalogue of errors from Wasps proves costly as the European champions surge ahead.
It all came from Willie Le Roux's wayward kick and the visitors then fell asleep at the breakdown.
Alex Goode's inch-perfect grubber kick is met by Chris Wyles who dots down, and Sarries once again show their predatory instincts.
The tricky conversion is missed by Alex Lozowski.
Saracens 0-0 Wasps
Wasps are successful at the scrum, which bodes well, but they cannot find touch with the resulting kick.
Dai Young's side have started pretty well but they cannot afford to be so inaccurate when they get the chance to put pressure on Saracens.
Saracens v Wasps (15:00 BST)
Paul Grayson
Former Lions and England fly-half on BBC Radio 5 live
Wasps only have five days between this match and their Champions Cup game away at Ulster on Friday, 13 October.
It should be illegal that you have to go from a top of the table clash to having to play a European match just five days after.
You (the sport) can't sell your soul. I can't believe that you can only have a five-day turnaround.
Saracens 0-0 Wasps
Willie Le Roux attempts a menacing kick forward, but with help from the artificial pitch, it takes two big bounces and goes over the dead ball line.
Not what Wasps would've wanted - Sarries are of course used to the surface, which I guess is what home advantage is all about.
Kick-off
Saracens 0-0 Wasps
The teams jog out to the roaring noise of a capacity crowd in the capital.
Saracens centre Brad Barritt gets a standing ovation as he emerges holding the hand of his son - a nice touch.
The players are well up for this, we're well up for this and I'm sure you are too.
Referee Ian Tempest blows his whistle and we're under way.
Saracens v Wasps (15:00 BST)
There's been a *very* late change to the Saracens squad - with kick-off now less than five minutes away.
England number 10 Owen Farrell has failed a late fitness test, so Max Malins will take his place on the bench.
It's as you were with the starting line-ups, though,
Saracens v Wasps (15:00 BST)
Team news
Saracens v Wasps (15:00 BST)
Replacements: Cruse, Harris, Cooper-Woolley, Gaskell, Willis, Robson, De Jongh, Wade.
Willie Le Roux returns at full-back for Wasps as Rob Miller moves to fly-half in the absence of Jimmy Gopperth.
Matt Mullan, Ashley Johnson and Marty Moore form a new front row as lock Marcus Garratt and flanker Jack Willis are included among the forwards.
Last season's top Premiership try scorer Christian Wade is on the bench, while lock Joe Launchbury is rested.
Team news
Saracens v Wasps (15:00 BST)
Replacements: Tolofua, Thompson-Stringer, Koch, Day, Conlon, Spencer, Farrell, Taylor.
Saracens make six changes from the XV which beat Worcester last time out.
Luke Williams, Marcelo Bosch and Richard Wigglesworth return in the back line while Mako Vunipola, Juan Figallo and Nick Isiekwe are named in the pack.
How they stand
A win today will take Saracens up from fifth to move above Exeter Chiefs at the top of the table. If Saracens also pick up the bonus point then they will end the day one point clear.
It has been a miserable start to the season for Wasps, who have lost three of their opening five Premiership matches and sit in 10th position.
The big one
Saracens v Wasps (15:00 BST)
This one really does not require any extra hype.
European champions Saracens at home to a Wasps side that finished top of the Premiership table last season.
Sarries will finish the day in first place if they are victorious, while their visitors are looking to end an uncharacteristic run of three successive defeats.