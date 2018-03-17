Relive final day of Six Nations as Ireland clinched Grand Slam

Summary
- Wales beat France 14-13 to claim second place in the Six Nations
- Earlier Ireland beat England 24-15 to secure their third Grand Slam
- And Scotland won a thriller against Italy 29-27 in Rome
Live Reporting
By Louise Gwilliam and Mike Henson
All times stated are UK
Let's end the 2018 tournament with this guy.
I'm sure he, or she, will be celebrating Ireland's Six Nations title and Grand Slam long into the night.
Until next year...
Final table
FT: Wales 14-13 France
After 15 matches, a whole lot of grunt and grind, this is how it all ends up...
Dave Jones: So when Eddie Jones says some have played their last game for England, who? I’d say Hartley, Cole, Kruis, Haskell, Wigglesworth, possibly Teo and Watson
Brutal, Dave.
Ireland take the 2018 Six Nations title and only their third ever Grand Slam.
Wales are the next best, with Scotland behind them in third. And they're already putting their hands up for next year.
England, probably most people's pre-tournament favourites, end up fifth.
'Next year we can win the Six Nations'
FT: Italy 27-29 Scotland
Scotland's try-scoring full-back Stuart Hogg:
"It shows the character of the squad that we could get this win, albeit an ugly one. We fully expected a physical, tough Test match here and we felt under pressure all game.
"We’re delighted to get the win and we’ve had a good few weeks together. Next year, we’re hoping to win the Championship. We truly believe that we can win trophies as a group."
Lyndsey: Seriously guys ?? U can't be Welsh if "cwtch" isn't a word you use everyday. Rhymes with butch ..... cwtch
Neil Matthews: Cwtch is pronounced "tackle"...
Paul, Warwick: It's cwtch. Always has been. Always will be.
I feel this debate will rumble on long after the end of the Six Nations.
'A great defensive performance'
FT: Wales 14-13 France
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC One
Take your hat off to Wales for their defensive performance in the second half. France had all of the ball but weren't able to capitalise on it.
'We showed character'
FT: Wales 14-13 France
Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones:
"We were just trying to limit the errors and keep hold of the ball. We wanted to finish this campaign like we started it, with a win, and we've done that.
"Runners-up isn't something we want. The way our games went we could've been going for a lot more but this last game we've displayed the character we need going forward.
"There's more depth in the regions, guys are putting their hands up and putting pressure on the squad. It's important with a big 18 months coming up."
Full-time
Wales 14-13 France
Aaron Shingler has stolen the line-out and Wales win!
They hold out against France and the victory hands them the runners-up medals in this year's Six Nations tournament.
It wasn't pretty.
Ian, York: Have watched all 3 games today and have to say all teams are getting away with infringements that England get penalised for. Not bitter. Well done to Ireland best team by a mile. Just some consistency please.
frenchsub: Congratulations to all the players for this fantastic 6 nations tournament. As a football fan, I have to admit that this kind of rugby is MUST WATCH and END OF YOUR SEAT stuff. Well done Ireland and well done everyone for the excitement. Thank you.
'France can't score'
Wales 14-13 France
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC One
France have dominated the game. Momentum has been with them. They've had one opportunity to get in front but didn't take it. Wales have contained them though and stopped them from looking particularly dangerous.
Wales 14-13 France
He finds Aaron Shingler and Wales have a minute to hold on. Shingler surges forward but there goes the whistle again.
Alun Wyn Jones, who has just been named as the man of the match, protests furiously. But France get on with the kick.
Wales 14-13 France
Two minutes to play in Cardiff. Leigh Halfpenny fields a long kick, and hands off to George North who gets the legs going to drive up the middle.
Mathieu Bastareaud is there again to halt Scott Williams, but this time Wales get the better of the referee's whistle.
Leigh Halfpenny turns down the kick at goal, Wales will waste time in the corner here. They HAVE to win this line-out, if they ever arrive at it. Elliot Dee is waiting to throw...
Wales 14-13 France
France fly-half Francois Trinh-Duc has had a match to remember for all the wrong reasons.
As well as inexplicably kicking the ball dead from a solid penalty position, scuffing another wide when shooting for the sticks and lobbing a pass a yard forward under no pressure, he has also conceded three turnovers and made a single metre with the ball in hand.
The cwtch controversy continues...
Stewart Moore: Not sure where Jennifer is from, cwtch is cwtch, pronounced c'oo'tch as in b'oo'k
Dave Sommerville: It should be "cwtsh" surely?
Wales 14-13 France
But in comes France's immovable man. Mathieu Bastareaud gets back to halt George North and snap up a turnover.
Wales 14-13 France
I think the Cardiff crowd are attempting a rendition of the Welsh hymn Calon Lan, but it's pretty muted. I'm surprised they're not too nervous to sing.
Gareth Davies rolls his way towards the line, Wales are up to the 10-metre line.
Wales 14-13 France
Wales collect another unfavourable stat. They're into double figures on the penalty count as Samson Lee gets isolated and France are awarded a penalty.
But Lee recovers to help haul down the French maul from the line-out and the Cardiff crowd are roaring as if they've won the match.
With five minutes to play, Wales have a scrum inside the French half. Elliot Dee strikes and out it comes.
Dan: The idea that we’re the second best team* in this tournament is utterly laughable.
Glyn Jones: Wales are garbage this second half. Can’t believe they’re still in this game.
*They can only take second place if they stay in front. Can they hold on?
Wales 14-13 France
Wales have missed 26 tackles in this match. What an astonishing statistic.
I'd say they've done rather well then to only concede one try, but I'm not sure Shaun Edwards will take the same view.
France are back in possession as this game dwindles towards a close. Not the final epic we were hoping for, but it's certainly tense.
Poor from Trinh-Duc
Wales 14-13 France
Jonathan Davies
Former Wales international on BBC One
That's a really poor miss from Francois Trinh-Duc. At this level and the standard of kicking in the professional game, he's really messed up there.
Missed penalty - Wales 14-13 France
Francois Trinh-Duc
He has to be replaced.
Just for context, that was in front of the posts and about 25 metres out. Even Martyn Williams would've slotted that one.
Wales 14-13 France
Oh dear Francois Trinh-Duc, another one to miss off the highlight reel. He fields a deep kick, and passes to a player stood in front of him.
Benjamin Fall was pointing up the field, but Trinh-Duc had other ideas.
He seems to have forgotten the first rule of rugby. You have to pass it backwards...
Jennifer Harris: For those who aren't Welsh "cwtch", as you put it, is pronounced cutch. Never seen it spelt that way...
Cwtch, cutch. Potato, potato. It's certainly a talking point, Jennifer.
Wales 14-13 France
Claps all round, pats on the back and a few whoops in there too. Wales draw the penalty at the set-piece, but a large section of the crowd are booing.
France did look to be going forward there, but it all collapses and it's hard to tell what on earth went on.
Wales 14-13 France
A few of these Welsh forwards are puffing, and puffing hard. But they've won an important penalty there by wrapping up Mathieu Bastareaud.
It took about five Welsh shirts to halt the French centre, with Dan Biggar leading the effort.
It's still a one-point game in Cardiff, and it hasn't been an epic. Wales with a vital scrum on their own line here.
Wales 14-13 France
Jonathan Davies
Former Wales international on BBC One
France have no intention of playing in their own half now. They are going to push the ball into the Wales half constantly, looking for scrums, line-outs and trying to grind out a result.
Wales 14-13 France
And that's another penalty from the men in red. Scott Williams is blown for a high tackle on Benjamin Fall, and France head for the corner once more.
Morgs: I’m getting so fed up with this. Play a few phases Wales!!
They can't if they've not got the ball, Morgs
Wales 14-13 France
And that tackle from Dan Biggar was not a cwtch. For those reading this live text who aren't familiar with a 'cwtch', it's a cuddle.
Francois Trinh-Duc has his heart in his mouth as his kick looks to be sailing over the dead ball line, but it comes to an abrupt halt about an inch from the whitewash. Well-judged from the fly-half.
Wales 14-13 France
Ken Owens looks a guilty man, he's penalised for pulling down the scrum.
Francois Trinh-Duc opts for the cautious approach this time and sends a conservative kick about five metres down the touchline.
France have the territory and the possession again as Dan Biggar leads the charge in defence.
France in charge of the ball
Wales 14-13 France
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC One
Wales need to settle down a little bit. They've not had much momentum this half so they're trying to force the pressure on France and get themselves back into the game.
Wales 14-13 France
Camille Chat takes on Alun Wyn Jones, and to everyone's surprise, the hooker comes off best.
He takes a massive hit from the Wales captain, shrugs it off like he's been given a cwtch and carries on with his run.
France have had 77% of possession in the second half, Wales just can't get a foothold in this game.
Wales 14-13 France
France chuck on their replacement forwards and they immediately win a scrum. The penalty count evens itself up to 6-6 and Francois Trinh-Duc will send his side into the corner.
Or not. Instead, Trinh-Duc decides to kick it dead. His forwards will be fuming!
Wales 14-13 France
That's sneaky from Gareth Davies. The Wales scrum-half appears unannounced to charge down Maxime Machenaud's kick with his thigh. And the game comes to life.
He sprints clear but is eventually hauled down five metres from the line and Hadleigh Parkes can't collect a bouncing ball. Loose play, France capitalise and the game goes back to being messy.
Improving France
Wales 14-13 France
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC One
France are starting to improve. I've been hard on Matheiu Bastareaud in the past but now he's added an ability to offload the ball. It's making everything flow for France more smoothly. A much improved player.
Penalty - Wales 14-13 France
Maxime Machenaud
From 30 metres, Maxime Machenaud makes no mistake and the gap is narrowed to a single point.
Wales 14-10 France
France with a sustained period of attack, but they're not going forward at any pace.
In the 19th phase, Francois Trinh-Duc goes the long way round and earns a penalty.
Hadleigh Parkes shakes his head but he rolled into Maxime Machenaud and impeded his pass. He can't complain there.
'Wasted opportunities'
Wales 14-10 France
Jonathan Davies
Former Wales international on BBC One
Wales had a four on two opportunity there but wasted it. They didn't play it well from the scrum and then the pass didn't find its mark. These are the little things they have to work on.
Wales 14-10 France
Another groan from the Cardiff crowd. Wales have a four on two, but Scott Williams' pass is behind his namesake Liam Williams and the winger can only tip it into touch.